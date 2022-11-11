ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

WashingtonExaminer

They blue it: Democrats predicted to get a shellacking and lose both House and Senate

In the twilight hours of the midterm elections, the outlook is bleak for Democrats as multiple forecasts deem Republicans the clear favorite to win both the House and Senate. Sporting a poker face, many Democratic leaders have sought to convey public conviction that Tuesday night won't be a red bloodbath, but already, some pundits have been readying for soul-searching as polls signal a torrent of painful losses.
WGME

Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election

(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
MAINE STATE
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

PA Senate candidate John Fetterman won his first election by one vote – can he pull off another close-call victory?

John Fetterman, 53, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and currently a candidate seeking the state’s open Senate seat, began his political journey by winning a mayoral election in his hometown of Braddock by a single vote.Since then, Mr Fetterman has attracted national attention as an unorthodox, unapologetic progressive politician. In 2009, The Guardian dubbed him "America’s Coolest Mayor."The Pennsylvanian ran for the state’s Senate seat in 2016, but never made it past the Democratic primaries, in which he finished in third place. That loss did not deter his political aspirations, however, as two years later he campaigned to replace...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Midterm results: Rep. Susan Wild defeats millionaire Lisa Scheller to represent Pennsylvania's 7th District

Incumbent Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) defeated Republican challenger Lisa Scheller in a midterm rematch from their 2020 contest for Pennsylvania's 7th District. The Democrat won her third consecutive term, her second victory over the ex-Lehigh County commissioner, due in no small part to an advantage in fundraising, earning nearly $1 million more than her opponent since July. Wild was able to successfully campaign portraying herself as a centrist with a history of bipartisanship, shrugging off efforts by her opponent to tie her tenure to that of President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

"You will all be executed": Arizona poll workers endure right-wing election threats

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Election workers in a hotly contested Arizona county have endured more than 100 violent threats and intimidating messages leading up to Tuesday's crucial midterms, most of them based on thoroughly disproven lies about Democratic voter fraud that former President Donald Trump and his allies have repeated ad nauseam for the past two years.
ARIZONA STATE
Connecticut Public

The House and Senate have not yet flipped but a Republican-controlled House is likely

Maybe one big feature of the election results so far is what has not changed, even though it seemed possible that it might. Kathy Hochul will remain governor of New York state, for example, despite a stiff challenge. Kevin Stitt will remain governor of Oklahoma despite an unusually tough challenge from the Democratic side. Troy (ph) Evers will remain - Trey (ph) Evers will remain the governor of Wisconsin - Tony Evers. There we go. Tony Evers will remain governor of Wisconsin despite a challenge there. The House and Senate yet could flip from Democratic to Republican control, but that has not yet happened. We're waiting on the results of some races, and both seem unusually close at this time.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Fox pundit says Democrats did well in midterms because 'these women just went crazy'

A Fox New guest said women who “just went crazy” after the Supreme Court shot down constitutional abortion rights helped drive turnout across the country during midterm elections on Tuesday.“Abortion is becoming the issue that is driving turnout,” Jim Messina, who managed the Obama-Biden presidential ticket in 2012, told the newtork. “Last night, exit polls, Democrats win independents in a non-presidential year. No polls saw that coming, and it was because these women just went crazy.”The political operative pointed to the Michigan house and senate flipping, the victory of incumbent Democratic Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, and five abortion-related ballot...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority

Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
ARIZONA STATE
People

Republicans Are Trying to Disqualify Thousands of Mail-In Ballots in Key Swing States. It's Working

Republican officials in three battleground states are attempting to disqualify thousands of mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections — with states tossing out ballots due to technicalities, like incomplete dates on envelopes or only partially filled-out witness addresses. The Washington Post reports on three states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SFGate

Calif. election results: Republicans win key House race, others still too close

The latest round of ballot counting in California did not yield any significant shifts in the potential outcome of several competitive U.S. House races around the state that have yet to be decided. Of the 11 races we highlighted earlier this morning, only four races had updated results when the California Secretary of State's office updated elections results at 4:30 p.m. Here's where things were at in each race as of Friday afternoon, as well as how much of the expected vote is in, according to CNN.
CALIFORNIA STATE
