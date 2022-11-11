ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

Police seek help in locating Little Rock runaway juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the help of the public in finding a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Chare Wright was last seen in Little Rock. She is described as being about 5'4" in height and weighing about 90 pounds. Anyone who may have information...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Two teenagers shot to death on Friday, local residents concerned

North Little Rock, Arkansas – North Little Rock authorities are investigating the Friday night deadly shooting incident that left two young people dead. Per the incident report, the shooting took place Friday night in the 3900 block of McCain Blvd. Law enforcement officials were dispatched to the scene shortly after the shooting took place and asked the local residents and drivers to avoid the crime scene area while they were investigating. Later, the area was cleared for pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock housing complex facing AG lawsuit set to go to city court Monday

Management of a housing complex on Colonel Glenn Road is scheduled for a Little Rock environmental court hearing Monday after multiple delays. Big Country Chateau faces several city code violations for unsafe and unhealthy living conditions, including mold, broken windows and scattered trash. Tenants have said that management often has not responded to maintenance requests […] The post Little Rock housing complex facing AG lawsuit set to go to city court Monday appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot

A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
CABOT, AR
KATV

Authorities ramping up enforcement of seat belt law ahead of Thanksgiving

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State police announced plans to bolster their patrol assignments aimed at violators who wearing their seat belts while traveling on local streets and state highways during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period. According to a news release, State troopers, local police, and sheriff’s deputies are...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

