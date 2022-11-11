Read full article on original website
This Week In Livable Streets
Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Monday 11/14 – Today, Metro will...
EXCLUSIVE: City to Launch Long-Overdue Traffic Study for Congested DUMBO
It’s the elephant in the room of poorly managed neighborhoods. The city plans to launch a traffic study of DUMBO next year to investigate how the congested Brooklyn waterfront neighborhood could be safer for pedestrians and improve mobility, Streetsblog has learned. The roughly seven-by-four-block area between the Brooklyn Bridge...
Transit advocates should join forces to support the south Red Line extension TIF
This piece incorporates earlier reporting by Igor Studenkov. Sustainable transportation advocates can accomplish big things when when we all pull together in the same direction. One campaign that calls for this approach is the effort to get a transit-tax-increment financing district passed to help pay for the $3.6 billion South Red Line extension. The route would run 5.6 miles from the 95th-Dan Ryan station in Roseland to 130th Street in Altgeld Gardens, through predominantly African-American areas where people have been asking for ‘L’ service since the Nixon era. It’s projected to cut 30 minutes off the transit commute time from 130th Street to the Loop.
Bronx Scooter Pilot to Become Permanent — And Likely Expand
The universe (of scooters) is expanding. The Department of Transportation dropped two bombshells on Monday — that their Bronx e-scooter pilot has been a huge safety and transportation success and that the agency wants to make it permanent next year and possibly expand it city-wide to “communities underserved by existing transit and micro-mobility services.”
Monday’s Headlines Just Say No to E-Cars
The New York Times is still shilling for electric cars — glossing over how they often supplement rather than replace gas-powered vehicles, don’t do anything to solve the problem of traffic violence, and will require converting public space into charging stations. Even as President Biden presses the oil...
In the Northwoods: How to bring a bike on Amtrak for an Upper Midwest adventure
Thanks to an Amtrak employee acquaintance who provided some advice for this trip. As I never get tired of saying, one of the best things about living in Chicago is that you can take a one-seat passenger rail trip to just about every major city in the U.S. And one thing that’s nice about Amtrak is that it’s getting easier and easier to bring a bike along on the trip, which opens up a whole universe of possibilities for car-free long-distance travel travel. It’s certainly preferable to the ridiculous expenses and hassles often associated with taking a bike on a plane.
DOT Kicks Off Outreach on New Grand Army Plaza Fix: ‘Dream Big’
The journey of a thousand meetings begins with a single tabling. The Department of Transportation set up shop at Grand Army Plaza on Saturday, the last nice day of the year, to present a first look at its latest effort to build more space for pedestrians and cyclists to make the current car sewer worthy of its lofty name. The agency insisted that a car-free GAP was not in play, but did float a long-desired idea to connect the northern entrance of Prospect Park to the Soldiers Memorial Arch that would change the chaotic traffic circle into a kind of traffic horseshoe.
This Week: Bike Theft, SFBC Board, Going Away Party
Here is a list of events this week. Tuesday Bike Theft Prevention. Learn how to protect your bike from theft. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6-7 p.m. Alameda Free Library, 1550 Oak Street, (Stafford Room on 1st Floor), Alameda. Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join...
Mayors CHIP in to win Chicago Hub Improvement Program upgrades to Union Station
56 Chicagoland mayors, including Lori Lightfoot, recently joined forces to send a letter to U.S. transportation chief Pete Buttigieg and Federal Railroad Administration administrator Amit Bose endorsing Amtrak’s proposed $850 million Chicago Hub Improvement Program. The document highlighted the need for infrastructure improvements to Chicago’s historic Union Station. If the funding is approved, Amtrak would use the cash from a federal Mega Grant to upgrade the terminal, create more rail routes into the city, and launch a variety of new services.
Could North Washington Bridge Delays Create Space for a Permanent Busway to Charlestown?
For three years now, while workers build a new North Washington Street Bridge over the Charles River between the North End and Charlestown, all bridge traffic – including foot traffic along Boston’s famous Freedom Trail – has been confined to a narrow 3-lane “temporary” bridge running just upstream from the construction site.
