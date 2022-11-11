ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gmauthority.com

Here’s When The 2023 Chevy Colorado Configurator Will Be Available

The official 2023 Chevy Colorado online configurator will soon go live on Chevy’s website, GM Authority has learned from sources close to the matter, providing prospective buyers with an opportunity to spec a Colorado to their liking. The configurator is expected to be available on December 15th 2022. With...
COLORADO STATE
CarBuzz.com

5 Coolest Features Of The 2024 GMC Sierra EV

General Motors is on an electric hot streak after recently revealing the $300,000 Cadillac Celestiq. Following a series of teasers, the American auto giant finally revealed its next electric pickup truck, the 2024 GMC Sierra EV. Based on the same Ultium platform that underpins the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the GMC Hummer EV, the Sierra EV boasts many of the same features with some unique distinctions.
gmauthority.com

Ford Says Compact Crossover Segment Is A Sea Of Sameness

The compact crossover segment is undoubtedly one of the most-popular new-vehicle segments out there, with a plethora of options available to customers. However, according to GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, the refreshed 2023 Ford Escape and the Ford Bronco Sport stand out in what the automaker refers to as a “sea of sameness.”
gmauthority.com

Toyota Tundra Trailhunter Concept Shown As Potential Silverado ZR2 Bison Rival

Since the COVID-19 pandemic boarded up many Americans for a number of months (or longer), overlanding and off-roading in general appear to be seeing even more interest than before. In an attempt to not miss out on the trend, GM’s long-standing, Toyota, revealed a Tundra Trailhunter Concept at SEMA 2022, teasing a potential new line of off-roading trucks and SUVs.
CNN

It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes

General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
Reader's Digest

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
Autoblog

Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Carscoops

Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner

Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
CarBuzz.com

MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April

In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
The Penny Hoarder

Why Rich People Drive Cheap Cars, and Why You Should Too

If you were rich, what kind of car would you drive?. A Bentley? A Porsche or a Ferrari? Maybe a $100,000 Tesla Model X? How about a Lamborghini, to be really obnoxious?. Ah, but here’s a little-known fact: Most rich people don’t actually drive fancy cars. It’s true....
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler Now Available

The 2023 Corvette is the fourth model year for the mid-engine C8, ushering in several important updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette is available with the Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler aero option. For those readers...
KENTUCKY STATE
torquenews.com

Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem

Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.

