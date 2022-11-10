Read full article on original website
A 19-year-old Stanford student has been elected to the local school board
A19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, will become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. In recent updates from the county, Nori has retained a significant advantage over his opponent and currently has 56.38% of the vote, for a nearly 1,000-vote lead.
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly 50,000 UC student employees set to strike, say they can't afford to live with current wages
BERKELEY, Calif. - Nearly 50,000 UC student employees across the state will be out of class and on the picket lines on Monday as members of the United Auto Workers Union are demanding a fair contract, after months of bargaining with the University of California. "We are asking for wages...
KQED
California Students and Schools Face Challenging Times, but State Superintendent Thurmond Has a Plan
Recently, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond sat down with KQED's Daphne Young to discuss some of the important issues facing California schools. He talked about what San Francisco Unified School District officials need to do to help get teachers paid, among other recommendations for the embattled district. This...
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly 50,000 UC employees plan to strike on Monday
SAN FRANCISCO - About 48,000 workers at all 10 University of California schools may go on strike starting Monday. That includes thousands of employees at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco in the Bay Area. The UC system has been bargaining with the United Auto Workers union for months, but...
sanjoseinside.com
Mahan Maintains Lead Despite Chavez Gains In SJ Mayoral Race
After six days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan still leads in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 3,631-vote margin, but his lead has narrowed for the third straight day, according to unofficial results reported Sunday. As of 5:04pm Sunday, his tally stood at...
postnewsgroup.com
City Administration Proposes $260 Million Grab for Howard Terminal
Community advocates and organizations are calling on members of the public to show up Monday morning at a Special Public Works Committee hearing to oppose City Administration’s attempt to divert a state grant of $260 million from port-related projects and redirect them to non-priority projects, specifically infrastructure for John Fisher’s Howard Terminal private real estate deal.
As students return to in-person learning, expulsions rising in East San Jose schools
EXPULSIONS ARE ON the rise in one of San Jose’s largest school districts, another symptom of post-pandemic education. The East Side Union High School District had an uptick in expulsions last school year. As schools contend with the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on student behavior, the district is ensuring students who face expulsion have clear paths to reentry, officials said at a recent board meeting.
sfstandard.com
Vacant Homes Tax Passes, Fate of School Board Candidate Ann Hsu Uncertain
Propositions L and M will pass, according to new vote tallies released by the San Francisco Department of Elections this afternoon. Eighty percent of local ballots in the Nov. 8 election have now been counted. Prop. L is a sales tax increase for city transit projects that required two-thirds of...
CBS News
Community pitches in to help Catholic nuns with olive harvest
The community came together in Fremont Saturday to support the Dominican Sisters, a religious order of Catholic nuns. Dozens of volunteers pitched in to help the sisters with their annual olive harvest.
sanjoseinside.com
ELECTION 2022: Mahan Holds Lead over Chavez in Latest Vote Count
Three days after the general election, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez narrowed the gap slightly in the San Jose mayoral battle with front-runner Matt Mahan, with 62% of ballots counted. City Councilmember Mahan has been the front runner from the first returns, and his vote lead grew by two...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race
Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
lookout.co
‘I truly never thought I’d make it to this point’: Santa Cruz trans activist talks about challenges and thriving
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Reyes Morales Warne knew in middle school that he was trans. He had already told his parents that he was queer, but at age 12 he first he chose to come out as trans to his friends, before telling his family. He was surprised by his friends’ reaction. “They said, ‘No, you’re not trans,’” Warne recalled.
postnewsgroup.com
Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao in Front to Become Mayor of Oakland, 70,000 Votes Left to Count
Progressive/Liberal Coalition Leads in City Council Races. Results for District Attorney, Board of Supervisors and State Assembly Contests. With thousands of votes remaining to be counted, Councilmember Loren Taylor is ahead of Councilmember Sheng Thao in what has shaped up as a two-candidate race for mayor of Oakland. Final vote...
Ramachandran declares victory in race for Sheng Thao’s District 4 Oakland council seat
Janani Ramachandran declared victory Thursday in the race for the District 4 seat on the Oakland City Council. Current District 4 councilmember and council president pro tem Sheng Thao must give up her seat because she chose to run for mayor. Unofficial results last updated Thursday afternoon show Ramachandran with...
thecentersquare.com
As Berkeley struggles with police costs, 14 cops made over $300,000
(The Center Square) – Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin extolled the city's efforts to rethink policing by ending police traffic stops for non-safety reasons and getting written consent from motorists a vehicle search in February 2021. "Too much of our city’s budget is spent on policing, and many of the...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland mayor's race: no winner declared yet
The next mayor of Oakland will likely be decided by next week. Oakland - New numbers from the election were released late Thursday that showed the race for Oakland mayor remains tight. Council member Loren Taylor maintained his lead over fellow Council member Sheng Thao. After nine rounds of voting...
kalw.org
San Francisco’s Prop G passed by voters
According to unofficial election results, San Francisco’s Proposition G has overwhelmingly passed. About seventy-four percent of voters voted yes on prop G. That was about 25 percent more than needed. Leslie Hu, Secretary of the United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers union had this to say about Prop G funds.
NBC Bay Area
COVID Cases Rise as Winter Approaches
COVID numbers in San Francisco and in California are going up. This is expected by health experts as we approach the winter months. But is it rising to a level where people should change their plans from doing things like going out to eat? Several people spoke to NBC Bay Area Friday and gave their thoughts.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. A local measure to fund grants for individual San Francisco public schools was overwhelmingly passed by voters, according to unofficial election results. Proposition G will provide $60 million a year...
