Celebrate the Holiday Season Mediterranean Style with Massis Kabob! Massis Is Offering a Discount on Gift Cards!

Posted By Stevie Wilson on Nov 12, 2022 | 0 comments. Billy’s at the Beach Presents the Annual Thanksgiving Eve Late Night Luau. Island-inspired cocktails at Billy’s. Photo courtesy of Billy’s at the Beach. Cocktails above are Lemonade Luau, Sunset Martini, and Blue Hawaiian. WHAT:. Foodies and...

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO