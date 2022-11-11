Read full article on original website
They blue it: Democrats predicted to get a shellacking and lose both House and Senate
In the twilight hours of the midterm elections, the outlook is bleak for Democrats as multiple forecasts deem Republicans the clear favorite to win both the House and Senate. Sporting a poker face, many Democratic leaders have sought to convey public conviction that Tuesday night won't be a red bloodbath, but already, some pundits have been readying for soul-searching as polls signal a torrent of painful losses.
WGME
Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election
(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
In tight Oregon governor's race, Republican Drazan hammers Democrat Kotek on homelessness, education in new ad
Christine Drazan, the Republican nominee in the tight three-way race for governor in Oregon, is ratcheting up attacks on Democrat Tina Kotek on homelessness and education in a new ad that will launch later Monday. The 30-second ad, shared first with NBC News ahead of its release, will run statewide...
Arizona Secretary of State Threatens Lawsuit Over County Supervisors Potentially Voting for a Hand Count of Ballots
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) indicated that she will sue officials in one county if they choose to count ballots by hand, a process that’s “time intensive and prone to human error.”. “Any election director in Arizona—the official responsible for overseeing tabulation of ballots—can attest that...
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
PA Senate candidate John Fetterman won his first election by one vote – can he pull off another close-call victory?
John Fetterman, 53, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and currently a candidate seeking the state’s open Senate seat, began his political journey by winning a mayoral election in his hometown of Braddock by a single vote.Since then, Mr Fetterman has attracted national attention as an unorthodox, unapologetic progressive politician. In 2009, The Guardian dubbed him "America’s Coolest Mayor."The Pennsylvanian ran for the state’s Senate seat in 2016, but never made it past the Democratic primaries, in which he finished in third place. That loss did not deter his political aspirations, however, as two years later he campaigned to replace...
Midterm results: Rep. Susan Wild defeats millionaire Lisa Scheller to represent Pennsylvania's 7th District
Incumbent Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) defeated Republican challenger Lisa Scheller in a midterm rematch from their 2020 contest for Pennsylvania's 7th District. The Democrat won her third consecutive term, her second victory over the ex-Lehigh County commissioner, due in no small part to an advantage in fundraising, earning nearly $1 million more than her opponent since July. Wild was able to successfully campaign portraying herself as a centrist with a history of bipartisanship, shrugging off efforts by her opponent to tie her tenure to that of President Joe Biden.
"You will all be executed": Arizona poll workers endure right-wing election threats
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Election workers in a hotly contested Arizona county have endured more than 100 violent threats and intimidating messages leading up to Tuesday's crucial midterms, most of them based on thoroughly disproven lies about Democratic voter fraud that former President Donald Trump and his allies have repeated ad nauseam for the past two years.
The House and Senate have not yet flipped but a Republican-controlled House is likely
Maybe one big feature of the election results so far is what has not changed, even though it seemed possible that it might. Kathy Hochul will remain governor of New York state, for example, despite a stiff challenge. Kevin Stitt will remain governor of Oklahoma despite an unusually tough challenge from the Democratic side. Troy (ph) Evers will remain - Trey (ph) Evers will remain the governor of Wisconsin - Tony Evers. There we go. Tony Evers will remain governor of Wisconsin despite a challenge there. The House and Senate yet could flip from Democratic to Republican control, but that has not yet happened. We're waiting on the results of some races, and both seem unusually close at this time.
Fox pundit says Democrats did well in midterms because 'these women just went crazy'
A Fox New guest said women who “just went crazy” after the Supreme Court shot down constitutional abortion rights helped drive turnout across the country during midterm elections on Tuesday.“Abortion is becoming the issue that is driving turnout,” Jim Messina, who managed the Obama-Biden presidential ticket in 2012, told the newtork. “Last night, exit polls, Democrats win independents in a non-presidential year. No polls saw that coming, and it was because these women just went crazy.”The political operative pointed to the Michigan house and senate flipping, the victory of incumbent Democratic Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, and five abortion-related ballot...
Fox News Power Rankings: Republicans expected to control House, but both parties hold on to pathways in Senate
The Republican party is expected to take control of the House with a clear majority, even finding votes in typically blue states, Fox News' Power Rankings show.
States exempt from federal gun laws
Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying Migrants
Mayor Eric Adams said El Paso was not sending any more buses to New York. After President Biden issued Title 42 preventing Venezuelan citizens from crossing the border due to the spread of COVID-19. This has lowered and even eliminated the number of buses coming from Texas to New York.
Republicans Are Trying to Disqualify Thousands of Mail-In Ballots in Key Swing States. It's Working
Republican officials in three battleground states are attempting to disqualify thousands of mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections — with states tossing out ballots due to technicalities, like incomplete dates on envelopes or only partially filled-out witness addresses. The Washington Post reports on three states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin...
Calif. election results: Republicans win key House race, others still too close
The latest round of ballot counting in California did not yield any significant shifts in the potential outcome of several competitive U.S. House races around the state that have yet to be decided. Of the 11 races we highlighted earlier this morning, only four races had updated results when the California Secretary of State's office updated elections results at 4:30 p.m. Here's where things were at in each race as of Friday afternoon, as well as how much of the expected vote is in, according to CNN.
Trump-backed Wisconsin GOP candidate and 2020 election denier claims Republicans will 'never lose another election' in the state if he gets voted into office
Michels has declined to answer questions as to whether or not he would certify the 2024 presidential election as governor should a Democrat win the state.
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Washington Examiner
Republicans should have won the Senate easily, but they nominated really bad candidates
There’s a lot of noise as these midterm results flow in, and a few unsettled races at the moment, but this much is clear: Republicans would control the Senate next year had they stuck to nominating good candidates. Instead, typical of the Tea Party-to-Trump Era, Republicans in many key states nominated people who were patently unfit for office.
