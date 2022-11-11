Read full article on original website
Ninlander
3d ago
Poor cats. I hope they get the help they need and get adopted out to loving homes. The thought of an elderly cat, kittens and the others is heartbreaking. Sometimes people really think they are helping the cats but it turns into hoarding and becomes overwhelming.
audie dolce
3d ago
the humane society came to walsenburg took some of the neighbors cats. they left atleast a couple dozen strays from that confiscated bunch...when advised they claimed they had nothing more to do. taking pets ok, taking care of a mass of strays nope they don't feel humane enough.
KKTV
Take a Turkey to Work Day returns to southern Colorado this Friday!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gobble gobble alert! Local non-profit Care and Share needs your help getting turkeys to families this Thanksgiving. Data in 2019 showed that 1 in 9 people in southern Colorado is food insecure -- and with the price of many goods up significantly in the three years since, even more people may be finding their wallets strained. That’s why Care and Share is calling on fellow southern Coloradans to help put food on their neighbors’ tables. Nov. 18 marks the annual “Take a Turkey to Work Day,” Care and Share’s big push to get turkeys to families needing a little extra help.
KKTV
Voice of the consumer: Good to help veterans, but be wary of charity scams
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On the heels of Veterans Day, I know a lot of us want to support our service members and veterans, but I want to make sure you don’t fall for scams. We want to stop veteran charity scams. It’s important that you make sure...
Pueblo police give out Thanksgiving food baskets
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) distributed several Thanksgiving holiday food baskets to many families in the community in partnership with Walmart Sunday, Nov. 13. PPD gave a special thanks to Walmart Pueblo on Dillon Drive, Pueblo Parks and Recreation, PPD officers and PPD volunteers for making the event successful.
coloradosun.com
Failed twice: Colorado foster kids who are adopted often end up back in the child welfare system
Kya, 10, is one of the six children Michelle Schuldt has adopted from Colorado’s child welfare system. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six. D’Borah Israel went to...
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard in Colorado?
Colorado is a great state for dogs. I love seeing friendly dogs out on the hiking trails with their owners enjoying the day. Did you know in Colorado almost 30% of residents have a dog?. What does the law say about dogs going to the bathroom on someone else's lawn?...
Family offers warning after 2 children diagnosed with RSV
DENVER — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in Colorado are surging. A representative for Children's Hospital of Colorado said last week the current increase in RSV cases is like nothing they have seen before. More than 500 people have been hospitalized in the state since the beginning of October....
KKTV
Airport shuttle service now in Pueblo area to Colorado Springs, Denver airports
The neighborhood is located off of Mesa Ridge Parkway, east of Fountain Mesa Road. KKTV 11 News at 10 Sunday (Recurring) KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring) Three small children are unharmed after they were taken from the scene of a deadly double-shooting Sunday morning.
KKTV
2 wolf dogs found dead in Colorado, family searching for answers
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: El Paso County Search and Rescue dogs are canines on call. 11 News had a chance to get up-close and personal with the pups of El Paso County Search and Rescue. Updated: 12 hours ago. Authorities in Pueblo County believe they have the man responsible for the...
Colorado's Most Dangerous Cities
Colorado has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Colorado, USA.By Svgalbertian - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
KKTV
Police activity near Banning Lewis Prep Academy in northeast Colorado Springs Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police investigation was taking place near Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy on the northeast side of Colorado Springs on Monday. Last time this article was updated at 11:50 a.m., police were only able to share a few details about the activity in the area. According to CSPD, the incident started at about 10:50 a.m. According to a sergeant with the police department, the investigation was still active at that time and there was no known threat for the school. Police could only say they were investigating an alleged threat.
10 Annoying Pests You Need to Watch Out for in Colorado
Colorado is a beautiful place to be, but even states like ours have to deal with pests. There are plenty of creepy crawlies and furry "friends" roaming throughout the Centennial State. Read on to see 10 common ones you need to watch out for in Colorado:. 1. Black Widow Spider.
After disaster in Colorado mountains, getting back on the trail was only the start of recovery
The sun was setting over the mountains in Colorado Springs when Nick Noland strapped into a pair of blades where his feet used to be. The local man was a runner before his highly publicized disaster three years ago on a 14,000-foot peak. Thanks to these sturdy, bouncy prosthetics, he’s a runner again.
cpr.org
Each summer, this couple fishes in Alaska — and they bring thousands of pounds of salmon back with them to Colorado
Imagine having a freezer packed to the brim with freshly caught salmon from Alaska. That might sound odd living in Colorado, but this fall, many mountain residents are finding they can have a taste of the ocean — without having to travel very far. And a couple from Fairplay is making it easier to get fresh quality fish in Colorado’s land-locked mountain communities.
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
94kix.com
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
KKTV
Suspect fires gun inside store during Colorado Springs robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man fired his gun inside a convenience store and demanded money from the clerk Sunday night. Police say the robbery could be linked to similar crimes in Colorado Springs over the weekend. According to witnesses, the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven off Woodmen near...
Off-Grid Colorado Property Has a 138 Foot Tunnel in the Mountain
If you are looking to get off-grid in Colorado, search no further. This home in Whitewater, Colorado is listed for less than $550k and has nearly 39 acres of land for you to build as you would like. One of the most remarkable features of the home is the tunnel....
KKTV
WATCH: Fire displaces family in El Paso County
Denver police said Friday morning that authorities in Wyoming located Riott Garner, and his father Anwar Rhodes was taken into custody. A convicted child predator was among a group of people arrested Thursday morning by the Colorado Springs Police Department. WATCH- Memories of fallen veteran found inside home. Updated: 16...
KKTV
WATCH: Probable murder-suicide under investigation in Teller County
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring) At least eight cars were involved. State Patrol says alcohol is a suspected factor in the deadly collision on the south end of the Springs. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:20 AM MST. Firefighters responded to a house fire just east of Colorado...
