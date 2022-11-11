REDDING, CA. — A man was arrested earlier this morning for allegedly assaulted an elderly man in his Redding home. It happened around 7:39 PM along the 2400 block of Hilltop drive last night., when police responded to reports of a home invasion. Inside the home, they found a 76-year old man with injuries to his head, face, and upper body. Police say the man was assaulted after a 19-year old suspect entered the home and demanded the victim's car keys. The suspect then reportedly attacked the victim before stealing his keys, wallet, and car.

REDDING, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO