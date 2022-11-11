FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire Erupts at Multi-Story Building in Chinatown
Firefighters battled a fire Saturday night at a multi-story building in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood, authorities said. The fire was reported before 9 p.m. at 2312 Wentworth Ave. Photos tweeted by the Chicago Fire Department showed heavy smoke billowing from the structure. According to authorities, the fire was extinguished at approximately 9:50 p.m.
Are Illinois Residents Legally Allowed to Warm Up Their Cars Unattended?
After one last taste of summer this week, cold temperatures are here to stay in the Chicago area for the upcoming months. With high temperatures ranging in the 30s for much of the next week, Chicago-area residents are likely trying to get a head start on having a warm car to jump into before heading to work.
Chicago Police Seek Suspects in At Least 11 More Hyundai and Kia Vehicle Thefts
Chicago police have issued an alert warning of 11 additional thefts involving Kia and Hyundai models as thefts involving vehicles from both manufacturers, spurred in part by a social media challenge, continue to occur across the country. In a community alert, Chicago police said in incidents between Nov. 4-9, multiple...
Woman Allegedly Shoves Flight Attendant During Confrontation on Chicago-Bound Plane
Chicago police and the FBI are investigating after a woman allegedly shoved a flight attendant on a plane landing at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday morning. According to authorities, a disturbance was reported on the flight as it approached the airport at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday. A passenger, who...
Chicago's First Measurable Snow of the Season On the Way. When It's Expected to Begin
On average, Chicago typically sees its first measurable snow of the year Nov. 18. This year though, it's predicted to come a bit early. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to begin developing overnight, setting the scene for accumulation to collect Tuesday, potentially affecting morning commuters.
Man Shot by Police in East Garfield Park; 5 Taken Into Custody
A man was shot by Chicago police Saturday evening during an armed confrontation with officers outside an East Garfield Park home, according to officials. About 5 p.m., officers on patrol spotted a car wanted for evading an earlier traffic stop and they followed the vehicle to the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue, where the driver parked in a garage and then walked to the rear porch of a home while holding a gun, police said.
Baby Safe After Thief Steals Car in Ravenswood With Infant Inside
Chicago police have found a baby who was inside a car when it was stolen Sunday morning in the city's Ravenswood community, police stated. The incident was reported at approximately 10:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Lawrence, police said. A 41-year-old man was exiting his vehicle in a parking lot when an unknown offender approached and entered the vehicle, authorities said.
2 Dead After Little Village Shooting, CPD Officer Hurt After Crowd Gathers at Scene
At least two people are dead after a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood, and a Chicago police officer was injured after a crowd gathered near the scene Monday afternoon. According to police, a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were driving eastbound in the 2400 block of West 21st...
Podcast: Marian Hossa on Untold Stories From New Book, Blackhawks Jersey Retirement
Podcast: Hossa's untold stories from book, jersey retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis interview Marian Hossa to talk about some untold stories from his new book and his upcoming jersey retirement with the Blackhawks. Hossa gets into why he turned down long-term offers to sign a one-year deal with Detroit, what he learned from Pavel Datsyuk, why he accepted Chicago's 12-year contract over Tampa Bay's, what his reaction was when Jonathan Toews told him he was going to get the Stanley Cup first if they won in 2010, one of the worst injuries of his career during the 2013 Stanley Cup Final vs. Boston, what his potential future could be with the organization and much more.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Tripledemic Fears
Several Chicago-area counties now have new masking recommendations as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raises their COVID alert levels. The new guidelines come as experts express increased fears over a so-called "tripledemic" heading into the holiday season. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
Headstones at Waukegan Jewish Cemetery Vandalized With Swastikas
More than one dozen headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Waukegan were found defaced with swastikas Monday morning, according to police. At approximately 8 a.m., officers with the Waukegan Police Department responded to the Congregation Am Echod Jewish Cemetery, 3050 Grand Ave., where numerous headstones had been vandalized, authorities said in a news release.
UPDATE: Missing Woman Reunited With Family in Palos Heights
A woman with autism who was reported missing in Palos Heights has been found safe and reunited with family, authorities said. Police in south suburban Palos Heights are asking for help to find a missing 18-year-old woman with autism who was last seen Sunday night, authorities said. In a Facebook...
At Least 16 Hurt, 3 Critically, After Semi Slams Into Chicago High School Hockey Team's Bus
More than one dozen people were injured, three critically, after a semi slammed into a school bus carrying a Chicago high school hockey team on Saturday night in northern Indiana. Authorities say the junior varsity hockey team from Chicago’s Saint Ignatius College Prep High School was traveling back to their...
Armed Suspect Shot By Officer After Fleeing Police in Humboldt Park
An armed man was shot by a Chicago police officer after an incident in which he invaded officers Saturday evening in the Humboldt Park community, according to police. The shooting was reported before 6 p.m. in the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue. According to authorities, tactical officers initially attempted to pull over a vehicle, but the driver managed to evade officers.
NBC Chicago
Tow Truck Driver Killed After Being Caught in Shooting Crossfire on Near West Side
A tow truck driver Sunday night was shot and killed on the city's Near West Side after being caught in the crossfire when two other vehicles opened fire, authorities say. According to police, at about 10:50 p.m., a 49-year-old male tow truck driver was traveling west in the 1900 block of West Fulton Street when people in two different cars opened fire. According to officials, the tow truck driver was struck by gunfire in the left armpit.
Semi Driver Facing Felony DUI Charges After Slamming Into St. Ignatius College Prep Bus, Injuring 16
Felony DUI charges were pending against a semi driver who police say ran a red light and crashed into a bus carrying 23 students and two hockey coaches from Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep over the weekend in Indiana. The accident occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday in Warsaw, about 50...
NBC Chicago
How Much Money Do Elected Officials in Chicago Make?
Just as the 2022 midterm elections come to a close, voters in Chicago are already gearing up for the mayoral and aldermanic elections in February 2023. With yet another major election on the horizon and a new yearly budget recently approved, some Chicago residents may wonder how much their elected officials are getting paid.
Police Investigate Report of Shots Fired at Yorktown Center Shopping Mall in Lombard
A heightened police presence is visible at Yorktown Center Shopping Mall in Lombard as police investigate a report of shots fired, authorities said Friday afternoon. As of approximately 4:30 p.m., officers were investigating in parking lots and along Ring Road east and southeast of the shopping center, according to a tweet from the village of Lombard.
Snowy Weather, Near-Freezing Temperatures Expected in Chicago, Suburbs This Week
The Chicago area sure had a nice stretch of the temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s the past few weeks. But it's now time to get those warm weather jackets, gloves and hats out of storage for good -- because the cold weather is officially here. According to NBC...
Accumulating Snow, Chilly Conditions on Tap for Parts of Chicago Area
The Chicago area will see clear skies to begin the work week, but don't expect them to stick around for long. Monday will likely be the most pleasant day for a while, with temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s. The situation will change Monday night - when snow is slated to begin.
