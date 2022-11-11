Georgia State Rep. Jon Burns (R-Newington) has been elected by his Republican colleagues as nominee for state house speaker. Why it matters: The speaker has tremendous power over what legislation passes in Georgia. Burns — who had served as majority leader for seven years alongside outgoing Speaker David Ralston — was seen as the candidate more inclined to continue Ralston's legacy of building consensus and bipartisanship. Driving the news: The speaker will be officially elected by the whole House in January, but the majority caucus nominee is considered the presumed choice. State Rep. Barry Fleming (R-Harlem), who was the architect...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO