Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Carscoops
Mercedes G-Class Gains Rolls-Royce-Style Suicide-Door Option By Mansory
Suicide doors are one of the stand-out features of Rolls-Royce models, as a graceful way of entering and exiting the vehicle. Thanks to Mansory, owners of the Mercedes G-Class are now able to enjoy this feature, whether they drive an AMG-branded G63 performance flagship or any other regular or armored G-Wagen.
techeblog.com
Mercedes-AMG ONE Hypercar Sets New Production Vehicle Nurburgring Nordschleife Lap Record
It’s official, the Mercedes-AMG ONE is now the fastest production vehicle to lap Nurburgring Nordschleife with a time of 6:35.183 beating out the previous record holder, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Manthey (6:43.300). Maro Engel, 24-Hour of Le Mans winner and DTM driver, was behind the wheel using the official start/finish line in section T13.
hypebeast.com
Legendary Ferrari Enzo Sells for $2.8M USD
The Ferrari Enzo is one of the Italian marque’s most formidable and desirable cars it has ever made, and now one has appeared — and sold — at auction for precisely £2,510,500 GBP (approximately $2.87M USD). When it first launched in 2002, the Enzo arrived as...
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
Abarth's Mini Supercar Based On The Alfa Romeo 4C Can Now Be Ordered
How much do you really know about Abarth? The brand was founded as a racing team in 1949 by Carlo Abarth, and it set up shop in Turin in 1951. That's when the close working relationship with Fiat started. After a decent racing career, Carlo sold Abarth to Fiat, who did almost nothing with the brand. It reemerged in the early 2000s as a trim in the Fiat Stilo range.
Road & Track
This FD Mazda RX-7 Packs a 6.0-Liter Mercedes V-12
The Mazda RX-7 community knows its way around an engine swap. For decades now, we’ve watched Wankel Rotary engines ripped from the fronts of these cars, replaced by old-school small blocks or big-turbo 2JZs. While there’s nothing wrong plugging a well-proven engine in place of a finicky whirlygig, the team at Gooichi Motors have just changed the game. The shop stuffed a built Mercedes M120 V-12 engine into their beautiful FD RX-7 for SEMA.
Ford Microcar Concept Has McLaren F1-Style Seats No Engine And A $500K Price Tag
Ford doesn't make anything like this weird little Smart-esque car anymore, especially with the Fiesta dead. If you squint you can call the Maverick "compact," at least until you see this. The car in question is a wild one-off Ford concept from the 80s. The Ford Ghia Trio concept had some strange features, like McLaren F1-style seating and windows, a single wiper blade, and a single rearview mirror on the outside of the car.
Volkswagen Builds Motorized Office Chair Inspired By The ID.Buzz
Volkswagen Norway has designed what is, quite possibly, the best chair we've ever seen. It may look like an office chair from the future, but this nifty creation has been designed to show off the brilliant features of Volkswagen commercial vehicles. Powered by an electric motor, this brilliant motorized office...
Jalopnik
Tesla Model Y Crash in China Kills Two; Tesla Denies Malfunction
A video of a Tesla Model Y driver losing control of their vehicle in Chaozhou in the Guangdong province made the rounds on social media this weekend. The accident resulted in three injuries and two deaths — and Tesla says data shows the driver didn’t hit the brake during the crash, Bloomberg reports.
Jalopnik
Porsche Pitted a Taycan Cross Turismo Against a Monster Truck
Porsche’s Taycan Cross Turismo is a seriously rad EV. It’s fast as hell, looks awesome because it’s a wagon and way more exciting to drive than you might expect. And with a low-slung chassis, sports car handling and electric power, it’s basically the polar opposite of a monster truck.
Jalopnik
Another Ford Recall Takes Aim at Buggy Backup Cameras, This Time in the Bronco
The law has required every new car to feature a backup camera going back to 2018 and yet, many carmakers appear to still have a hard time ensuring they work properly. Ford has experienced such issues before, and it’s dealing with them again — this time with the Bronco.
benzinsider.com
Mercedes-AMG One Captures a Nurburgring Record
After setting records with the Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door and the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, racing driver and AMG brand ambassador Maro Engel took another shot at glory with the new Mercedes-AMG One. Topping at a whopping 210 mph, the AMG One completed one lap of the Nordschleife at the Nürburgring...
Top Speed
The Porsche 911 GT2 RS By Manhart Can Obliterate A Ferrari SF90
Porsche's debut of the 991-generation 911 GT2 RS in 2017 proved what an actual performance sports car should be. The recent 992 generation came to life in 2019 but is yet to have an updated GT2 RS with bonkers power figures and a lightweight body. However, Manhart has given the 991 GT2 RS some needed upgrades, which makes it supercar-level powerful, boasting nearly the exact power figures as the lightning-fast Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
Jalopnik
The Electric Grid Still Isn't Ready for EVs and Electric Big Rigs
The EV transition is going to impact every part of transportation in the U.S. From fire trucks to school buses, everything that uses gas and has wheels is going to have to turn into an EV. The downside to this transition is that we aren’t quite ready for it yet. Parts of the transportation industry are changing faster than grid upgrades can come. Take electric semi-trucks. Bloomberg reports that truck stops will have to have enough energy to power a small town to handle the charging needs of EV semis.
Jalopnik
F430 Designer Says the Ferrari Purosangue Is Good, Actually
If you’re a crossover hater, you might assume Frank Stephenson would be on your side. After all, he’s the former Ferrari designer who’s responsible for the F430 and FXX. Now he designs McLarens. So, of course he’s going to trash the Ferrari Purosangue, right? Not exactly.
Jalopnik
Scout Is Coming Back With a New Website
Volkswagen has never understood the U.S. market, but that may soon change with the revival of the offroad brand Scout for us Americans. While we await the revival of the off-road brand as an EV, the company has gone and launched its website, a community forum, and dropped job postings.
CAR AND DRIVER
Porsche Divulges Details on 2024 Macan EV and Its PPE Platform
The 2024 Porsche Macan EV will ride on the company's new Premium Platform Electric (PPE), and the German automaker has released new details about PPE and the upcoming crossover. The Macan EV will max out at 603 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, and Porsche is promising sharp driving dynamics.
The New Porsche 911 Dakar Off-Roader Is a First for the Brand
Soon, 911 enthusiasts can go off-pavement with ease. Here's what we know about the Porsche 911 Dakar and how it compares to the standard model. The post The New Porsche 911 Dakar Off-Roader Is a First for the Brand appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
Faraday Future Cannot Escape the Past Despite $350 Million Deal
Electric vehicle maker Faraday Future has been through the wringer as of late. In this latest chapter in Faraday’s saga, the company announced it has a deal to raise up to $350 million as it ramps up to the actual production of its FF 91 electric car. Reuters reports...
