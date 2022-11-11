Read full article on original website
KXLY
ACAAI: Epinephrine Auto-Injector Use Low Among Adults With Food Allergy
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Only half of adults with food allergies have immediate access to epinephrine auto-injectors (EAIs), according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, held from Nov. 10 to 14 in Louisville, Kentucky. Jennaveve...
KXLY
Healthy Dining Is Healthy for the Planet, Too
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Plant-based diets can be better for the environment, but they’re not all created equally, new research shows. The best type of plant-based diet for health and environmental benefits are those higher in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, vegetable oils and tea/coffee.
KXLY
Eradicating H. pylori Cuts Aspirin-Related Peptic Ulcer Bleeding in the Short Term
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Eradication of Helicobacter pylori reduces the incidence of peptic ulcer bleeding in older adults receiving daily aspirin, but the advantage does not persist after the first 2.5 years of follow-up, according to a study published online Nov. 5 in The Lancet. Chris...
KXLY
Electronic Health Record Data Can Predict Readmission in Children
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A new risk prediction model may identify infants and children at risk for hospital readmission, according to a study published online Nov. 11 in JAMA Network Open. Denise M. Goodman, M.D., from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, and...
KXLY
New Health Problems Post-COVID-19 Also Seen in Children, Teens
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Similar to adults, children and adolescents who have previously had COVID-19 also are at risk for post-COVID-19 syndrome, and the most common symptoms may differ by age group, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in PLOS Medicine. Martin Roessler, from...
