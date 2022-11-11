ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
