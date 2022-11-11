ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Veteran wartime experience on display at unique tank farm in Virginia

NOKESVILLE, VA. (7News) — Reporter's Notebook: All month 7News On Your Side is featuring powerful stories about local Veterans including a story about a one-of-a-kind farm in Northern Virginia that chose tanks over livestock. For retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Bill Tehan, watching the stars and stripes soar...
NOKESVILLE, VA
WJLA

Chilly conditions Sunday for Maryland's annual Bay Bridge Run

ANNAPOLIS Md. (7News) — Runners braved chilly conditions for Sunday's annual Bay Bridge 10k Run on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Annapolis, Maryland. The race takes place just once a year and gives runners a chance to go over the 4.35-mile-long bridge that is usually closed to pedestrians. Race...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WJLA

DC Weather: Chilly start to Monday with temps in the upper 40s

WASHINGTON (7News) — Most of the DMV is waking up to a freezing start for the new week. A Freeze Warning has been issued until 9 a.m. Monday for the District of Columbia, the I-95 corridor through central Maryland and portions of northern Virginia where the growing season will end. There is no need for the warning in areas where the growing season has already come to an end.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Candlelight vigil held for Arlington high school senior killed in DUI crash

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A candlelight vigil was held Sunday to remember an Arlington, Va. high school senior who was killed in a car crash on Friday. Braylon Meade attended Washington-Liberty High School. He played on the football team last year and was on the varsity boys' basketball team. Police said he died when he was hit by another car Friday.
ARLINGTON, WA
WJLA

Reston Town Center ice skating rink set to open for the season

RESTON, Va. (7News) — The Reston Town Center ice skating rink will have its season opener on Nov. 12. This Northern Va. favorite is open to the public and will have extended hours for the holiday season. The rink offers over 500 pairs of skates ranging from size 8...
RESTON, VA
WJLA

3 'robbery-related' incidents being investigated in DC, one person stabbed

WASHINGTON (7News) — Three robbery-related incidents are being investigated in D.C. on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police Dept. (MPD) said. All took place in D.C's First District in Southeast, MPD reported:. 6:56 p.m. -- 16th and East Capitol Street Northeast. 7:25 p.m. --1600 block of Independence Avenue Southeast. 7:35 p.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC police searching for Southwest armed robbery suspect

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are searching for an armed robbery suspect from a Friday incident. The alleged robbery was in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest, authorities said. The incident took place shortly after 3 a.m. when the suspect allegedly approached a victim and showed a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Northeast Baltimore barricade situation ends, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: A spokesperson for Baltimore City Police says the barricade situation has ended. Officials say the suspect left the location without incident. Baltimore City Police say their SWAT team and crisis negotiators are at the scene of an incident in northeast Baltimore. The incident has led...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Dumfries shooting leaves man dead inside car

DUMFRIES, Va. (7News) — A man was found dead inside a car on Saturday after an early morning shooting. According to Prince William County Police, the shooting happened around 5:35 a.m. near Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road. They received multiple calls about several gunshots in the area. Officers...
DUMFRIES, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy