North Little Rock, Arkansas – North Little Rock authorities are investigating the Friday night deadly shooting incident that left two young people dead. Per the incident report, the shooting took place Friday night in the 3900 block of McCain Blvd. Law enforcement officials were dispatched to the scene shortly after the shooting took place and asked the local residents and drivers to avoid the crime scene area while they were investigating. Later, the area was cleared for pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO