Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall
This comes in handy when you’re trying to hang something
The Anatomy of a Folding Knife
In a folding knife, the blade swings around a pivot at one end of the handle. When open, it is locked into position. When closed, it is nestled inside the handle scales for safe carry in a pocket or pouch. From there, folding knife design varies widely. Much of a folder’s design is centered on its greatest inherent weakness—the reliability of the lockup when open. Other aspects include speed of opening, beautiful handles, and sleek interior parts.
How to seal a butcher block countertop: keep the surface hygienic and attractive
Discover how to seal a butcher block countertop and protect this kitchen surface from daily wear and tear
12 of the coolest dining chairs designed for stylish seating and eating
Dine in style and comfort with these cool contemporary dining chair picks from Anthropologie, Wayfair, West Elm and more
homedit.com
Where To Buy Solid Wood Furniture That You Can Keep For Years
If you want your furniture to stand the test of time, you need to know where to buy solid wood furniture that you can love for years to come. In the past, solid wood was one of the most popular materials for making furniture. It wasn’t just that it was lasting, it has a warm color and texture that is unlike any other material.
EatingWell
White Pepper vs. Black Pepper: What's the Difference?
Widely used in cuisines around the world, peppercorns' roots are traceable to South India. Tellicherry peppercorns, grown in Thalassery, a city on the Malabar coast of Kerala, are considered some of the finest peppercorns in the world. Both black and white peppercorns are small dried berries from the same vine. The difference lies in when the berries are harvested and how they are processed.
dornob.com
Renovated Raw Concrete Home Features a Staircase Entwined with Living Plants
If this unusual concrete home in Japan looks like someone smashed through walls during a renovation only to stop halfway through, that’s because they basically did. In the midst of transforming an old five-story building into their own home and office, the architects at MAMM Design realized there was beauty in all the raw, ragged concrete edges and exposed rebar, which led them to change their design to accommodate the half-finished feeling. At the heart of the space, the remains of a formerly enclosed staircase have become a stunning focal point, now turned into an atrium cascading with plants.
BHG
The 8 Best Flooring for Basements of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When decorating or remodeling a basement, opting for one of the best flooring for basements is a must. Whether you want to transform your basement into an extra bedroom or living area, or use it as a utility room or even for storage, the type of flooring you opt for can both upgrade the space and protect it.
Yahoo!
These $18 practically-invisible stickers keep my cat from destroying my couch
Despite spending a fortune on toys, scratching posts and virtually anything my cat could possibly want, she only cares about two things: Empty boxes and the sides of my couch. While the boxes are harmless enough, her obsession with my couch has taken a toll — the sides are scratched through and torn, and no amount of couch covers can protect it. (Seriously, I went through three in the past year to no avail.) As an act of desperation, I purchased a set of couch shields, and I'm never looking back.
Mom Makes Giant “Blanket Pillow” Out of Cheap Walmart Blankets and It Looks So Cozy
Forget the kids, we want one for ourselves!
Thrillist
Pop-Tarts Has a Fan-Favorite Flavor and $15K for You This Holiday Season
Pop-Tarts is gearing up to make everyone's holidays extra special. The company will be re-launching its Gingerbread Pop-Tarts just in time for the holiday season. The last time the flavor was available was back in 2012. The new edition of the flavor will feature snow-white frosting and printed designs. Pop-Tarts...
Hot Gift Alert! Adult Legos Are the Anti-Anxiety Activity We All Need
Science may say the building blocks of life are the cell, but I’m gonna agree to disagree. In my eyes, it's Legos. Those little plastic pieces perk me right up and get the noggin thinking. After a long day, I can crack open a Diet Coke, turn on a meditative episode of King of the Hill, and get down to business. It sure beats playing Wordle. So with that, I’m going to make a suggestion: Give Legos as a gift—to other adults.
gathered.how
Stitch your own mini quilt with this string piecing technique!
What’s scrappy, unique and a great stash buster project? String piecing quilts of course!. String piecing is a brilliant technique which encourages you to become more resourceful. It’s the ultimate upcycling project, transforming scraps into one big, beautiful, colourful piece. It also encourages you to think creatively, working with the fabrics you already have as opposed to sticking to a strict colour palette or design.
a-z-animals.com
Christmas Cactus vs. Zygocactus
Christmas cactus vs zygocactus are both beautiful, winter-blooming plants known for their pink flowers. They make lovely gifts and are an excellent addition to other common holiday plants, such as the poinsettia. These plants are very similar in shape, size, and colors and can also have similar flowers. Let’s explore these two wonderful plants’ similarities, differences and care practices!
marthastewart.com
How to Make Sure Your Leather Couch Lasts Forever—and Stays Buttery, Plush, and Rip-Free
A leather couch is arguably one of the most handsome pieces of furniture you could own. Its timelessness makes it equal parts classic and modern, and with so many silhouettes to choose from, it's easy to find a leather sofa that melds perfectly with your existing aesthetic. Another benefit of leather couches is that when it's high quality and taken care of, it can last a lifetime. Ahead, we're teaching you how to identify a well-made leather couch and how to ensure it endures.
vinlove.net
Turn chopsticks, and cardboard… into a miniature house on stilts, sell one, and earn hundreds of dollars
Taking advantage of cardboard, chopsticks, ice cream sticks… Mr. Nguyen Van Cuong (39 years old, living in Luong Phi commune, Tri Ton district, An Giang) built a house on stilts in the Southern style, each model he sells. earn hundreds of dollars. As a canteen operator in Tri Ton...
therecipecritic.com
Za’atar Seasoning
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. A traditional Middle Eastern spice, this Za’atar seasoning is herby, nutty, and savory. The sesame seeds give a little texture, and make this seasoning perfect for rubs, marinades, or as a topping on your hummus!
architizer.com
Saunders Architecture Designs Villa AT Creating a Fluid Form Echoing the Waves Below
Villa AT‘s fluid form of the main house was in response to the topography and the weather patterns, and the need to frame the views out across the water. The building is nestled into the rocks, with stone steps leading down to the fresh water swimming pool and pool terrace, which sit within a natural cleft in the landscape. Its curving forms gives the house an almost marine quality, echoing the waves of the sea below.
Comments / 1