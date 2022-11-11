ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Ivy Tech Foundation’s Women in Philanthropy – Circle of Ivy awards more than $260,000 to Campuses

By Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo
 4 days ago
casscountyonline.com

Grab the Blue Ring for World Diabetes Day 2022

The Annual Grab the Blue Ring for World Diabetes Day will be held this Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Cass County Carousel at Riverside Park from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The event is FREE, those wearing blue to promote Diabetes Awareness will receive a prize, and the mascot HOPE, Diabetes’s Best Friend, will hand out gifts to everyone catching the blue ring.
CASS COUNTY, IN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Howard County, IN

Howard County is the perfect location to explore if you want to see and experience some of Indiana's top attractions. Howard County was previously known as Richardville County, a name that honored the last "akima" of the natives in the area, Jean Baptiste Richardville. In Howard County, Indiana, numerous towns...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
casscountyonline.com

Patricia (Ridenour) McDaniel

Last Updated on November 12, 2022 by Murray-Weaver Funeral Home. Patricia McDaniel, 79, of Walton, passed away on her birthday, November 9, 2022, at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo. She was born November 9, 1943, in Kokomo to John and Josephine (Drago) Ridenour. She married Chester “Chet” McDaniel on October 21, 1991, and he survives.
WALTON, IN
casscountyonline.com

Dorthy M. ‘Dot’ Rozzi

Dorthy M. ‘Dot’ Rozzi, age 92, Logansport, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Memorial Hospital. Born in Logansport on August 9, 1930, she was the daughter of Frank and Genevieve (Hauser) Krathwohl. On October 16, 1948, she was married to Pasquale ‘Pat’ Rozzi, who preceded her...
LOGANSPORT, IN
WTHR

Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
KOKOMO, IN

