Ivy Tech Foundation’s Women in Philanthropy – Circle of Ivy awards more than $260,000 to Campuses

The Annual Grab the Blue Ring for World Diabetes Day will be held this Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Cass County Carousel at Riverside Park from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The event is FREE, those wearing blue to promote Diabetes Awareness will receive a prize, and the mascot HOPE, Diabetes’s Best Friend, will hand out gifts to everyone catching the blue ring.

CASS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO