Cincinnati, OH

CPD: Man dead after crashing car into telephone pole in Westwood

By Taylor Weiter
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
One man is dead after he drove into a telephone pole in Westwood, Cincinnati police said.

Lt. Robert Van Horn with CPD's Traffic Unit said police responded to a crash in the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. First responders found the driver, 50-year-old Ramon McNeil, dead at the scene.

Van Horn said the man was driving at a high speed before he lost control of the car and hit a pole. Alcohol is a suspected factor. Police are investigating whether he was involved in a hit-and-run shortly before the crash.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call police at 513-352-2514.

