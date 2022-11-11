ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

First ever Smoothie King makes its way to Kingsville

By Illi-Anna Martinez
KZTV 10
 4 days ago
Smoothie King will be blending into Kingsville soon.

A spokesperson with Smoothie King South Texas told KRIS 6 News the new location is expected to open in early January.

The nearly 1,500 sq. foot establishment will include a drive-thru and approximately 20 employees on hand to serve.

The new location is opening up at the corner of South University Blvd. and West King Ave.

This is the first Smoothie King that's arrived to Kingsville.

Smoothie King has several other locations in Corpus Christi.

Officials said they are also looking into opening a location in the Portland area.

A location and date has not yet been set. We'll be sure to keep you updated.

