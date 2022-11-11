The EV transition is going to impact every part of transportation in the U.S. From fire trucks to school buses, everything that uses gas and has wheels is going to have to turn into an EV. The downside to this transition is that we aren’t quite ready for it yet. Parts of the transportation industry are changing faster than grid upgrades can come. Take electric semi-trucks. Bloomberg reports that truck stops will have to have enough energy to power a small town to handle the charging needs of EV semis.

2 HOURS AGO