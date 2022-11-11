COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police investigation was taking place near Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy on the northeast side of Colorado Springs on Monday. Last time this article was updated at 11:50 a.m., police were only able to share a few details about the activity in the area. According to CSPD, the incident started at about 10:50 a.m. According to a sergeant with the police department, the investigation was still active at that time and there was no known threat for the school. Police could only say they were investigating an alleged threat.

