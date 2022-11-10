Opinion: I was deported after serving in the U.S. Army. Here's how it happened.

Bariu lives in Oceanside.

I was born in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1976 and grew up there. My father owned an import/export business that took care of our family. As a young adult, I knew education was key to my success in the future, so in 1998, at the age of 22, I was issued a F1 student visa to pursue my education in business administration at Southern Arkansas University. This was the first step in a journey that would see me serving honorably in the U.S. Army and Air Force Reserve, only to be subsequently deported back to Kenya.

After attending my first two semesters in college, I took a trip to visit some friends from Kenya in Dallas during summer break. While visiting with my friends at a mall, a U.S. Army recruiter enlisted me to join the military. The recruiter claimed that my F1 student visa was good enough to join and automatically qualified me for school benefits (the GI Bill) and naturalization. About two weeks later, I was in boot camp in Fort Benning, Georgia. I went on to serve at Fort Lewis in Washington state. Fast forward, and two years later, my recruiter was court-martialed for illegally recruiting international students into the Army to receive bonuses, one of several such cases reported at the time. As a result of the recruiter’s actions, I was honorably discharged.

I had to go to immigration court where a judge ruled I had violated my student visa because I was not enrolled in school at the time. His ruling was that I had to accept a voluntary departure back to Kenya within 60 days. I was lucky enough to get a lawyer in Texas, and I filed for naturalization under Section 329 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which extends citizenship to non-citizen service members during periods of hostilities. This process kept me legally in the country and allowed me to join the U.S. Air Force Reserve, where I served for over five years at Carswell Air Force Base in Texas. At the base’s medical facilities, I excelled as a surgical technician and later became an optometry technician.

Unfortunately, all of my military service, work history and education was disregarded in 2007 when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents came to my Irving, Texas, residence and detained me. They confiscated my military certifications and Department of Veterans Affairs ID card, and I was detained for one year at the ICE Rolling Plains Detention Center, in Haskell, Texas, before being unceremoniously deported back to Kenya in 2008.

I was sent back to a hostile environment — Al-Shabab, a Somali militant group, has been terrorizing Kenyan citizens for a very long time. Being a deported U.S. veteran in the region didn’t make it easier for me.

During this time period, I was fortunate to meet someone and start a family. With the need to support my family and to keep them safe from any potential backlash from my status as an American military service member, I was often isolated and depressed for long periods of time. I would go from town to town looking for work, not always finding it. This has stretched my family relationship thin. My deportation status made my financial situation difficult. My family and I survived mostly off of donations from online supporters.

Fortunately, in May, I received a letter from the Immigrant Military Members and Veterans Initiative, a partnership between the Departments of Veteran Affairs and Homeland Security, stating that I was eligible to re-enter the U.S. to attend a naturalization interview.

With the support of Black Deported Veterans of America, Don Diego VFW Post 7420, other NGOs, friends and GoFundMe donors, I was able to fly on Sept. 7 to San Diego, where my sponsor lives.

I will have my oath/naturalization ceremony next Thursday. I’ve lobbied and fought hard for 14 years to finally be considered a citizen and legal resident in the country I chose to serve and look to raise my family in. This will be a welcome moment in both my family’s lives and those of our supporters. Too many people ignore the fact that this country is a nation built by immigrants. President John F. Kennedy called it “a nation of immigrants.”

Our leaders in Congress should not entertain the deportation of U.S. veterans. This has put deported U.S. veterans in harm’s way and exposes the discrimination of people of color despite serving and protecting the Constitution and laws that our Founding Fathers laid down for us. We should help deported U.S. veterans get repatriated back to the United States by bringing a greater awareness and passing related legislation.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .