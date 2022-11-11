Read full article on original website
Outsiders cruise past Heroic in the IEM Rio grand finals to claim first CS:GO Major trophy
A new king of Counter-Strike has been crowned in Rio de Janiero. Outsiders won the IEM Rio Major today, dubbed the “Major of Madness” by so many, following a decisive 2-0 victory over Heroic in the grand finals. Outsiders struck first on their own map choice of Mirage,...
One of Evil Geniuses VALORANT’s new team members can be anyone—including your hard-stuck gold friend
Very few teams competing in the VALORANT Champions Tour in 2023, especially the partnered teams, will offer players the kind of opportunity that Evil Geniuses just put out. Per an official post from the team, EG will be accepting applications starting today for an “EG VALORANT Showcase” event, which will give players a chance to end up on the team’s official 10-person roster, complete with a “contract to live, train, and be a pro VALORANT player in LA.”
From CS:GO meme to legend: Outsiders’ Jame awarded IEM Rio Major MVP
The Russian captain and dedicated CS:GO sniper Jame has been decorated the MVP of IEM Rio Major after he led Outsiders to win the $1.25 million Valve-sponsored tournament in Brazil today. Jame’s calls were decisive for Outsiders to win their first Major trophy, but he was also one of the...
FNCS Invitational shows what the pandemic stole from in-person esports
A line of fans wrapped around the Raleigh Convention Center on the morning of Nov. 12 as a sold-out crowd waited for their chance to get into the venue for the FNCS Invitational, the first major in-person Fortnite event since the World Cup in 2019. While esports was the focus...
Liquid for life? Only one VALORANT superstar signed a 4-year max deal with an EMEA team in VCT
Following the release of the VALORANT Champions Tour International League Global Contract Database (GCD) today, those interested in some of the contract details for the top VCT players can now view them. Included in the GCD is the length of contracts for each player, with the minimum being a one-year...
Karmine Corp reportedly eyeing a Worlds 2022 AD carry for next season
Karmine Corp could be acquiring an AD carry who participated in the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The French organization has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Muhammed Hasan “Kaori” Şentürk, the AD carry from Evil Geniuses, according to Blix.GG. Kaori stepped up in place...
TFT Dragonlands Western Last Chance Qualifier: Standings and scores
Eight players from the four western regions will compete to decide the final two spots in the Teamfight Tactics Dragonlands Championship. The eight players will face off in a single lobby to play a series of six matches. Each match awards points distributed to players according to their rankings. Each first-place scores eight points, each second scores seven, and so on until the two players with the most points at the end of the sixth rounds move on to the TFT Dragonlands Championship.
Sixth player: All IEM Rio CS:GO Major semifinalists have 1 thing in common
Brazilian or not, every team that was supported by the crowd in the IEM Rio Major quarterfinals have gone through to the semifinals. The crowd cheered for Outsiders and Heroic in the first day of the Champions Stage yesterday, Nov. 10, and they defeated Fnatic and Team Spirit, respectively. Today, in the second pair of quarterfinals, MOUZ overcame Cloud9, and FURIA reverse swept Natus Vincere.
League players will be able to play ARAM Clash on updated Howling Abyss next month
Have you ever popped off in an ARAM game with your friends and said, “man, I really wish this counted for something?” Well, you’re in luck. League of Legends players will soon have the opportunity to rally their teammates for a special edition of ARAM Clash, coming to the League client later this year.
2 Rio Major finalists pulled off the most clutches at the event
At the IEM CS:GO Rio Major, two finalists stood out when it came to winning clutches. Heroic’s Casper “cadiaN” Møllerand Outsiders’ Dzhami “Jame” Ali won the most clutches during the event. During the Champions and Legends Stage, the former pulled off eight clutche while the latter boasted seven of them, according to HLTV.
London Spitfire parts ways with 3 players
This past season was a landmark year for the London Spitfire, which rose above every Overwatch League fan’s initial expectations to soar into the postseason. The successful team isn’t immune from the offseason blues, however. London announced today that it is parting ways with tank Gael “Poko” Gouzerch,...
Former TSM upstart Takeover to reportedly join Latin American team for 2023 League season
Former TSM mid laner Takeover is headed to Latin America’s LLA for the 2023 League of Legends season, according to a co-report from independent League reporter Brieuc Seeger and freelance esports reporter Lucas Benaim. Next year, Takeover will reportedly play for Estral Esports in the LLA, moving into a...
JamezIRL’s new VALORANT team has been leaked by Riot
The former head coach of Cloud9’s VALORANT team has a new home and his destination was inadvertently revealed today by Riot Games rather than the organization. James “JamezIRL” Macaulay has signed with North American partnered team 100 Thieves, according to the global contract database, which collects all contract information for participating partnered teams. 100T is yet to announce the signing.
Fortnite’s Chapter 3 finale event will be happening next month
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out there right now thanks to the constant flow of new content and lore to keep players going. There have been rumors for months about there being a new Chapter starting next season, but few believed it since the last two chapters lasted for at least two years.
ALGS week 2 round-up: The Guard are for real—and teams should take notice
We’re now fully in the swing of things in the Apex Legends Global Series, with all teams having a couple of lobbies and tournament series under their belts to help sort out this year’s favorites and surprises. Most of the big-name teams that fans expect to see at the top are there, but several newer teams and players are also making their mark in the scene and proving that they shouldn’t be taken lightly.
Shanghai Dragons shares contract status of its players, only 3 will return in 2023
After winning the 2021 Overwatch League championship and ushering the franchise into a new era, the Shanghai Dragons maintained success into the 2022 season. It wasn’t enough, however, to topple West Region dynamos like the Dallas Fuel or San Francisco Shock. As the team’s players age up, the roster may start looking different over the next few seasons.
A C9 player finished CS:GO Rio Major with one incredible stat
Cloud9 didn’t make it to the final of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major, but their player ended the tournament with one of the highest stats. Dmitriy “sh1ro” Sokolov boasted an HLTV Rating 2.0 of 1.35. The 21-year-old ended up being ahead of FURIA’s Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato and three Outsiders players, who hoisted the trophy in Rio.
Bleed eSports is scouting for Dota 2 roster ahead of potential T1 DPC acquisition
As if to confirm the rumors and reports, Blood eSports has officially announced it is looking to enter the competitive Dota 2 scene. It isn’t quite as big a splash as some fans may have been expecting, but the organization has hired analyst and caster Sean “Hades” Goh to lead its scouting efforts heading into the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit.
‘I don’t think pro players get to complain’: Neon explains why League pros have it good
Another year at Worlds, another year of North American teams not making out of groups. The last time NA made it out of the group stage of the League of Legends World Championship was in 2018 with Cloud9. Since there are no two ways about this, fans have been criticizing American pro players mercilessly. Frustrated by fans, Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme shared his thoughts on Twitter and onset a chain reaction, with Matúš “Neon” Jakubčík responding to this.
UNF0RGIVEN to reportedly enter NA League of Legends under the 100 Thieves umbrella
A player from the LEC might be making his way over to the LCS for the first time in his career in the upcoming 2023 Spring Split. Swedish ADC William “UNF0RGIVEN” Nieminen will be joining a revamped 100 Thieves League of Legends program, according to a report from Brieuc “LEC Wooloo” Seeger, despite his contract with MAD Lions not expiring for some time. But it is currently unknown if he will be joining the organization’s main LCS team or its Academy squad in the North American Challengers League. Seeger also mentioned that Karmine Corp in the LFL was “interested” in UNF0RGIVEN into the late stages of negotiations.
