ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Comments / 8

Related
floridapolitics.com

Carlos Guillermo Smith blames Democratic demoralization for Florida’s Midterm losses

He lost re-election last week to Susan Plasencia. For the first time in six years, Carlos Guillermo Smith doesn’t have pressing business in Tallahassee. That’s not by choice, of course. The Orlando Democrat was one of four Democratic lawmakers ousted during the Midterms, beaten by Republican Susan Plasencia. But as he takes off his Representative pin, Smith promises he isn’t leaving the political scene.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Osceola County to provide Narcan nasal spray kits for drug overdoses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County is set to provide free Narcan-brand nasal spray kits to help reverse the impacts of drug overdoses, according to a release by the department. Health officials said the nasal spray kits include naloxone, a type of medication...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

5 deaths attributed to Nicole, 4 of those in Orange county, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are five confirmed storm-related deaths attributed to Nicole, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission say. Officials said four of those are in Orange County, and one is in Duval County. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may have been landing of Boeing-built spaceplane | WATCH: Drone...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

67-year-old found dead in Theresa Lake in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. – A 67-year-old Deltona man was found dead in a lake hours after he had taken a ride on his pontoon boat, sheriff’s officials said. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Barker’s body was found floating early Sunday in Theresa Lake. [TRENDING: Florida...
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

Hurricane Nicole causes more than $500 million in damage to Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Initial assessments after Hurricane Nicole show the storm caused more than half a billion dollars in damage in Volusia County. More than $363 million dollars in damage comes from Daytona Beach Shores, according to the property appraiser. In the city, 93 structures suffered some sort of damage from the storm, including more than 20 high-rise hotels and condos that were evacuated due to structural safety concerns.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘Heartbreaking:’ 19-year-old shot to death outside Orlando high school was a former student

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 has learned more about the 19-year-old who was shot to death outside of a high school football game in Orlando over the weekend. Orlando police said shots were fired in the parking lot outside the Jones High School playoff game against Wekiva High School on Saturday night, leaving 19-year-old Gamaine Brown dead and two other men injured.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando woman claims $1 million Powerball prize

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman won a $1 million Powerball prize from a July drawing, according to lottery officials. Irma Breek bought the winning Quick Pick ticket at Publix in Baldwin Park. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening passengers with box cutter | Father calls...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers

Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers. As many in Volusia County wonder about the future of their homes and business following the destruction left behind by Hurricane Nicole, officials said it will be up to a collaboration of structural engineers and government agencies to determine how, when, and where to rebuild.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy