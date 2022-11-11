ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Axios Atlanta

Jon Burns nominated to be next Georgia state house speaker

Georgia State Rep. Jon Burns (R-Newington) has been elected by his Republican colleagues as nominee for state house speaker. Why it matters: The speaker has tremendous power over what legislation passes in Georgia. Burns — who had served as majority leader for seven years alongside outgoing Speaker David Ralston — was seen as the candidate more inclined to continue Ralston's legacy of building consensus and bipartisanship. Driving the news: The speaker will be officially elected by the whole House in January, but the majority caucus nominee is considered the presumed choice. State Rep. Barry Fleming (R-Harlem), who was the architect...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

County results underscore Republicans dominance in Texas

Nearly a week after an election that saw Gov. Greg Abbott decisively defeat Democrat Beto O'Rourke to win a third term, this map could either be triggering or a thing of rose-colored beauty. Why we bring it up: The map suggests that Democrats are making little headway — or even...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Columbus

Ohio voter turnout down in '22 midterms

Fewer Ohioans cast ballots in last week's midterms than in 2018, results from the secretary of state show. Why it matters: The data points to a lack of voter enthusiasm, particularly in Democratic areas, which might have impacted the results of the high-profile U.S. Senate race won by Republican J.D. Vance.By the numbers: Statewide turnout declined from 55.7% in 2018 to a still-unofficial total of 51.1% this year.The 2022 percentage will increase slightly as additional mail-in and provisional votes are counted, with official certification happening later this month. Of note: A greater number of Ohioans cast early ballots this year,...
OHIO STATE
Axios Phoenix

Arizona Republican lawmakers pick likely Senate president

Senate Republicans on Thursday chose Sen. Warren Petersen to lead their caucus, making him the likely Senate president for the next two years. Petersen defeated Sen. David Gowan.Why it matters: The Senate president and House speaker have immense control over what happens in their legislative chambers. Chamber leaders assign powerful committee chairmanships, determine which committees each bill goes to, and determine if and when legislation comes up for a full vote. Between the lines: Petersen, a Gilbert Republican who's part of the Senate GOP's more conservative faction, played a significant role in the Senate's self-styled audit of the 2020 election...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

How Colorado Democrats will govern with new majorities

The Democratic grip on the state Capitol only strengthened in the midterm election, and now the party's leaders are preparing to govern with a renewed mandate. What happened: Instead of losing ground, as predicted with redistricting and an unfavorable national political mood, Democrats added five seats in the state House to get a 46-19 majority, if preliminary results hold.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Meet Minnesota's new legislative leaders

Both chambers of the state Legislature will be led by lawmakers from the Twin Cities metro next year. Driving the news: All four caucuses met late last week for leadership votes following Tuesday's midterms, which delivered Democrats narrow majorities in both the House and Senate.Why it matters: Leaders play an influential role in setting the agendas — and political tone — at the Capitol. They'll be at the table with Gov. Tim Walz to hash out deals on the budget and other top issues.What happened: Senate Democrats elected Sen. Kari Dziedzic, a legislative veteran who has represented Northeast Minneapolis since...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Boston

Healey prepares for next steps in transition

The outgoing and incoming governors came together last week to combat food insecurity and showed off the cooperation skills they'll need during the transition.Driving the news: After Attorney General Maura Healey became governor-elect, she and Gov. Charlie Baker began the two-month process of transitioning from Baker to the new Healey administration.Lieutenant Gov.-elect and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll will chair Healey's transition team.Baker's chief of staff and another top aide will handle the incumbent's team.The latest: Healey and Baker demonstrated their partnership during a charity event at the Greater Boston Food Bank last Thursday when Baker handed Healey frozen turkeys unloaded...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa counties launch pipeline soil study

The Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) launched a soil conservation study in October that could delay pipeline construction projects if ground conditions are unsuitable for heavy machinery, director Bill Peterson told Axios.Why it matters: Some of the world's best soil is in Iowa.There's growing concern that roughly 2,000 miles of proposed pipeline projects in Iowa could devastate crop production, Peterson said.Driving the news: The study launched Oct. 15 and is being overseen by Mehari Tekeste, an assistant agriculture professor at Iowa State University who has prior pipeline research.ISAC is asking each of Iowa's 99 counties to voluntarily contribute $600...
IOWA STATE
Axios

Buying a house in Tampa Bay is finally easier, but not cheaper

Tampa Bay's real estate market is starting to level off, according to the latest data from Redfin/MLS. Why it matters: After two-plus years of plummeting inventory and sky-high home prices, buyers in the Tampa metro area have waited a long time for a little relief. What's happening: Mortgage rates started...
TAMPA, FL
