Eight players from the four western regions will compete to decide the final two spots in the Teamfight Tactics Dragonlands Championship. The eight players will face off in a single lobby to play a series of six matches. Each match awards points distributed to players according to their rankings. Each first-place scores eight points, each second scores seven, and so on until the two players with the most points at the end of the sixth rounds move on to the TFT Dragonlands Championship.

2 DAYS AGO