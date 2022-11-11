Read full article on original website
KATV
Sherwood police searching for Academy Sports shoplifter who hit officer with vehicle
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Sherwood Police Department has asked the public for help identifying a woman who is suspected of shoplifting from an area sporting good stores. Police said the incident involving the female suspect occured on Saturday at Academy Sports. "When confronted by an officer, she reversed...
Police seek help in locating Little Rock runaway juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the help of the public in finding a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Chare Wright was last seen in Little Rock. She is described as being about 5'4" in height and weighing about 90 pounds. Anyone who may have information...
KATV
North Little Rock police identify 17-year-old victims in Friday night double homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock police responded to the 3900 block of McCain Boulevard in a report of shots being fired on Friday, Nov. 11. When the police arrived they discovered two juvenile victims inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. The first victim was pronounced...
According to North Little Rock Police, eight victims of a homicide this year have been juveniles
An investigation is underway for authorities in North Little Rock after a shooting Friday night that left two teenagers dead.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Two teenagers shot to death on Friday, local residents concerned
North Little Rock, Arkansas – North Little Rock authorities are investigating the Friday night deadly shooting incident that left two young people dead. Per the incident report, the shooting took place Friday night in the 3900 block of McCain Blvd. Law enforcement officials were dispatched to the scene shortly after the shooting took place and asked the local residents and drivers to avoid the crime scene area while they were investigating. Later, the area was cleared for pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
KATV
BOLO: Police need the publics help identifying a suspect involved in theft of property
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department requested the public's help with identifying a man in reference to a theft of property on Friday. The suspect is wanted for questioning of a theft of property that occurred at Watts Home Improvement in Jacksonville. Police are asking that anyone...
Four arrested in Arkansas after stealing guns, vehicles from multiple cities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock during early November. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This...
Little Rock Police Department investigating body found in submerged car
A man has been found dead after his car plunged into a small pond at a West Little Rock apartment complex.
LRPD: Teen driver injured in shooting while exiting I-630 near John Barrow Road
Little Rock police said that a woman was injured in a Tuesday night shooting near John Barrow Road.
KATV
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announces arrest in Conoco robbery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that they have arrested a man in connection to a robbery at a Conoco gas station in Little Rock on Nov.1. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Dallas Heiman, of Paris, Arkansas and he is currently being held at the Logan...
KATV
Community yard sale helps White County residents with legal fees
Little Rock (KATV) — For the last two years, the Community Yard Sale team in Searcy has been holding a community yard sale to help White County residents with legal fees and fines. The event is with a partnership of several churches in the community. Donations are organized for...
North Little Rock vehicle chase ends in downtown Little Rock
Police in North Little Rock said that a car chase that began at the foot of the Broadway bridge ended with a crash in downtown Little Rock.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Teenager wanted by police for homicide that took place last month turns himself in
Arkansas – A shooting incident that took place at 607 School Street in Hot Springs early last month was fatal for one person, while two others were injured. Since then, the Hot Springs Police Department has been looking for a teenager who was named the main suspect in the incident.
Little Rock housing complex facing AG lawsuit set to go to city court Monday
Management of a housing complex on Colonel Glenn Road is scheduled for a Little Rock environmental court hearing Monday after multiple delays. Big Country Chateau faces several city code violations for unsafe and unhealthy living conditions, including mold, broken windows and scattered trash. Tenants have said that management often has not responded to maintenance requests […] The post Little Rock housing complex facing AG lawsuit set to go to city court Monday appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
People in West Little Rock react to city’s latest homicide, marking 75 for the year
Another violent night in the Capital City leaves one person dead, marking Little Rock’s 75th homicide of the year.
Two dead after shooting near McCain Mall in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The names of the victims are not being released at this time, however, detectives learned that both were 17 years old. Update: Officers located two victims, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound, in a vehicle. One victim was pronounced dead at...
Mass arrests made in Little Rock, Pine Bluff linked to federal operations
The U.S. Attorney's office announced a mass of federal drug and firearm arrests in Little Rock and Pine Bluff as a result of three operations focused on the pipeline of crime between the two areas.
Little Rock police ID victim in deadly Grand Avenue shooting
Little Rock police are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting on Grand Avenue Tuesday night and have identified the man killed in the incident.
whiterivernow.com
Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot
A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
KATV
Authorities ramping up enforcement of seat belt law ahead of Thanksgiving
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State police announced plans to bolster their patrol assignments aimed at violators who wearing their seat belts while traveling on local streets and state highways during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period. According to a news release, State troopers, local police, and sheriff’s deputies are...
