kclu.org
A South Coast event will be marking Transgender Day of Remembrance
It’s an opportunity to remember those affected by transphobic violence. But the Transgender Day of Remembrance also celebrates the resiliency and power of the transgender and non-conforming community. "Well Transgender Day of Remembrance is a great opportunity for us to bring the community together and pay attention to the...
NBC Los Angeles
Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend
The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
nomadlawyer.org
Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
NBC Los Angeles
Beloved North Hollywood Book Store Suffers Damages After Fire
The owner of the Iliad book shop in North Hollywood says, at first, he thought anti-semitism might be behind this fiery attack, but now he's not so sure. Whatever the cause, people have been generously stepping up to help. For 35 years, Iliad Books has served bibliophiles from all over...
iebusinessdaily.com
Ontario International Airport takes a victory lap
Six years after achieving local ownership, airport officials released a report detailing how much the airport has thrived during that time. Some who fought to get the airport away from the city of Los Angeles say that’s exactly what they expected to happen. Apparently, the people who for years...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob
A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
Missing mother of 2 left 'significant amount of blood' in home before disappearance
LOS ANGELES — Rachel Castillo, a mother of two, disappeared last week under suspicious circumstances from her home in Simi Valley, California, leaving behind “a significant amount of blood” at the scene, according to local police. Simi Valley Police believe Castillo is in danger, and the family...
Captain accused of misconduct in deadly Santa Barbara dive boat fire enters plea
In convicted, Jerry Boylan could serve up to 10 years in federal prison.
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location
World-famous Naples original L’antica Pizzeria da Michele officially opened a beachside Santa Barbara location Wednesday for the central coast community to grab a slice. The post L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
orangecountytribune.com
“Surf City” makes a right turn
With the elections over … well, mostly over … it’s time to take a look at what that portends and what 2023 might bring to us in the West Orange County area. The biggest – and most welcome – result to come out of the voting is the overwhelming approval of Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax in Westminster. That penny on the dollar will literally rescue the city from catastrophic cutbacks or, at worst, bankruptcy.
Ventura County Reporter
Wipes law clarifies labeling clarifies no flush rule
Three positive environmental changes emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of these changes relate to cutting the fuel consumption and air pollution associated with driving. More people work from home, and more meetings are held virtually. A third change may not be as apparent, but it affects anyone who uses a sewer for their wastewater.
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
momcollective.com
We Are More Powerful Than We know
Friends, before you start reading this blog, take a minute and think to yourself “Self, what am I grateful for today”? I’ll go first, I am grateful for Cascia Smith, the editor of Ventura County Mom’s Collective. Why? Because Cascia is 1) very patient with me and patience is necessary when living in my world and 2) because she has created this beautiful forum where we can all come together without judgment and hold space for one another. Thank you, Cascia.
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal Evening Briefing: LA mayor, sherrif election updates; report indicates rent hikes on tap for LA, OC; Dodgers decline $16M option on Turner
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. The chilly air settles in over SoCal again Thursday night. People living in the high desert will once again wake up to freezing temperatures Friday morning. Daytime...
kclu.org
Search continues for Ventura County woman who disappeared under alarming circumstances
A Ventura County woman is missing, and there's a lot of concern surrounding her disappearance. Emily Castillo came home to the Simi Valley apartment she shared with her sister Rachel Thursday night to find no one there. But, there was what police called a substantial amount of blood around the apartment. And, the missing 25-year-old's keys, phone, and car were all there.
orangecountytribune.com
Two close races still remain
While the national political struggle over which party will control Congress is likely to rage on for days or even months, the West Orange County area only holds a couple of cliffhangers,. In the election for the Orange County Supervisor District 1, only 230 votes at our deadline separated the...
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast says
VICTORVILLE – Inflation, rising interest rates and changing migration patterns make it “hard to predict the future”, says the USC Casden Multifamily Forecast report. Rents are predicted to rise fastest in the High Desert – by 17% to $1,543 a month by the summer of 2024.
56 animals face euthanasia at southeast LA County shelter
Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but has since expanded...
spectrumnews1.com
The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm
Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
