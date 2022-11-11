Read full article on original website
Lawyer’s Appeal Rejected In Civil Gambling Case Against Former Florida AG Pam Bondi, Sheriff
A federal appeals court Thursday rejected arguments in a civil lawsuit filed by a Jacksonville attorney whose conviction was overturned in a high-profile case about alleged illegal gambling at internet cafes. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a district
Carlos Guillermo Smith blames Democratic demoralization for Florida’s Midterm losses
He lost re-election last week to Susan Plasencia. For the first time in six years, Carlos Guillermo Smith doesn’t have pressing business in Tallahassee. That’s not by choice, of course. The Orlando Democrat was one of four Democratic lawmakers ousted during the Midterms, beaten by Republican Susan Plasencia. But as he takes off his Representative pin, Smith promises he isn’t leaving the political scene.
Orlando chiropractor accused of molesting patient arrested for fourth time this year, records show
ORLANDO, Fla. – Arrest records show a 62-year-old chiropractor was arrested on sexual battery charges, exactly one month after his last arrest. Agostinho Rodrigues was arrested Sunday on one count of felony sexual battery and a misdemeanor battery charge, records show. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of...
Osceola County to provide Narcan nasal spray kits for drug overdoses
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County is set to provide free Narcan-brand nasal spray kits to help reverse the impacts of drug overdoses, according to a release by the department. Health officials said the nasal spray kits include naloxone, a type of medication...
Flagler officials, FEMA to discuss possible federal disaster relief after Hurricane Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County emergency management officials will meet with members of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday to determine if the county meets the criteria federal disaster declaration after Hurricane Nicole, county officials announced. “This is a very...
2 electrocuted in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman who were electrocuted in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings, according to a GoFundMe account. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the two encountered a downed power line in Conway during the storm on Thursday. [TRENDING: Florida flight...
5 deaths attributed to Nicole, 4 of those in Orange county, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – There are five confirmed storm-related deaths attributed to Nicole, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission say. Officials said four of those are in Orange County, and one is in Duval County. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may have been landing of Boeing-built spaceplane | WATCH: Drone...
Volusia man accused of attacking his mother while high on drugs, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges after Volusia County deputies said he attacked his mother while high on drugs. Deputies said Dillon Hart had a bad reaction to heroin and hit his mother with a box fan on North Halifax Avenue in Ormond Beach on Saturday morning.
67-year-old found dead in Theresa Lake in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. – A 67-year-old Deltona man was found dead in a lake hours after he had taken a ride on his pontoon boat, sheriff’s officials said. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Barker’s body was found floating early Sunday in Theresa Lake. [TRENDING: Florida...
15-year-old boy in Volusia County arrested for online threats
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 15-year-old boy for making online threats in Port Orange. Jacob Long, 15, was accused of writing messages online, threatening to become the next mass shooter. He stated, “One day my name and face will be all...
Hurricane Nicole causes more than $500 million in damage to Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Initial assessments after Hurricane Nicole show the storm caused more than half a billion dollars in damage in Volusia County. More than $363 million dollars in damage comes from Daytona Beach Shores, according to the property appraiser. In the city, 93 structures suffered some sort of damage from the storm, including more than 20 high-rise hotels and condos that were evacuated due to structural safety concerns.
‘Heartbreaking:’ 19-year-old shot to death outside Orlando high school was a former student
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 has learned more about the 19-year-old who was shot to death outside of a high school football game in Orlando over the weekend. Orlando police said shots were fired in the parking lot outside the Jones High School playoff game against Wekiva High School on Saturday night, leaving 19-year-old Gamaine Brown dead and two other men injured.
Florida Man Arrested Entering Window Of Home Ravaged In Hurricane Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s coast Thursday criminals see an open door, or in this case an open window, of opportunity for looting and stealing from victims. Deputies say a caller spotted Joshua Bowie, 29, walking around looking at houses and then saw
North Carolina Fugitive Arrested In Florida While Performing ‘Black Magic’ Behind Store
A North Carolina man is in a Florida jail after someone noticed his unusual behavior and contacted law enforcement. According to deputies, 31-year-old Isaiah Simpson, of Raliegh, North Carolina, had an active fugitive warrant for his arrest after he made threats against the Moore County
Orlando woman claims $1 million Powerball prize
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman won a $1 million Powerball prize from a July drawing, according to lottery officials. Irma Breek bought the winning Quick Pick ticket at Publix in Baldwin Park. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening passengers with box cutter | Father calls...
Police investigating deadly shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue in Daytona Beach for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. See map of location below:. When officers arrived on the scene,...
Missing Seminole County 3-year-old body found in retention pond
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla — UPDATE: The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has announced that sadly 3-year-old Axel was located by an SCSO Dive Team deceased in a retention pond. ORIGINAL: A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Axel Caballero, last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs, Florida.
Owners of condemned Volusia County condos hope for a speedy storm solution
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Before Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, Las Brisas board member Curt Lentz says the condominium association had already been pushing for the construction of a protective seawall. What You Need To Know. The land around the Las Brisas condominium complex in New...
Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers
Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers. As many in Volusia County wonder about the future of their homes and business following the destruction left behind by Hurricane Nicole, officials said it will be up to a collaboration of structural engineers and government agencies to determine how, when, and where to rebuild.
Fly nonstop from Orange County, Florida to Orange County, California on Breeze Airlines
Cross-country travelers between Orlando, Fla. and Southern California have a new, nonstop flight option with Breeze Airways beginning Feb. 16, 2023. Breeze will offer a daily direct flight from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Santa Ana, Calif. — and vice versa. The new service...
