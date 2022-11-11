ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Grandstanding and finger-pointing are what former NOLA mayor sees in current city government

By Newell Normand
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gdWnq_0j6euUH900

On Thursday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, Newell welcomed the president of the National Urban League and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial to discuss a myriad of issues affecting the nation, region and city.

Newell and Morial touched on the tribalism and division that has penetrated the country. Morial compared the current state of national and state politics to the ancient showdowns between gladiators. On the city level, Morial sees a different kind of dysfunction.

“What I witness today in New Orleans City government, it appears to be a lot of squabbling, and tension. A lot of finger-pointing and grandstanding that seems to be taking place and not serious enough of a discussion about what’s the best approach to confront the challenge of crime and public safety or to build more affordable housing in the city or to say here is what the future of the economy is,” said former mayor Morial.

The 59th mayor of New Orleans told Newell there is no “magic bullet” to various issues like crime, affordable housing and economic development. Instead of grandiose proposals, the men suggested the focus should be on fundamentals, the “blocking and tackling” of governing. Morial said New Orleans and the greater metro area possesses great resources such as the Port of New Orleans, a strong tourism and cultural economy and a growing film industry. To capitalize on those resources, Morial said there must be regional coordination.

“I just think the ability to function as a region and to do certain types of things as a region is something that ought to be more emphasized. And it’s a balance on when you’re going to go at it alone and focus on what you want for your city or your parish versus what can happen on a regional basis,” said Morial.

After pushing for that regional strategy, Morial did take time to make some personal responses to claims and statements New Orleans City Councilman JP Morrell made about his administration and family.

Comments / 20

midnite's mom
3d ago

I miss him as mayor, he took on this city when it was a bag of turds , and got it in line made it a much better city .

Reply
7
Bryan Pierre
3d ago

fire city council. they are not working for the city as much as they are working to stagnant the business of the city with unproductive visceral angst.

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Bogalusa mayor-elect discusses his plans for city's future

BOGALUSA, La. — There was a huge shakeup in the town of Bogalusa. A newcomer won the mayoral race. Tyrin Truong, 23, defeated the sitting Mayor Wendy Perrette on Tuesday night. It was his first time running in a real election, aside from winning student body president at his...
BOGALUSA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts

Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that a grand jury returned a superseding indictment on November 4, 2022, against Glenn E. Diaz, age 71, of Arabi, Louisiana; Peter J. “Pete” Jenevein, age 57, of Panama City, Florida; and Mark S. Grelle, age 67, of Chalmette, Louisiana for bank fraud and money laundering charges related to defrauding First NBC Bank, the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
ARABI, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans City Council, Mayor LaToya Cantrell locked in battle of wills over trash contracts

New Orleans’ new garbage haulers have been on the job for three days, but it’s still unclear if they’ll be paid for the work. A budget-season battle of wills is unfolding between Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration and some members of the City Council. The new haulers, IV Waste and Waste Pro, say they’re focused on their new jobs and expect to be paid for the sanitation contracts that took effect Monday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Cantrell campaign manager questions journalistic ethics of Zurik investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Society for Professional Journalists says a Lee Zurik investigation into New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and one of her security officers is “entirely appropriate and journalistically ethical.”. The determination came after Mayor Cantrell’s campaign manager asked the SPJ if the investigation of the “mayor’s...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

New Orleans residents elect new state senator

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents have elected a new state senator. Don't see results? Tap here. Rep. Royce Duplessis has won his election bid for state Senate. Duplessis secured 52 percent of the vote over his challenger Rep. Mandy Landry. Duplessis, who is currently a state representative for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Bogalusa elects 23-year-old Tyrin Truong as Mayor

BOGALUSA, La. — It was a speech Bogalusa Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong wasn’t sure he’d give Tuesday night. “Everybody kept saying it’s going to be a runoff, it’s going to be a runoff, so I prepared two speeches just in case,” said Truong. When the...
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Faced with complaints about changes to RTA bus routes, agency holds off on major changes

When a handful of bus riders gathered in a windowless boardroom at the Regional Transit Authority headquarters this month, most of them weren’t happy. On Sept. 25, the RTA rolled out a bus system redesign. The new schedules and routes were aimed at speeding travel throughout the city and making it easier to get people to jobs. But some riders said the system's reboot, which in some instances created new hubs to allow for transfers, had the opposite effect.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy