News 8 KFMB
Shooting investigation in Chollas View
Police officers would only confirm that someone shot their neighbor. It's not clear what led up to the shooting.
One of 11 indicted in Pacific Beach protest melee sentenced to prison
One of 11 alleged members of an anti-fascist group indicted for allegedly attacking demonstrators during a march held in Pacific Beach last year by Donald Trump supporters has been sentenced.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in Escondido
A 35-year-old man has been taken into custody following a shooting that left a woman injured in Escondido Sunday.
Neighbors in Chula Vista react to violent house party that turned deadly
Neighbors describe young people scattering, jumping over fences and streaming out of a home, where a house party had been going on for hours.
Knife pulled in City Heights altercation, one injured
A disturbance between two drivers Saturday night led to a physical fight involving a weapon, said San Diego Police Department Lt. Ken Impellizeri.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Teen Had Caches of Guns, $50K in Cash, 3 Kilos of Coke and a Thousand Hits of Acid: SDPD
A young man suspected of trafficking in an array of drugs and large numbers of guns, including assault rifles, was behind bars in San Diego Friday. Harrison Lee Stone, 18, was arrested Wednesday as part of SWAT raids at two homes, according to the San Diego Police Department. At a...
San Diego County dubbed 'ground zero' for fentanyl smuggling due to proximity to U.S.-Mexico border
SAN DIEGO — Fentanyl cases are on the rise throughout San Diego County, and the amount of people seeking help is also up. Mayor Todd Gloria announced his efforts to make the fentanyl crisis the top priority for his office. In the first six months of 2022, San Diego...
NBC San Diego
Border Patrol Agents Arrest Child-Molesting Suspect Trying to Get Into U.S. in Otay Mesa
A man with an outstanding warrant for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers after trying to enter via the Cross Border Xpress in Otay Mesa. CBP said 45-year-old Gilbert Perez Flores, a U.S. citizen, applied for entry at the...
Three men suspected in downtown San Diego assaults
Three men suspected of assaulting three others, including a 60-year-old man, last month in the East Village neighborhood are being sought by authorities.
Suspect arrested in Fallbrook hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist
A 32-year-old motorcyclist from Fallbrook was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
1 driver arrested for DUI in Chula Vista checkpoint
One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug at an overnight checkpoint in Chula Vista.
Driver Arrested at Checkpoint on Suspicion of DUI
A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug at a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista, police said Saturday. The checkpoint in the 300 block of L Street was conducted from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday. Of the 1,221 vehicles traveling through the checkpoint,...
Man shot outside liquor store in Encinitas
The 30-year-old victim is in stable condition after being shot near a liquor store in Encinitas.
eastcountymagazine.org
BODY FOUND IN LA MESA IDENTIFIED AS EL CAJON TEEN MISSING SINCE FEBRUARY: REWARD OFFERED FOR INFORMATION
November 13, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – The San Diego Count Medical Examiner has identified a body found on March 13 as that of Cassidy Hopwood, according to El Cajon Police. Hopwood, an El Cajon resident, was reported missing in February. Both La Mesa and El Cajon...
Former Rock Church elder, grandparents charged in death of 11-year-old girl
The adoptive mother and grandparents of an 11-year-old girl killed in Spring Valley were charged in connection to her death from suspected child abuse, prosecutors said.
Found: At-risk Vista man
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said a Vista man who was reported missing last Thursday has been found.
Adoptive mother, grandparents plead not guilty in Spring Valley girl's death
EL CAJON, Calif. — The adoptive mother and grandparents of an 11-year-old girl who died after being found in grave condition at a Spring Valley home last summer pleaded not guilty today to charges that include murder and torture. Leticia Diane McCormack, 49, and McCormack's parents, 70-year-old Adella Tom...
Body found in La Mesa ID’d
A body found behind a La Mesa business in March has been identified as a missing teenage girl from El Cajon, La Mesa police said Saturday.
San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
Navy Commander opens School of Rock to celebrate freedom of expression
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — After serving our nation for decades, a retired Navy Commander opened a School of Rock. In this Zevely Zone, I took a musical journey to Otay Ranch where South Bay music students have found a safe harbor to follow their music making dreams. The School...
