ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laporte County, IN

Comments / 3

Related
abc57.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Niles Road

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A pedestrian was killed when they were struck by a vehicle on Niles Road Sunday evening, according to the St. Joseph Charter Township Police Department. At 6:42 p.m., police were called to Niles Road and Royalton Heights Road for the incident. According to the investigation, the...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Weather conditions believed to be a factor in Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday around 9:17 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Investigations show that the driver, a 50-year-old man from South Bend, was headed east around 1 a.m. at the time...
CASS COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Car crashes into Harrison Township fire house near CR 9 and CR 40

Three people were hurt whan an 18-year-old Elkhart man allegedly ran a stop sign and collided into a car which then crashed into the Harrison Township Fire House. It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, on County Road 9 at County Road 40. According to the Elkhart County...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Pedestrian killed in St. Joseph Township crash

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian in St. Joseph Township, Michigan. The pedestrian was struck just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday while in the South Bend travel lane of Niles Road near Royalton Heights. According to the St. Joseph Charter Township...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Juvenile killed in Marshall county crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on US 6 east of Kenilworth Road around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Officials say that the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and was struck by an...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Plymouth Avenue Bridge opens to traffic in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Plymouth Avenue Bridge over the Elkhart River is now open to traffic. The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to have the project totally complete by Friday, according to Goshen city officials.
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Two people burned during house fire in Elkhart

Two people are recovering from burns after a house fire in Elkhart. Elkhart Fire crews were called around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, to the 700 Block of Christian Avenue and found heavy smoke coming from the front of the home and significant fire visible inside and at the back of the structure.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

16-year-old thrown from pick-up and struck, killed on U.S. 6

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old from Topeka, Indiana. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Martin Bontrager. The accident happened around 3:45 a.m. on U.S. 6 east of Kenilworth Road. Police say Bontrager was one of...
TOPEKA, IN
WNDU

Police investigating crash involving school bus in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash involving a semi-truck and a school bus in Kosciusko County sent multiple students to the hospital. Around 8 p.m., Kosciusko Central Dispatch had advised that a semi-truck with New Jersey plates was driving westbound at excessive speed, swerving into other lanes and driving off the roadway near the Warsaw city limits on U.S. 30.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Multiple injured in four-vehicle crash on I-94

BARODA-LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ind. -- A multiple vehicle crash happened on westbound I-94 on Saturday around 10:30 a.m., according to the Baroda-Lake Township Police Department. Officials say that four total vehicles were involved, and that people sustained minor injuries. According to police, the crash occurred around mile-marker 14.
BARODA, MI
WNDU

Two injured in Elkhart house fire

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after a house fire Thursday evening. It happened on the 700 block of Christian Avenue around 9 p.m. Fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the house with a fire inside. Officials quickly got to work but downed power lines stopped them until AEP could arrive. Several family members were in the house but were able to escape.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

LaPorte County Fires

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. --The call for a fire came in at 11:30 a.m. with dispatch confirming the woodland fire is happening at the 5600 block of East State Road 4, which is still active now with multiple departments on scene all day. Volunteer fire department personnel from various townships have...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County Sheriff’s Office

10/31/22 A rollover accident was reported in the area of 700 N. State Road 23 in Walkerton. 10/31/22 A Grovertown resident reported that tires were dumped on the property. 10/31/11 A Knox resident reported a stolen laptop. 10/31/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of State...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Hacienda to Rally for Rio with a Give Back Night

ELKHART, Ind. -- Hacienda has partnered with Rio's Rainbow, an anti-bullying organization, to host a Give Back Night. Starting Tuesday at 11 a.m., Hacienda will give 20% of participant's purchases to Rio's Rainbow. The Give Back applies to dine-in, online, take-out and gift card orders. A Hacienda Give Back photo...
ELKHART, IN
WTHR

Drivers get first test of winter weather on snowy Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers like Carl Seals and Gregory Simpson couldn't believe their eyes Saturday morning when they looked outside and saw snow. Seals said he took it easy on his drive to Gary Saturday morning. "Driving on the road this morning. I wasn't prepared for it. " said Seals.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Road closures planned in Schererville and Merrillville

73rd Avenue will be closed in Merrillville next week. Starting Monday, 73rd will be closed between Taft and Arthur Boulevard for a NIPSCO project. It'll be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for two days, weather-permitting. The town asks drivers to use Taft, U.S. 30 and Broadway as a...
MERRILLVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy