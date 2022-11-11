ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fire Erupts at Multi-Story Building in Chinatown

Firefighters battled a fire Saturday night at a multi-story building in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood, authorities said. The fire was reported before 9 p.m. at 2312 Wentworth Ave. Photos tweeted by the Chicago Fire Department showed heavy smoke billowing from the structure. According to authorities, the fire was extinguished at approximately 9:50 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
Man Shot by Police in East Garfield Park; 5 Taken Into Custody

A man was shot by Chicago police Saturday evening during an armed confrontation with officers outside an East Garfield Park home, according to officials. About 5 p.m., officers on patrol spotted a car wanted for evading an earlier traffic stop and they followed the vehicle to the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue, where the driver parked in a garage and then walked to the rear porch of a home while holding a gun, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Baby Safe After Thief Steals Car in Ravenswood With Infant Inside

Chicago police have found a baby who was inside a car when it was stolen Sunday morning in the city's Ravenswood community, police stated. The incident was reported at approximately 10:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Lawrence, police said. A 41-year-old man was exiting his vehicle in a parking lot when an unknown offender approached and entered the vehicle, authorities said.
CHICAGO, IL
Podcast: Marian Hossa on Untold Stories From New Book, Blackhawks Jersey Retirement

Podcast: Hossa's untold stories from book, jersey retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis interview Marian Hossa to talk about some untold stories from his new book and his upcoming jersey retirement with the Blackhawks. Hossa gets into why he turned down long-term offers to sign a one-year deal with Detroit, what he learned from Pavel Datsyuk, why he accepted Chicago's 12-year contract over Tampa Bay's, what his reaction was when Jonathan Toews told him he was going to get the Stanley Cup first if they won in 2010, one of the worst injuries of his career during the 2013 Stanley Cup Final vs. Boston, what his potential future could be with the organization and much more.
CHICAGO, IL
Headstones at Waukegan Jewish Cemetery Vandalized With Swastikas

More than one dozen headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Waukegan were found defaced with swastikas Monday morning, according to police. At approximately 8 a.m., officers with the Waukegan Police Department responded to the Congregation Am Echod Jewish Cemetery, 3050 Grand Ave., where numerous headstones had been vandalized, authorities said in a news release.
WAUKEGAN, IL
Armed Suspect Shot By Officer After Fleeing Police in Humboldt Park

An armed man was shot by a Chicago police officer after an incident in which he invaded officers Saturday evening in the Humboldt Park community, according to police. The shooting was reported before 6 p.m. in the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue. According to authorities, tactical officers initially attempted to pull over a vehicle, but the driver managed to evade officers.
CHICAGO, IL
Tow Truck Driver Killed After Being Caught in Shooting Crossfire on Near West Side

A tow truck driver Sunday night was shot and killed on the city's Near West Side after being caught in the crossfire when two other vehicles opened fire, authorities say. According to police, at about 10:50 p.m., a 49-year-old male tow truck driver was traveling west in the 1900 block of West Fulton Street when people in two different cars opened fire. According to officials, the tow truck driver was struck by gunfire in the left armpit.
CHICAGO, IL
How Much Money Do Elected Officials in Chicago Make?

Just as the 2022 midterm elections come to a close, voters in Chicago are already gearing up for the mayoral and aldermanic elections in February 2023. With yet another major election on the horizon and a new yearly budget recently approved, some Chicago residents may wonder how much their elected officials are getting paid.
CHICAGO, IL
