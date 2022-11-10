If this unusual concrete home in Japan looks like someone smashed through walls during a renovation only to stop halfway through, that’s because they basically did. In the midst of transforming an old five-story building into their own home and office, the architects at MAMM Design realized there was beauty in all the raw, ragged concrete edges and exposed rebar, which led them to change their design to accommodate the half-finished feeling. At the heart of the space, the remains of a formerly enclosed staircase have become a stunning focal point, now turned into an atrium cascading with plants.

