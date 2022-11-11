Grandstanding and finger-pointing are what former NOLA mayor sees in current city government

On Thursday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, Newell welcomed the president of the National Urban League and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial to discuss a myriad of issues affecting the nation, region and city.

Newell and Morial touched on the tribalism and division that has penetrated the country. Morial compared the current state of national and state politics to the ancient showdowns between gladiators. On the city level, Morial sees a different kind of dysfunction.

“What I witness today in New Orleans City government, it appears to be a lot of squabbling, and tension. A lot of finger-pointing and grandstanding that seems to be taking place and not serious enough of a discussion about what’s the best approach to confront the challenge of crime and public safety or to build more affordable housing in the city or to say here is what the future of the economy is,” said former mayor Morial.

The 59th mayor of New Orleans told Newell there is no “magic bullet” to various issues like crime, affordable housing and economic development. Instead of grandiose proposals, the men suggested the focus should be on fundamentals, the “blocking and tackling” of governing. Morial said New Orleans and the greater metro area possesses great resources such as the Port of New Orleans, a strong tourism and cultural economy and a growing film industry. To capitalize on those resources, Morial said there must be regional coordination.

“I just think the ability to function as a region and to do certain types of things as a region is something that ought to be more emphasized. And it’s a balance on when you’re going to go at it alone and focus on what you want for your city or your parish versus what can happen on a regional basis,” said Morial.

After pushing for that regional strategy, Morial did take time to make some personal responses to claims and statements New Orleans City Councilman JP Morrell made about his administration and family.