A 19-year-old Stanford student has been elected to the local school board

A19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, will become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. In recent updates from the county, Nori has retained a significant advantage over his opponent and currently has 56.38% of the vote, for a nearly 1,000-vote lead.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Nearly 50,000 UC employees plan to strike on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO - About 48,000 workers at all 10 University of California schools may go on strike starting Monday. That includes thousands of employees at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco in the Bay Area. The UC system has been bargaining with the United Auto Workers union for months, but...
sanjoseinside.com

Mahan Maintains Lead Despite Chavez Gains In SJ Mayoral Race

After six days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan still leads in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 3,631-vote margin, but his lead has narrowed for the third straight day, according to unofficial results reported Sunday. As of 5:04pm Sunday, his tally stood at...
SAN JOSE, CA
postnewsgroup.com

City Administration Proposes $260 Million Grab for Howard Terminal

Community advocates and organizations are calling on members of the public to show up Monday morning at a Special Public Works Committee hearing to oppose City Administration’s attempt to divert a state grant of $260 million from port-related projects and redirect them to non-priority projects, specifically infrastructure for John Fisher’s Howard Terminal private real estate deal.
OAKLAND, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

As students return to in-person learning, expulsions rising in East San Jose schools

EXPULSIONS ARE ON the rise in one of San Jose’s largest school districts, another symptom of post-pandemic education. The East Side Union High School District had an uptick in expulsions last school year. As schools contend with the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on student behavior, the district is ensuring students who face expulsion have clear paths to reentry, officials said at a recent board meeting.
SAN JOSE, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race

Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
SAN JOSE, CA
lookout.co

‘I truly never thought I’d make it to this point’: Santa Cruz trans activist talks about challenges and thriving

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Reyes Morales Warne knew in middle school that he was trans. He had already told his parents that he was queer, but at age 12 he first he chose to come out as trans to his friends, before telling his family. He was surprised by his friends’ reaction. “They said, ‘No, you’re not trans,’” Warne recalled.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
thecentersquare.com

As Berkeley struggles with police costs, 14 cops made over $300,000

(The Center Square) – Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin extolled the city's efforts to rethink policing by ending police traffic stops for non-safety reasons and getting written consent from motorists a vehicle search in February 2021. "Too much of our city’s budget is spent on policing, and many of the...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland mayor's race: no winner declared yet

The next mayor of Oakland will likely be decided by next week. Oakland - New numbers from the election were released late Thursday that showed the race for Oakland mayor remains tight. Council member Loren Taylor maintained his lead over fellow Council member Sheng Thao. After nine rounds of voting...
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

San Francisco’s Prop G passed by voters

According to unofficial election results, San Francisco’s Proposition G has overwhelmingly passed. About seventy-four percent of voters voted yes on prop G. That was about 25 percent more than needed. Leslie Hu, Secretary of the United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers union had this to say about Prop G funds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

COVID Cases Rise as Winter Approaches

COVID numbers in San Francisco and in California are going up. This is expected by health experts as we approach the winter months. But is it rising to a level where people should change their plans from doing things like going out to eat? Several people spoke to NBC Bay Area Friday and gave their thoughts.
CALIFORNIA STATE

