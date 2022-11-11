ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Chris Rock set to become first comedian to perform live on Netflix

By Tom Murray
 4 days ago
'Is that Will Smith?': Chris Rock mocks actor after Dave Chappelle is attacked on stage

Chris Rock will become the first ever stand-up comedian to perform live on Netflix.

The streamer announced Thursday (10 November) that the famed comic and Oscars host would will the headliner of its first-ever live, global streaming event.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

The event is set to stream in early 2023, almost a year after Rock was infamously slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

Rock has been performing on his recent Ego Death tour, where he kept jokes about the incident to a bare minimum.

“People expect me to talk about the bullshit, I’m not going to talk about it right now, I’ll get to it eventually, on Netflix,” he said at his London show in September, per Deadline.

Rock also denounced an apology video that Smith shared on social media. “F** your hostage video,” he told the crowd.

The live show will mark Rock’s second Netflix stand-up special after Chris Rock: Tamborine debuted in February 2018.

Comments / 24

Valorie Thompson
1d ago

Chris Rock has some of the most intelligent points in his stand up. He says things that make you think, while bringing comedy to everyday issues.

Reply
3
