Will Washing Your Face With Shampoo Get Rid Of Fungal Acne?
Online forums wield great power. Places like /r/SkincareAddiction and MakeupAlley made The Ordinary into a smash hit, popularised techniques like double cleansing and helped spread the gospel of Korean skincare. They also give you a space to do very important things, like rate the Hollywood Chrises in order of hotness (Messina is number one, don’t @ me). However, for all the genuinely insightful and useful tips they can bring, they also have the power to make mountains out of molehills and turn very uncommon or largely unproblematic conditions or ingredients into a huge panic. And so: fungal acne.
A woman had her left eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected
A woman had her left eye removed after contracting a difficult-to-treat parasitic infection while showering while wearing her contact lens. Acanthamoeba keratitis is a rare but serious infection caused by a microscopic organism that infects the cornea, the outer covering of the eye. According to the CDC, it is most common in contact lens wearers, but anyone can get it.
I burst into tears when doctors gave me two options – let my baby die inside me or risk his death moments after birth
A PREMATURE baby whose heart stopped beating for 17 minutes has beaten the odds to come home after more than three months in hospital. Bethany Homar, 28, was told there was a high chance her little boy wouldn't make it when she was rushed for an emergency C-section at 26 weeks and three days.
An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom
Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.
Why You Should Never Rub Your Eyes
Whether it’s caused by allergies or even if it’s just a mindless habit, it can have a serious effect on your appearance and your health.
Deep sleep is when your body clears toxins from your brain — here are 6 ways to get more of it
Your body goes through four stages of sleep — here's how to extend the deep sleep phase for optimal memory processing and cellular healing.
2 Makeup Mistakes That Are Drawing Attention To Wrinkles
While wrinkling is inevitable and normal with age, many of us would rather not emphasize fine lines with the help of makeup, but rather, to highlight our favorite features and experiment with fun looks. With that said, we checked in with professional makeup artists to learn about two common (and easy to do) mistakes many makeup users make over 40, how they might draw attention to wrinkles, and how to avoid them. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from professional makeup artists and experts, Mary Winkenwerder and Mandie Brice.
I'm Proof: The 3D-Nails Trend Is the Perfect Holiday Manicure
Despite following the latest trends in hair and makeup, I typically keep those areas of my beauty routine pretty consistent. The one exception that I love to experiment with is my nails. Gel manicures, DIY manis, Aprés Gel-X tips, press-ons, dip powder, acrylic, BIAB — you name it, I've tried it (and probably loved it). Nail art, in particular, is something I love to switch up often, and fortunately enough for me, there are so many great nail-art trends out there. French tips are my go-to, but during a recent appointment, I got to try the 3D-nails trend for the first time. To put it simply: I'm obsessed.
How to get rid of dust mites
Struggling with unwanted critters? Learn how to get rid of dust mites with these allergist-approved tips
What It Actually Means When Your Eyes Are ‘Tired,’ According to an Ophthalmologist and Optician
I’ve been known to claim that I’m “just resting my eyes” while watching a movie at night, when I know full well that I’m exhausted and, in reality, just a couple seconds away from conking out. But, as it turns out, your eyes actually do need rest, and “resting your eyes” isn’t just a euphemism for taking a nap. After prolonged or intense use, the eyes themselves can get tired, which, in medical terms, is called eye fatigue or eyestrain (aka asthenopia).
'My twin's migraines stopped when I had my brain tumour removed'
A woman said her painful migraines stopped when her twin sister had her brain tumour removed. Back when Hilary Stockton was 18 years old, she began suffering from uncomfortable headaches and a change in her vision. But at the same time, her identical twin sister Hayley also started to notice...
An anti-ageing smoothing concealer can blur crows feet and fine lines
The eye area is delicate and the skin is thinner, meaning it's more prone to wrinkles and fine lines. It can often be the first place on the face that we begin to show age. While there's nothing wrong with this, it can be frustrating when makeup starts settling into these fine lines, making them appear more pronounced.
Cleveland Clinic gives warning about tanning beds in winter months
Summer is officially over and Winter is here. With the lack of sunshine, you may be tempted to hop in a tanning bed to keep your tan for the year.
A Skin Expert Tells Us The Best Neck Cream To Take Years Off Your Appearance
Your neck may be an afterthought when it comes to what you focus on in skincare. But the simple act of remembering your neck is part of your face and benefits from the same skincare routine can make a difference in your overall appearance. But how important is neck skincare? And are there even any products out there that can actually improve this region, known for notoriously thin skin that shows signs of aging relatively fast? Karen Whitney, a PA-C at Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center in Cincinnati, tells us the best neck cream to take years off your appearance.
Heart emojis meaning: A guide to using the symbols and when to use them
THERE'S nothing that can express love better than emojis over text, and they do not only come in red, there is blue, purple and others. However, what do all these hearts of different colours really mean? Let's find out. What do different heart emojis mean?. Each heart has a different...
What It Means If You Have A Lazy Eye
Lazy eye — also known as amblyopia — is the leading cause of vision loss in children, according to the National Eye Institute (NEI), affecting three out of every 100 children. These vision problems occur when, over time, the brain starts to rely only on signals from the...
The Drugstore Skincare Products Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—They’re Actually So Bad For Your Skin
Aging gracefully is possible with a healthy diet, ample hydration and a consistent, nourishing skincare routine. With that said, we checked in with a dermatologist and skincare expert to learn more about common drugstore products that are often deemed too harsh for aging skin (and what to use instead for a healthy, radiant complexion over 40). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team.
Don’t inhale nasal tanning spray, doctors warn
(WJW) — The long winter months are approaching and you may be already missing the sun-kissed days of summer — as well as the glowing complexion that comes along with them. There are many options for skin tanning and while we already know most come with risks, the latest tanning trend is one experts warn you should never try.
3 Unexpected Reasons You’re Having Trouble Sleeping Through The Night Over 40
Few things are as frustrating as being unable to sleep through the night. From waking up multiple times in the middle of the night to waking up hours earlier than you wanted to and being unable to fall back asleep, interrupted sleep and insomnia can throw off your whole day. Luckily, there are solutions—but in order to find the right solution, you have to first get down to the root of the issue, and that can be difficult in itself.
What Is "Fexting," and Can It Help Couples Fight Better? Therapists Weigh In
Since the dawn of the modern text message, we have been using texts to flirt with a new crush, tell loved ones we got home OK — and, also, to send passive-aggressive thumbs-up emojis. But now, some couples are advocating for fighting via text — aka "fexting," according to The New York Times.
