WASHINGTON (7News) — Most of the DMV is waking up to a freezing start for the new week. A Freeze Warning has been issued until 9 a.m. Monday for the District of Columbia, the I-95 corridor through central Maryland and portions of northern Virginia where the growing season will end. There is no need for the warning in areas where the growing season has already come to an end.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO