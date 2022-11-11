ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
Elon Musk cancels ‘$400’ Twitter staff lunches, removes other employee benefits

The past two weeks of Elon Musk’s ownership of twitter have brought about mass changes in attempts to supposedly avoid bankruptcy. Twitter staff lunches that Musk claims were $400 per person are no longer offered by the company, 40-hour work weeks are the new minimum, and the number of employees laid off has crossed over 50%. Former Twitter staff refute Musk’s claims, however, and call unfair treatment from Musk.
Elon Musk has laid off thousands of Twitter contractors

Elon Musk has made his second round of job cuts at Twitter. Over the weekend, Musk reportedly let go thousands of contract workers from the company, a move that further decreased the overall workforce supporting the platform. According to journalist Casey Newton, the new owner and current CEO got rid of around 4000 of the 5500 contract workers that were currently working at the company.
Canceling ‘Selling Tampa’ Is Netflix’s Latest Huge Mistake

It’s no secret that Netflix is in its flop era, both financially and creatively. This past year alone saw a huge drop in subscriptions (nearly 1 million) and subsequent layoffs—presumably because their content library has been subpar since the ending of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. This is most evidenced by the platform’s reliance on consistently unwelcome but inevitably streamed Ryan Murphy projects and a forthcoming Squid Game competition show that no one asked for. I’d also point to the streamer giving Tyler Perry a gazillion dollars to produce whatever mess he wants.Nevertheless, the evil overlords at Netflix can’t help but to...
40 States Settle Google Location-Tracking Charges for $392M

Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. The investigation by the states, which officials said was spurred by...
