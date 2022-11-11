Read full article on original website
The Best Airlines To Pick For Your American Express Air Travel Credit
One of the benefits of having a premium American Express charge card is a yearly Air Travel Credit. If you have an American Express Personal or Business Platinum card you get a $200 credit and Hilton Aspire cardholders get a $250 credit. These credits have often been touted as an easy way to offset the high annual fees of these cards but I’ve been leery of doing that as I never felt these credits were the same as cash.
Do Travel Agents Save You Money?
There’s been a bit of blogger buzz these past few weeks about whether or not, in this age of being able to book travel from a device in our pockets, travel agents are still useful. Do travel agents really save you money? Do travel agents save you time? You might say, “Travel agents are so 80’s”, but I think you’d be selling yourself short.
TRIP REPORT: Fall fun in the Windy City – Hyatt Regency O’Hare
Trying a different Deep Dish Pizza (Pequods) Not the end, for 2022… maybe. Editors note. I might be doing a few more parts/shifting parts around this week, depending on if I get time to edit up certain things. The creative writing process is always one that can offer challenges when you least want them.
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (12th November)
It’s that time of the week to assemble links, make them into some sort of sense and added witty commentary. Yes, it is Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. It’s Remembrance Weekend in the United Kingdom this weekend, with Remembrance Day yesterday and Remembrance Sunday tomorrow, where the nation comes together to remember those who have fallen in conflict.
Impossible Meatball Bowl In United Airlines First Class
My Meal of the Week feature examines an airline meal from my travels over the years. This may be a meal from earlier in the week or it may be a meal served over a decade ago. As United Airlines continues to present vegetarian options for its guests onboard, I had the opportunity to try the Impossible Meatball bowl on a recent flight.
