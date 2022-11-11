Read full article on original website
Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’
Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
Elon Musk cancels ‘$400’ Twitter staff lunches, removes other employee benefits
The past two weeks of Elon Musk’s ownership of twitter have brought about mass changes in attempts to supposedly avoid bankruptcy. Twitter staff lunches that Musk claims were $400 per person are no longer offered by the company, 40-hour work weeks are the new minimum, and the number of employees laid off has crossed over 50%. Former Twitter staff refute Musk’s claims, however, and call unfair treatment from Musk.
Elon Musk has laid off thousands of Twitter contractors
Elon Musk has made his second round of job cuts at Twitter. Over the weekend, Musk reportedly let go thousands of contract workers from the company, a move that further decreased the overall workforce supporting the platform. According to journalist Casey Newton, the new owner and current CEO got rid of around 4000 of the 5500 contract workers that were currently working at the company.
Musk Tells Twitter Employees They Can Still Receive Stock Even Though the Company Is Private
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk told employees Monday they can receive stock and options as part of an "ongoing compensation plan" even though the company is now private, according to an internal memo viewed by CNBC. Musk told Twitter employees that "exceptional amounts" of shares will be granted for "exceptional...
Canceling ‘Selling Tampa’ Is Netflix’s Latest Huge Mistake
It’s no secret that Netflix is in its flop era, both financially and creatively. This past year alone saw a huge drop in subscriptions (nearly 1 million) and subsequent layoffs—presumably because their content library has been subpar since the ending of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. This is most evidenced by the platform’s reliance on consistently unwelcome but inevitably streamed Ryan Murphy projects and a forthcoming Squid Game competition show that no one asked for. I’d also point to the streamer giving Tyler Perry a gazillion dollars to produce whatever mess he wants.Nevertheless, the evil overlords at Netflix can’t help but to...
40 States Settle Google Location-Tracking Charges for $392M
Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. The investigation by the states, which officials said was spurred by...
19 Incredibly Cool Maps About The United States That Will Make You So Much Smarter
From sea to shining sea...are a whole lot of surprises.
