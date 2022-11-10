Opinion: Veterans build stronger communities through their dedication to service

Kendro is president and CEO of the Mt. Soledad Memorial Association and co-founder of Veterans Beer Club and lives in Rancho Bernardo.

San Diego is an amazing community of active-duty service members, veterans, military families and supporting organizations. Once these service members step down, whether it be after a few years or a few decades, they integrate into our community and are an important reason why San Diego is often referred as “America’s Finest City.” Why is it that these men and women contribute so much after leaving the military?

Most veterans — including me — have an excessive amount of energy and drive, and an urge to make things better and learn from our mistakes through feedback, and we do this by teaming together. As we know from our time in the military, effective teams are the best way to accomplish any task or project, because we know how to make a mission singularly focused “at the task on hand” without any necessity for accolades.

The Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University published a paper called “The Business Case for Hiring a Veteran: Beyond the Cliches” in 2012, with additional revisions in 2016 and 2019. While the publication was focused on the benefits of hiring veterans, many of its findings also highlighted why veterans make a stronger community:

1. Team building. “Those with prior military service have a high level of efficacy for team-related activities; that is, veterans exhibit an inherent and enduring belief that they can efficiently and effective integrate and contribute to a new or existing team.”

2. Dedication to an organization and the community. “Research has demonstrated that military veterans bring this strong sense of organizational commitment and loyalty to the civilian workplace,” and to our region.

3. Veterans are diverse in demographic and in thought. “Research has consistently highlighted the fact that the all-volunteer military actually represents a very heterogeneous workforce across a myriad of dimensions including educational background, ethnicity, culture, values and the goals/aspirations of organizational members.”

Because we’re talking about teamwork and the importance of service to the community, I asked some true servant leader veterans for their thoughts. Here’s what they said.

Chris Thorne, president of the San Diego chapter of the Gary Sinise Foundation, who spent more than 30 years in the U.S. Navy, said people should take time on Veterans Day “to remember the pride in service and giving that runs deeply in the veteran community. Whether that is through multigenerational collaboration to serve our brothers and sisters and their families through employment resources, mentorship, entrepreneurial coaching, or other more significant challenges like homelessness, addiction, mental health crisis and more, the community of veterans has forever in their heart the commitment and passion for serving their fellow citizen and community, to always give back, no matter how long ago we each served.”

Kathryn Warren, Southern California program manager for Onward to Opportunity, Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families Career Enhancement Program, said San Diego “is the gold star standard of how we as a community come together and share experiences and resources to impact personal and economic growth in our communities. Here, we come together as one to do one thing and one thing only; and that is to serve and make an impact in our community. In doing this, there is no room for egos, no room for personal notoriety and certainly no room for not communicating with other organizations to find the best way forward for our veterans. It’s connecting people to others who genuinely care about them and want to see success for them moving forward. It’s about bringing others into the fold to increase our diversity of thought and innovativeness on how to best help a veteran/military family. It’s about celebrating our service time together but also challenging those leaving the military to think differently and be open in searching for opportunities. It’s pure, it’s refined, and it’s so San Diego.”

Brian Grana, a co-founder of the Veterans Beer Club, leader of the Veteran Ambassador Program and member of the San Diego Military Advisory Council Foundation’s Board of Directors, said, veterans “provide the quintessential example of what ‘right looks like’ for every community in America, and are an asset to any organization who takes the time to properly harness their power.”

At Saturday’s Mount Soledad Veterans Day celebration honoring the Navajo Code Talkers, Brigadier Gen. James Ryans, quoted the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.: “Not everybody can be famous, but everybody can be great, because greatness is determined by service.”

Our military veterans are truly giving back still in the community after so many years of service because they have the energy, they work in diverse teams, and their dedication to service has never stopped.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .