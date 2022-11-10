ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Field & Stream

The Anatomy of a Folding Knife

In a folding knife, the blade swings around a pivot at one end of the handle. When open, it is locked into position. When closed, it is nestled inside the handle scales for safe carry in a pocket or pouch. From there, folding knife design varies widely. Much of a folder’s design is centered on its greatest inherent weakness—the reliability of the lockup when open. Other aspects include speed of opening, beautiful handles, and sleek interior parts.
homedit.com

Where To Buy Solid Wood Furniture That You Can Keep For Years

If you want your furniture to stand the test of time, you need to know where to buy solid wood furniture that you can love for years to come. In the past, solid wood was one of the most popular materials for making furniture. It wasn’t just that it was lasting, it has a warm color and texture that is unlike any other material.
MICHIGAN STATE
EatingWell

White Pepper vs. Black Pepper: What's the Difference?

Widely used in cuisines around the world, peppercorns' roots are traceable to South India. Tellicherry peppercorns, grown in Thalassery, a city on the Malabar coast of Kerala, are considered some of the finest peppercorns in the world. Both black and white peppercorns are small dried berries from the same vine. The difference lies in when the berries are harvested and how they are processed.
dornob.com

Renovated Raw Concrete Home Features a Staircase Entwined with Living Plants

If this unusual concrete home in Japan looks like someone smashed through walls during a renovation only to stop halfway through, that’s because they basically did. In the midst of transforming an old five-story building into their own home and office, the architects at MAMM Design realized there was beauty in all the raw, ragged concrete edges and exposed rebar, which led them to change their design to accommodate the half-finished feeling. At the heart of the space, the remains of a formerly enclosed staircase have become a stunning focal point, now turned into an atrium cascading with plants.
BHG

The 8 Best Flooring for Basements of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When decorating or remodeling a basement, opting for one of the best flooring for basements is a must. Whether you want to transform your basement into an extra bedroom or living area, or use it as a utility room or even for storage, the type of flooring you opt for can both upgrade the space and protect it.
Yahoo!

These $18 practically-invisible stickers keep my cat from destroying my couch

Despite spending a fortune on toys, scratching posts and virtually anything my cat could possibly want, she only cares about two things: Empty boxes and the sides of my couch. While the boxes are harmless enough, her obsession with my couch has taken a toll — the sides are scratched through and torn, and no amount of couch covers can protect it. (Seriously, I went through three in the past year to no avail.) As an act of desperation, I purchased a set of couch shields, and I'm never looking back.
Thrillist

Pop-Tarts Has a Fan-Favorite Flavor and $15K for You This Holiday Season

Pop-Tarts is gearing up to make everyone's holidays extra special. The company will be re-launching its Gingerbread Pop-Tarts just in time for the holiday season. The last time the flavor was available was back in 2012. The new edition of the flavor will feature snow-white frosting and printed designs. Pop-Tarts...
Vice

Hot Gift Alert! Adult Legos Are the Anti-Anxiety Activity We All Need

Science may say the building blocks of life are the cell, but I’m gonna agree to disagree. In my eyes, it's Legos. Those little plastic pieces perk me right up and get the noggin thinking. After a long day, I can crack open a Diet Coke, turn on a meditative episode of King of the Hill, and get down to business. It sure beats playing Wordle. So with that, I’m going to make a suggestion: Give Legos as a gift—to other adults.
gathered.how

Stitch your own mini quilt with this string piecing technique!

What’s scrappy, unique and a great stash buster project? String piecing quilts of course!. String piecing is a brilliant technique which encourages you to become more resourceful. It’s the ultimate upcycling project, transforming scraps into one big, beautiful, colourful piece. It also encourages you to think creatively, working with the fabrics you already have as opposed to sticking to a strict colour palette or design.
a-z-animals.com

Christmas Cactus vs. Zygocactus

Christmas cactus vs zygocactus are both beautiful, winter-blooming plants known for their pink flowers. They make lovely gifts and are an excellent addition to other common holiday plants, such as the poinsettia. These plants are very similar in shape, size, and colors and can also have similar flowers. Let’s explore these two wonderful plants’ similarities, differences and care practices!
marthastewart.com

How to Make Sure Your Leather Couch Lasts Forever—and Stays Buttery, Plush, and Rip-Free

A leather couch is arguably one of the most handsome pieces of furniture you could own. Its timelessness makes it equal parts classic and modern, and with so many silhouettes to choose from, it's easy to find a leather sofa that melds perfectly with your existing aesthetic. Another benefit of leather couches is that when it's high quality and taken care of, it can last a lifetime. Ahead, we're teaching you how to identify a well-made leather couch and how to ensure it endures.
therecipecritic.com

Za’atar Seasoning

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. A traditional Middle Eastern spice, this Za’atar seasoning is herby, nutty, and savory. The sesame seeds give a little texture, and make this seasoning perfect for rubs, marinades, or as a topping on your hummus!
architizer.com

Saunders Architecture Designs Villa AT Creating a Fluid Form Echoing the Waves Below

Villa AT‘s fluid form of the main house was in response to the topography and the weather patterns, and the need to frame the views out across the water. The building is nestled into the rocks, with stone steps leading down to the fresh water swimming pool and pool terrace, which sit within a natural cleft in the landscape. Its curving forms gives the house an almost marine quality, echoing the waves of the sea below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy