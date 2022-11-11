Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Related
WJLA
Mayor Bowser activates hypothermia alert, offers transportation to a shelter
WASHINGTON (7News) — With temperatures dropping into the low 30s overnight in D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated a hypothermia alert. Temperatures will drop below freezing in areas north and west of D.C. Residents are asked to help neighbors in need of shelter by calling the Shelter Hotline at...
WJLA
Businesses look forward to Metro Silver Line extension bringing foot traffic to stores
RESTON, Va. (7News) — While many may be thinking of the long-awaited Dulles Airport stop when thinking about the Metro Silver Line extension that's set to open Tuesday, the shops and restaurants just steps away from the five other stops have money on their minds. The extension spans from...
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko projected winner of Loudoun County School Board Broad Run District race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tiffany Polifko is the projected winner of the Loudoun County School Board race in the Broad Run District. Although Election Day is over, the battle for the Loudoun County School Board seat was still up in the air on Monday. Last week, Republican Tiffany Polifko...
WJLA
Veteran wartime experience on display at unique tank farm in Virginia
NOKESVILLE, VA. (7News) — Reporter's Notebook: All month 7News On Your Side is featuring powerful stories about local Veterans including a story about a one-of-a-kind farm in Northern Virginia that chose tanks over livestock. For retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Bill Tehan, watching the stars and stripes soar...
WJLA
DC's public school enrollment at 'highest level' in 15 years, Bowser says
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Monday that the number of students enrolled in public schools in the 2022-23 school year is at its highest level since 2007. After enrollment remained mostly flat in the 2021-22 school year, the unaudited numbers show an overall increase of...
WJLA
Chilly conditions Sunday for Maryland's annual Bay Bridge Run
ANNAPOLIS Md. (7News) — Runners braved chilly conditions for Sunday's annual Bay Bridge 10k Run on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Annapolis, Maryland. The race takes place just once a year and gives runners a chance to go over the 4.35-mile-long bridge that is usually closed to pedestrians. Race...
WJLA
Youngkin proposes new history standards, including teaching patriotism in Va. schools
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is overhauling former Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration’s proposal that would have set history and social science standards in Virginia schools. Youngkin’s VDOE’s new draft proposal would determine what students learn about American history...
WJLA
DC Weather: Chilly start to Monday with temps in the upper 40s
WASHINGTON (7News) — Most of the DMV is waking up to a freezing start for the new week. A Freeze Warning has been issued until 9 a.m. Monday for the District of Columbia, the I-95 corridor through central Maryland and portions of northern Virginia where the growing season will end. There is no need for the warning in areas where the growing season has already come to an end.
WJLA
Candlelight vigil held for Arlington high school senior killed in DUI crash
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A candlelight vigil was held Sunday to remember an Arlington, Va. high school senior who was killed in a car crash on Friday. Braylon Meade attended Washington-Liberty High School. He played on the football team last year and was on the varsity boys' basketball team. Police said he died when he was hit by another car Friday.
WJLA
PHOTOS: Smithsonian opens new Native American Veteran Memorial for Veteran's Day
WASHINGTON (7News) — For Veteran's Day, Smithsonian dedicated a new memorial in D.C. to honor Native American veterans. Even in the rain, around 1,700 Native American veterans gathered to see the shiny new memorial, Friday. The memorial is on the northeast corner of the National Museum of the American...
WJLA
Reston Town Center ice skating rink set to open for the season
RESTON, Va. (7News) — The Reston Town Center ice skating rink will have its season opener on Nov. 12. This Northern Va. favorite is open to the public and will have extended hours for the holiday season. The rink offers over 500 pairs of skates ranging from size 8...
WJLA
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of US 50 in Anne Arundel County reopen after rollover
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — All lanes of US 50 westbound at Severn River Bridge in Anne Arundel County are now open Monday after a tanker truck hauling propane overturned, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. At approximately 7 a.m., crews estimated it could take up to...
WJLA
3 'robbery-related' incidents being investigated in DC, one person stabbed
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three robbery-related incidents are being investigated in D.C. on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police Dept. (MPD) said. All took place in D.C's First District in Southeast, MPD reported:. 6:56 p.m. -- 16th and East Capitol Street Northeast. 7:25 p.m. --1600 block of Independence Avenue Southeast. 7:35 p.m....
WJLA
DC police searching for Southwest armed robbery suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are searching for an armed robbery suspect from a Friday incident. The alleged robbery was in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest, authorities said. The incident took place shortly after 3 a.m. when the suspect allegedly approached a victim and showed a...
WJLA
Northeast Baltimore barricade situation ends, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: A spokesperson for Baltimore City Police says the barricade situation has ended. Officials say the suspect left the location without incident. Baltimore City Police say their SWAT team and crisis negotiators are at the scene of an incident in northeast Baltimore. The incident has led...
WJLA
Man stabbed on Metrobus in Prince George's Co. after apparent robbery
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed on a Metrobus in Prince George's County Monday afternoon, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The reported stabbing and apparent robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on an H12 Metrobus near...
WJLA
Man shot, another injured after brawl turned shooting at Clyde's restaurant in Chevy Chase
CHEVY CHASE, Md. (7News) — A man was shot and another man was assaulted following an argument at Clyde's restaurant in Chevy Chase, Md. early Monday morning, according to Montgomery County Police Department. Officers were called to the Clyde’s in Chevy Chase located in the 5400 block of Wisconsin...
WJLA
Dumfries shooting leaves man dead inside car
DUMFRIES, Va. (7News) — A man was found dead inside a car on Saturday after an early morning shooting. According to Prince William County Police, the shooting happened around 5:35 a.m. near Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road. They received multiple calls about several gunshots in the area. Officers...
Comments / 0