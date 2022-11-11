Read full article on original website
Rams run past Broncs to advance to Class A title game
HAMILTON — Billings Central jumped out front by two touchdowns and rushed for 282 yards in a 42-6 Class A semifinal football victory over defending state champion Hamilton on Saturday. Overall, No. 3 Central had 349 yards to 260 for Hamilton. Central had 23 first downs and No. 1...
Bridger punches ticket to Class C state championship
BOZEMAN--In the Class C unbeaten semifinal match the Bridger Scouts took on their rival the Manhattan Christian Eagles. The Eagles set the tone early in the first set, as Ava Bellach chipped the ball down the line for a kill. She was one of three Eagles in double digit kills tonight, along with Katelyn VanKirk and Miranda Wyatt.
Pirates punch ticket to 6-man state championship with dramatic win over Redhawks
LAVINA — Quarterback Kade Erickson's passing touchdown and 1-point conversion with 34 seconds left capped off Broadview-Lavina's thrilling 35-34 win over Froid-Medicine Lake in their 6-Man football playoff semifinal showdown Saturday. Down six points with time ticking down, Erickson saved the most important of his five passing scores on...
Billings Senior crowned AA state champions after five-set thriller with West
BOZEMAN--On the AA court, Billings Senior went home with the championship after beating West in back-to-back games. In the undefeated semifinal match Friday, West swept Senior for a statement win to advance to the championship. Saturday afternoon, Senior returned the favor and swept West to force a second championship match.
