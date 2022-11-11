ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Added security at Royal Palms apartments aims to curb crime

By Ryan Fish
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMR5P_0j6ezQD600

Tenants at the Royal Palms apartment complex on Tucson’s east side and nearby neighbors have complained about drugs, crime, and living conditions.

Meetings with the Duffy neighborhood association and Tucson Police Department followed , and led to changes at the complex, located at 5201 E. 2nd Street.

There is now management and security on-site, telling trespassers to leave.

A anonymous tenant tells KGUN those changes have been “a big game-changer,” and that the complex is “settling down” and much quieter, especially in the last couple of weeks.

TPD Captain John Carlson says he’s been in contact with the owner of the complex.

“I’m pretty optimistic,“ Carlson said of the situation. “I think [the owner is] being a little more proactive and they’re hearing what the Neighborhood Association is saying.”

TPD is now giving the area closer attention and more frequent patrols. Carlson says there have been fewer break-ins of vacant units in recent weeks.

“The minute you let the accountability slip, is when things start to go bad,” he said. “We need to make sure that what we accomplish here, we don’t lose. So we still need to maintain a presence. We need to maintain a focus.”

Gregory Stanton and Desert Ventures Development and Management own Royal Palms and the Royal El Con apartment complex in Midtown.

City councilmember Steve Kozachik says Stanton needs to do more.

“Right now he is sharing security between two properties and sharing a property manager between two properties,” said Kozachik. “That’s not gonna cut it.”

Kozachik says these complexes still have “significantly more” 911 calls than comparable properties and that the city may need to step in to pursue a nuisance property violation complaint.

“Some progress is fine. But the problems, frankly, still exist,” said Kozachik. “We’re still getting reports of open-air drug use. We’re still getting reports of just junk and debris piled on the walkways… If you’re a property manager, you need to care about your tenants. And you need to care about the residents in the surrounding area. So, a baby step is nice but we need a giant leap from this guy.”

KGUN 9 reached out to the owner of the apartment complexes for comment but did not receive a response.

——-
Ryan Fish is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9 and comes to the Sonoran Desert from California’s Central Coast after working as a reporter, sports anchor and weather forecaster in Santa Barbara. Ryan grew up in the Chicago suburbs, frequently visiting family in Tucson. Share your story ideas and important issues with Ryan by emailing ryan.fish@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 7

splitatom
3d ago

That place has been everything short of a " shooting gallery" Its. always been full of crime. I drove by there a few months back, there was crushed up pieces of aluminum foil on the ground, broken glass, a bunch of old clothes piled up etc. I hope they do clean that place up, what I've seen over the years is, they'll focus on one spot for a few months, then leave! Everything bad just returns when they split!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellemming.com

22 Best Day Trips from Tucson (By a Local)

I’m a Tucson local who has spent a lifetime traveling all around my hometown. This guide is a collection of my favorite day trips from Tucson, carefully chosen after years of personal research. These Southern Arizona destinations include outdoor experiences, big-city entertainment, historical sites, and hidden gems. Plus, if...
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Chris Clements gets life sentence for killing Arizona teenager

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man convicted in the first of two murder cases in Tucson involving young girls was sentenced Monday to natural life in prison. Christopher Clements also got a 17-year prison term for kidnapping the teenage victim and it will be served consecutively with the life sentence for first-degree murder.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Authorities locate missing vulnerable woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says a missing vulnerable adult has been found in good health. Sally Ziegler, 84, was reported missing Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Festival highlights Tucson’s best Mexican food

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ever seen these signs around? If so, you know you’re on the right track for the best food. But this weekend you won’t need to do all the driving. That’s because The Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food festival is taking place.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Valley felon sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of firearms

PHOENIX — A Glendale man was sentenced last month to seven years behind bars after previously pleading guilty to possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Luis Salvador Flores, 50, was pulled over by officers from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in November 2020 for a suspected traffic code infraction, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
GLENDALE, AZ
thisistucson.com

A giant list of restaurant patios in Tucson: brunch, fine dining and more

It's fall in Tucson, which means high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Before it gets too cold outside, we thought we'd share our giant list of restaurant patios. This list of outdoor dining spots is long and all-encompassing. And now, the updated version has even more restaurants on it, including some unexpected spots you might not have remembered or thought of. Bookmark this page and return again the next time you feel like going out to a restaurant. (Or coffee shop or bar.)
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Person shot near Sandario, Manville roads in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A person was shot in rural Pima County late Thursday, Nov. 10. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at a home near North Sandario and West Manville roads. The PCSD said the victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. Copyright 2022...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police: Barricaded person shuts down Rita Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene where a person has barricaded themselves Thursday evening, Nov. 10. According to authorities, the incident is happening on East Danwood Way, near South Houghton Road and East Rita Road. Rita Road is shut down between South Houghton Road...
TUCSON, AZ
Abigail's Adventures

How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, Arizona

This holiday season, why not consider new ideas of how to celebrate? There are many fun ways to enjoy this season from spending time with loved ones to attending festive events. This is how you can celebrate the holidays in Tucson, Arizona. Read to the end to see a list of great Christmas movies to watch!
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman hit by TPD patrol car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman has been seriously injured after she was struck by a Tucson Police Department patrol car on Thursday evening, Nov. 10. Officers said the woman was hit just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 Violations

Some restaurants are not careful with their poison control.Mikael Seegen/Unsplash. Most restaurants are cited for at least one health code violation during their annual inspections. Usually, the minor violations do not put visitors who consume food in any kind of harm’s way, but instead have more to do with certain protocols, such as the kind of clothing worn or the placement of a container. And yet, there are other restaurants that not only are hit with numerous violations, but the violations directly put the health and well-being of customers at risk of illness and, in the case of a recent inspection, poisoning.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy