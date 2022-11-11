ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream turns 6

By Jovita Trujillo
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream turns 6 She is an artist!

The Kardashian and Jenner minis are growing up fast. Dream Kardashian, who is the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna is officially 6 years old! Dream is Rob’s only child, and although his Instagram bio says he doesn’t post to the account, he shared a photo of Dream with the cute caption, “Happy Birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl! Daddy will always love you.”

Chyna also shared a sweet post for Dream. The personality shared videos and photos of the happy girl on her Instagram with the caption, “Happy 6th birthday to my beautiful daughter Dream mommy loves you.”

While the family doesn’t seem to be on the best terms with Chyna, real name Angela White, they all love Dream and spoil her with love. The kids carpooled to school, and Khloé Kardashian made sure Dream had birthday balloons waiting for her in the car

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lrL1_0j6ezIOW00

Although the 6-year-old probably doesn’t have Instagram, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kris Jenner also shared photos dedicated to her. The momager was up bright and early writing a long caption for her granddaughter. “You have the most amazing spirit and most adorable personality with so much energy, and you just light up every single room you walk into with such joy,” she wrote. Kris also shared insight into Dream’s personality, calling her a creative, generous, smart, and talented artist.

Dream isn’t the only one celebrating a birthday in the family. Kris’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, who recently had dinner with Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z, is also celebrating his today. The 42-year-old had dedications from the Kardashians just like Dream, and a long caption from Kris. “You are the most amazing partner, friend, uncle, step dad, travel aficionado, therapist, shopping teammate, most stylish, most patient, and most fabulous over all life coach,” she wrote in the caption.

