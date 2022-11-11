Read full article on original website
Related
Rudy Giuliani not facing charges for activities in Ukraine
Federal prosecutors chose not to file charges against former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani following an investigation into his activities in Ukraine.
Fox News Voter Analysis: How Arizona voters gave Sen. Mark Kelly a narrow win
Democrat Mark Kelly's narrow victory in the contentious Arizona Senate race can be attributed to support from Hispanic voters, among other pivotal voting groups.
Fox News Voter Analysis: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s path to Nevada win
With the Democrat doing well in the cities and the Republican running strong in rural areas, the Senate race in Nevada came down to a battle for the suburbs.
Comments / 0