Killeen ISD receives $18 million donation from partial owner of Amazon, Mackenzie Scott
KILLEEN, Texas — Partial owner of Amazon and philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott, has donated $18 million to Killeen ISD to give them their largest donation ever. Scott has spent the last seven months donating a total of $2 billion to 343 organizations across the country. She has previously donated to other central Texas organizations, which include the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas and the Waco Habitat for Humanity.
Oldest, largest Scottish clan gathering hits Central Texas for its 61st year
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The sites and sounds of bagpipes, men in kilts, and Celtic food transported Central Texans to Scotland this weekend at the 61st annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games in Salado. The event was hosted by the Salado Museum and College Park, taking place at Thomas Arnold...
Waco-area news briefs: Recycle scrap tires next Saturday in Waco
The 21st annual McLennan County Veterans Association flag retirement and disposal ceremony will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. The event is hosted by the city of Woodway and the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Following an indoor...
Armed Services YMCA opens food market
HARKER HEIGHTS — The Armed Services YMCA of Killeen held a grand opening for their new Five-Star Food Market, Oct. 27 in Harker Heights, with the goal of strengthening military families, supporting healthy lifestyles and assisting service members and their families in connecting to the community. The market will...
Waco Animal Shelter remains closed more than two weeks after distemper outbreak
Waco Animal Shelter will remain closed until further notice, more than two weeks after it closed because of a canine distemper outbreak, city of Waco shelter director Trey Buzbee said. The closure, announced Oct. 28 and originally intended to end this past Friday, applies not only to the public surrender...
Chris Kyle’s family gives back to the Waco community
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) —The family of U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, visited Waco, Thursday evening for their Veterans Day Fundraiser event at Painting with a Twist. For the past six years, Painting with a Twist in Waco has been partnering up with the Kyle family to raise funds for military veterans, first responders, and […]
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Waco, TX
Waco is a city in McLennan County, Texas. Add it to your travel list if you want an enjoyable vacation with many activities and natural beauty. Waco is a great place to visit for its friendly atmosphere and variety of things to do. You'll enjoy the moderate weather whether you're...
Light Up Killeen-Temple in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Good News Friday: November 11, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than a dozen City of Killeen employees spent Monday cleaning up the historic downtown area. Volunteers from 13 departments picked up trash, pressure washing side walks and sanitizing benches. The city says it helps shows that they care about its businesses and residents. We want...
Cove Blue Santa opens for applications Nov. 12
The Cove Blue Santa program will begin accepting applications for families in need starting this Saturday, November 12. The program is for children ages 15 and under. Cove Blue Santa has historically received around 200 to 250 applications each year, serving close to 600 children. This year marks 23 years...
Veterans advocate runs rain-canceled Waco parade on a scooter
Rain and lightning might have officially canceled the McLennan County Veterans Day parade Friday morning, but the elements did not deter local veterans advocate Bill Mahon from leading his own parade. At the 11 a.m. start time of the parade, after most of the 3,000 expected participants had already gone...
Red Cross aiding two Harker Heights locals after fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two people are displaced after a fire in Harker Heights, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department. The department reported that the fire occurred at 810 S. Amy Lane #18. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 2:03 p.m., and reported smoke and flames appearing from the front side of the structure.
Veterans in Central Texas look forward to the Veterans Day Parade in Waco every year, not letting the chance of rain stop them today
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texas Veterans look forward to the annual Veterans Day Parade in Waco every year, and, despite the high rain chances and cold weather, many veterans will be parading down Austin Avenue come rain or shine. “The parade is not about us being in a...
The 43rd Annual Central Texas Art Competition & Exhibition begins this weekend
TEMPLE, Texas — The Central Texas Art Competition & Exhibition will begin with an opening reception at the Temple College Visual Arts Complex Gallery on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. This competition and exhibition will showcase original artwork from over 40 central Texas high schools and colleges. The...
Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now
A viral video shows a Pflugerville teacher tell students near Austin that white people are the "superior" race. The teacher was not fired. The post Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now appeared first on NewsOne.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.10.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Car shows for good causes
WACO / WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – Two car shows taking place in McLennan County this Saturday are both supporting good causes. Waco’s One Fellowship Church is hosting their Fall Festival, which includes I-35 Legends hosting a car show to bring in canned goods for the local food bank. Attendees can vote for their favorite vehicles by donating cans to the trunk.
New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business
Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
Killeen honors active duty and retired veterans with “Hometown Heroes” banners in historic downtown
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen’s Historic Downtown is continuing with its long-awaited revitalization efforts. Fort hood is a major part of what makes the Killeen area so special. Because of that, the city is paying its respects to some of the service members in a new series they call...
Dual veteran owned Red White and Moo dairy farm, in Troy, bottles and sells their own milk
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Red White and Moo Dairy Farm in Troy is anything but in short supply of milk. The veteran owned farm is no stranger to dairy cows. What’s new is that recently the pair began selling the milk directly to the community. It all started...
