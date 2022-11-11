Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Supreme Court says House January 6 committee can get Kelli Ward’s phone and text records
The Supreme Court cleared the way on Monday for the House select committee investigating the January 6 US Capitol attack to obtain the phone and text records of Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward. Ward served as a fake elector for Donald Trump in Arizona, one of the states the...
KEYT
Feds end Ukraine-related foreign lobbying investigation into Rudy Giuliani without filing charges
Federal prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani’s activities in Ukraine have closed their investigation after more than two years and said no criminal charges will be brought. Prosecutors with the office of US Attorney for the Southern District of New York have been investigating Giuliani, the former personal attorney to former...
KEYT
US Customs and Border Protection commissioner resigns
President Joe Biden has accepted the resignation of US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Christopher Magnus, the White House said Saturday. Biden thanked Magnus for “nearly forty years of service,” according to a statement from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and added that he “wishes him well.”
KEYT
What to know about control of Congress and outstanding votes in other races
The battle for control of the House is now the biggest unanswered question of this year’s midterm elections after Democrats kept their narrow Senate majority. Victories in Arizona and Nevada, according to CNN projections, mean the party will enter 2023 with at least 50 Senate seats — and could add one more if Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff next month.
Results: Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats Trump-endorsed Republican Kari Lake in Arizona's gubernatorial election
Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.
KEYT
What to know about upcoming House leadership elections
A new Congress won’t be sworn in until January and control of the House has not yet been determined, but Republicans appear on track to recapture the chamber and the race to determine who will serve as the next speaker is underway. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has officially...
KEYT
New records reveal foreign government spending at Trump’s Washington hotel
The governments of six foreign countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, spent more than $700,000 at then-President Donald Trump’s Washington, DC, hotel over the first two years of his presidency, according to newly released accounting documents. The new documents offer concrete evidence of the rare...
KEYT
Michelle Obama praises Biden but stops short of full-throated 2024 endorsement
Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she thinks President Joe Biden is “doing a great job,” but stopped short of a full-throated endorsement for another White House run in a recent interview. “You know, I, I — I will have to see,” Obama said when asked if she...
KEYT
Trump tells Mar-a-Lago special master that he got to decide which White House documents were his to keep
Former President Donald Trump argued in a newly public court filing that a president gets to decide whether records from his White House are personal documents — and that he had decided that all the records he took to Mar-a-Lago were in fact his personal property. The argument is...
KEYT
New York Times: Trump sought tax investigations of political foes
Former President Donald Trump repeatedly told his onetime White House chief of staff, John Kelly, that he wanted the Internal Revenue Service to investigate his political foes, Kelly told The New York Times. Among the people Trump wanted to “get the I.R.S. on” were former FBI Director James Comey and...
KEYT
Kevin McCarthy fields questions from GOP conference behind closed doors ahead of leadership elections
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy took questions from members of his conference at a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill on Monday night, according to a member in the room, part of his effort to assuage House Republican concerns and win enough support to lead the conference in the new Congress.
KEYT
Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called the House
Neither party has reached the necessary threshold to win control in the House heading into Sunday. That’s why The Associated Press hasn’t yet called control of the chamber some five days after polls opened. Democrats kept the Senate with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s win in Nevada. Republicans are inching closer to seizing the House but aren’t there yet. California has a dozen races remain to be called and millions of votes left to count. The Associated Press doesn’t make projections and declares winners when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap.
KEYT
Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department and lawyers for Donald Trump are at odds over whether the former president can assert executive privilege over documents seized from his Florida estate to shield them from investigators and over whether he can treat the records as his own personal belongings. Dueling legal briefs unsealed Monday lay bare a continuing dispute over the status of thousands of records taken during an Aug. 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. The disagreement is playing out before a veteran Brooklyn judge, Raymond Dearie, who was appointed to conduct his own review of the seized records and to resolve disputes between the two sides over claims of executive privilege and attorney-client privilege.
KEYT
New York judge appoints retired judge to serve as monitor of Trump Organization
A New York judge appointed retired Judge Barbara Jones to serve as monitor over the Trump Organization after both the New York attorney general’s office and former President Donald Trump nominated her for the position. Judge Arthur Engoron said he spoke with Jones, who has served as special monitors...
KEYT
Massive turnout in defense of Mexico’s electoral authority
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of people packed the Mexican capital’s main boulevard Sunday to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to overhaul the country’s electoral authority in the largest demonstration against one of the president’s efforts during his nearly four years in office.
KEYT
US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has determined that Iranian threats against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his former top aides remain credible and persist. The State Department notified Congress last week that both Pompeo and Brian Hook, who served as special representative for Iran during the Trump administration, were still both subject to a “serious and credible threat from a foreign power” stemming from their government work. The determinations were signed by Deputy Secretary of State for Management Brian McKeon on Nov. 8 and sent to Congress on Nov. 9, according to the notifications obtained by The Associated Press. The AP reported in March that the State Department was paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to Pompeo and Hook.
KEYT
Democratic gubernatorial winners in swing states have message for national party
Two Democrats who won gubernatorial races in the swing states of Michigan and Pennsylvania delivered similar messages to their national party on Sunday, saying their keen focus on kitchen table issues helped them secure their wins. “I can tell you we stayed focused on the fundamentals, right, whether it’s fixing...
KEYT
GOP Sen. John Kennedy considers bid for Louisiana governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A week after securing his reelection to the U.S. Senate, Republican Sen. John Kennedy says he is “giving serious consideration” to entering the 2023 Louisiana governor’s race. In a statement, Kennedy said he will be announcing “soon” whether he will run for governor or not. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is unable to seek a third consecutive term due to term limits — opening a huge opportunity for Republicans to take control of the state’s highest ranking position. Louisiana is the only state in the Deep South with a Democrat for governor. The race is expected to attract multiple strong GOP candidates, but so far only Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has officially announced his bid.
KEYT
Fed Vice Chair Brainard is ‘reassured’ by inflation report
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said she was encouraged by last week’s U.S. inflation report, which pointed to slower price increases, and said the Fed would likely soon reduce the size of its interest rate hikes. Brainard’s comments, during a discussion at Bloomberg, were more positive toward the inflation report than were those of several of her Fed colleagues last week. Some central bank officials have sought to temper the stock market’s ebullient response to last week’s better-than-expected inflation report, which suggested that the rampant price spikes of the past 18 months were slowing.
KEYT
Surging Montana GOP eyes big prize: US Senate seat in 2024
LOCKWOOD, Mont. (AP) — Republicans emboldened by a string of electoral victories in Montana this midterm election are quickly turning their attention to a prize that has repeatedly eluded them: the U.S. Senate seat held by three-term Democrat Jon Tester that is up for grabs in 2024. That sets up a potential bruising primary battle between the two Republicans who won U.S. House seats Tuesday — former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Rep. Matt Rosendale. Zinke told The Associated Press Thursday he considers Tester vulnerable, and will make a decision on whether to seek Tester’s Senate seat next year. Rosendale said Tester should be replaced but the Republican wouldn’t say if he would run.
