Ted.Jones0603
3d ago

You’re taking their fish. They don’t like it so they sink your fishing boat. I think the motive is pretty obvious

just us
3d ago

they know what the problem is and how to handle it apparently. they are very smart. smarter than us it seems at times.

chaosmomof4
3d ago

This is what happens when orcas get sick and tired of humans taking their food and polluting their homes!

