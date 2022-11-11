ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

KCEN

Killeen ISD receives $18 million donation from partial owner of Amazon, Mackenzie Scott

KILLEEN, Texas — Partial owner of Amazon and philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott, has donated $18 million to Killeen ISD to give them their largest donation ever. Scott has spent the last seven months donating a total of $2 billion to 343 organizations across the country. She has previously donated to other central Texas organizations, which include the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas and the Waco Habitat for Humanity.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Recycle scrap tires next Saturday in Waco

The 21st annual McLennan County Veterans Association flag retirement and disposal ceremony will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. The event is hosted by the city of Woodway and the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Following an indoor...
WACO, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

Armed Services YMCA opens food market

HARKER HEIGHTS — The Armed Services YMCA of Killeen held a grand opening for their new Five-Star Food Market, Oct. 27 in Harker Heights, with the goal of strengthening military families, supporting healthy lifestyles and assisting service members and their families in connecting to the community. The market will...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Waco, TX

Waco is a city in McLennan County, Texas. Add it to your travel list if you want an enjoyable vacation with many activities and natural beauty. Waco is a great place to visit for its friendly atmosphere and variety of things to do. You'll enjoy the moderate weather whether you're...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: November 11, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than a dozen City of Killeen employees spent Monday cleaning up the historic downtown area. Volunteers from 13 departments picked up trash, pressure washing side walks and sanitizing benches. The city says it helps shows that they care about its businesses and residents. We want...
KILLEEN, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Cove Blue Santa opens for applications Nov. 12

The Cove Blue Santa program will begin accepting applications for families in need starting this Saturday, November 12. The program is for children ages 15 and under. Cove Blue Santa has historically received around 200 to 250 applications each year, serving close to 600 children. This year marks 23 years...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Veterans advocate runs rain-canceled Waco parade on a scooter

Rain and lightning might have officially canceled the McLennan County Veterans Day parade Friday morning, but the elements did not deter local veterans advocate Bill Mahon from leading his own parade. At the 11 a.m. start time of the parade, after most of the 3,000 expected participants had already gone...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Red Cross aiding two Harker Heights locals after fire

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Two people are displaced after a fire in Harker Heights, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department. The department reported that the fire occurred at 810 S. Amy Lane #18. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 2:03 p.m., and reported smoke and flames appearing from the front side of the structure.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.10.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Car shows for good causes

WACO / WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – Two car shows taking place in McLennan County this Saturday are both supporting good causes. Waco’s One Fellowship Church is hosting their Fall Festival, which includes I-35 Legends hosting a car show to bring in canned goods for the local food bank. Attendees can vote for their favorite vehicles by donating cans to the trunk.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
US105

New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business

Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
KILLEEN, TX
