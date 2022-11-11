ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

The Review

Student perspectives on marijuana legalization in Delaware

Across the country, controversy abounds over the legalization of marijuana. In particular, the state of Delaware has experienced an extensive legislative fight over the legalization of the drug. On May 24, Delaware Gov. John Carney vetoed a cannabis legalization bill, becoming the first Democratic governor to do so. In contrast...
Terry Mansfield

Fun Things To Do In Delaware

Delaware offers many fun attractions despite being the second smallest state in the country. A view of the beach at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware looking north at Delaware Avenue.By Dough4872 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Nov. 13, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Kent and Sussex vote red; not enough to overcome deep-blue NCC General Assembly to hold virtual forum on lead in schools Public, charter school choice applications now open Culture New kid-designed playground opens in Wilmington Longwood Gardens to bring holiday cheer, botanical splendor Food ... Read More
WMDT.com

Maryland health officials on what parents should know about RSV

SALISBURY, Md. – RSV cases remain a concern for parents across the country, including right here on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Maryland health officials want parents to be aware of the virus and take steps to protect their children as local hospitals implement plans to combat a potential surge in hospitalizations.
delawaretoday.com

The Hope Center Provides Transitional Housing to Those in Need

Delaware’s Hope Center—the largest homeless shelter on the East Coast—provides compassion and care while helping those down on their luck regain stability. When the COVID-19 pandemic upended our lives nearly three years ago, it took an especially hard toll on Delaware’s adults and children without permanent homes.
WBOC

Gov. Carney Extends Public Health Emergency

Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday formally extended the public health health emergency order another 30 days to allow the state and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “As we enter the holiday season, it’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said...
WGMD Radio

DE Public Health Emergency Extended Another 30 Days

Governor John Carney has again extended the Public Health Emergency for another 30 days to allow the State and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. Governor Carney says that with the start of the holiday season it’s important to do what we know works – stay home if you’re sick, get vaccinated and boosted when eligible – and get a flu shot. Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Delaware

The eastern side of Delaware is on the Delaware Bay that feeds into the Atlantic Ocean. A sliver of the state also has coastline directly on the ocean. Here you will find the popular beaches of Rehoboth and Bethany. Delaware is surrounded by ocean, a bay, and the Delaware River, but what about lakes? Are there any lakes in this small state? If so, which one is the deepest? Read on to learn about the deepest lake in Delaware.
morethanjustparks.com

10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Delaware (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Delaware. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
delawarepublic.org

Delaware DMV announces new Veterans indicator for licenses

The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles announces a new Veterans indicator for driver’s licenses or identification cards. The Veteran indicator is for anyone who has served in the United States Armed Forces or the National Guard and was honorably discharged. It eliminates the need to carry a separate card...
Bay Net

Tornado Watch Issued For Parts Of Southern Maryland

– The previously issued Tornado Watch has been expanded in both time and area. The Watch now runs until 6 PM. Stafford, King George, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties, as well as adjacent waters have been added to the Watch. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 569 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE...
WOLF

Three viruses that are spreading-Lehigh Valley Health Network calling it the Tripledemic

(WOLF) — With no restrictions protecting people this upcoming season, winter is projected to look different. The last 2 weeks our community, and throughout the country, there has been an increase in cases of respiratory illnesses including COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. Lehigh Valley Health Network experts explained the impact...
CBS Chicago

Illinois under CDC warning of deadly listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, cheese

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Health officials are warning of a deadly listeria outbreak that has been liked to deli meat and cheese. Investigators do not know the exact source, but most people who got sick reported eating meat or cheese from deli counters.The CDC says one person has died and 16 others are sick in six states including Illinois.In one case, apregnant patient lost her baby after getting sick. 
