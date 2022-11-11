Podcast: Hossa's untold stories from book, jersey retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis interview Marian Hossa to talk about some untold stories from his new book and his upcoming jersey retirement with the Blackhawks. Hossa gets into why he turned down long-term offers to sign a one-year deal with Detroit, what he learned from Pavel Datsyuk, why he accepted Chicago's 12-year contract over Tampa Bay's, what his reaction was when Jonathan Toews told him he was going to get the Stanley Cup first if they won in 2010, one of the worst injuries of his career during the 2013 Stanley Cup Final vs. Boston, what his potential future could be with the organization and much more.

