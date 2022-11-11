Read full article on original website
Happy Valley attempted murder update: local says suspects have checkered pasts
SHASTA COUNTY — Over Halloween Weekend, Oct. 30, two Shasta Lake women reportedly strangled and beat a 14-year-old girl during a house party in Happy Valley. This past Tuesday, the suspects were arrested after a video of the altercation began circulating around social media. The two suspects, 27-year-old Courtney...
19-year old arrested for allegedly assaulting, robbing elderly man
REDDING, CA. — A man was arrested earlier this morning for allegedly assaulted an elderly man in his Redding home. It happened around 7:39 PM along the 2400 block of Hilltop drive last night., when police responded to reports of a home invasion. Inside the home, they found a 76-year old man with injuries to his head, face, and upper body. Police say the man was assaulted after a 19-year old suspect entered the home and demanded the victim's car keys. The suspect then reportedly attacked the victim before stealing his keys, wallet, and car.
Two people caught with meth, fentanyl and more at Red Bluff McDonald's on Friday
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Officers arrested two people in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Friday morning after they were found with meth, fentanyl, and other paraphernalia while under the influence of illegal drugs. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said one of their officers was patrolling the...
Probation search leads to discovery of drug paraphernalia accessible to children
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, CA. — Three adults in the City of Shasta Lake were arrested after being found with a shotgun, a taser, and fentanyl. This was a part of a probationary search conducted by deputies with the City of Shasta Lake. The residence they searched housed previously convicted felon Benjamin Lyons, who was on probation for charges related to domestic violence.
Spike the porcupine takes a stroll through Turtle Bay Exploration Park
REDDING. Calif. — Turtle Bay Exploration Park held their weekly animal parade, where every Sunday they invite the public to join them in walking some of their fascinating animals around the park. On days when it's not the North American beaver that leads the parade it’s Spike the porcupine’s...
'Give Redding Holiday Drive' coming Nov. 18 at O2 Employment Services
REDDING, Calif. — It's that time of year again. As the community gets ready for the 10th annual Give Redding Holiday Drive, local nonprofits need your help to make sure every local in need is able to celebrate the holidays. The holiday season is a critical time for our...
Roseburg Forest Products resumes operations in Weed two months after Mill Fire
WEED, CA. — Roseburg Forest Products has resumed full operations of their veneer manufacturing plant in Weed, nearly 70 days after the devastating Mill Fire. According to a Roseburg press release, 145 employees will return to full schedules, with newly implemented safety procedures approved by city and county leaders. According to the release, the re-opening comes with approval from CAL FIRE, Siskiyou's Office of Emergency Services, the Siskiyou County Planning Department, and fire investigators within the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office.
Redding's Veterans Services Office explains push for location change
REDDING, Calif. — Rumor control with Veterans Day on Friday, the Shasta County Veterans Community has been concerned with changes in the county's Veterans Services Office. A meeting in the Supervisor's Chambers to clear up any misconceptions. The Veterans Services Office may move for a couple of reasons: the adjacent District Attorney's Office needs more space, but, more importantly, ensuring the safety of veterans with limited mobility.
Woody's in Redding releases new Veterans Blend Beer
REDDING, Calif. — Woody's Brewing Co. is excited to announce its new Veterans Blend Beer which launched on Veterans Day. This new beer will raise funds for the Redding CalVet Home and HunterSeven Foundation. These organizations specialize in medical research and education specifically in the post-9/11 veteran cohort. Kurt...
Sundial Bridge turns blue for Diabetes Awareness Month
REDDING. Calif. — If you find yourself at the Sundial Bridge you might notice its lit blue. It's because November is Diabetes Awareness Month and the community is coming together to educate and share resources. According to a children's type one diabetes support group, 37.3 million Americans suffer from...
Horror highlighted in Red Bluff's upcoming Death's Parade Film Fest
RED BLUFF, CA. — Despite Halloween having passed, horror film fanatics across the Northstate will get the chance to experience a local film festival dedicated to creations based in frightening fanfare. The Death's Parade Film Festival will be returning to Red Bluff's Prime Cinemas this December, and will provide...
