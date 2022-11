NEW YORK (AP)The 168 free agents (q-received qualifying offer, p-pending not finishing among top 15 in MVP voting):. BALTIMORE (4) – Jes�s Aguilar, 1b; Robinson Chirinos, c; Jordan Lyles, rhp; Rougned Odor, 2b. BOSTON (7) – q-Xander Bogaerts, ss; q-Nathan Eovaldi, rhp; Rich Hill, lhp; JD Martinez, dh;...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO