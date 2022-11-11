ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley, CA

kclu.org

A South Coast event will be marking Transgender Day of Remembrance

It’s an opportunity to remember those affected by transphobic violence. But the Transgender Day of Remembrance also celebrates the resiliency and power of the transgender and non-conforming community. "Well Transgender Day of Remembrance is a great opportunity for us to bring the community together and pay attention to the...
OXNARD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend

The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
GLENDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Beloved North Hollywood Book Store Suffers Damages After Fire

The owner of the Iliad book shop in North Hollywood says, at first, he thought anti-semitism might be behind this fiery attack, but now he's not so sure. Whatever the cause, people have been generously stepping up to help. For 35 years, Iliad Books has served bibliophiles from all over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Ontario International Airport takes a victory lap

Six years after achieving local ownership, airport officials released a report detailing how much the airport has thrived during that time. Some who fought to get the airport away from the city of Los Angeles say that’s exactly what they expected to happen. Apparently, the people who for years...
ONTARIO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob

A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Surf City” makes a right turn

With the elections over … well, mostly over … it’s time to take a look at what that portends and what 2023 might bring to us in the West Orange County area. The biggest – and most welcome – result to come out of the voting is the overwhelming approval of Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax in Westminster. That penny on the dollar will literally rescue the city from catastrophic cutbacks or, at worst, bankruptcy.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Wipes law clarifies labeling clarifies no flush rule

Three positive environmental changes emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of these changes relate to cutting the fuel consumption and air pollution associated with driving. More people work from home, and more meetings are held virtually. A third change may not be as apparent, but it affects anyone who uses a sewer for their wastewater.
CALIFORNIA STATE
momcollective.com

We Are More Powerful Than We know

Friends, before you start reading this blog, take a minute and think to yourself “Self, what am I grateful for today”? I’ll go first, I am grateful for Cascia Smith, the editor of Ventura County Mom’s Collective. Why? Because Cascia is 1) very patient with me and patience is necessary when living in my world and 2) because she has created this beautiful forum where we can all come together without judgment and hold space for one another. Thank you, Cascia.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Search continues for Ventura County woman who disappeared under alarming circumstances

A Ventura County woman is missing, and there's a lot of concern surrounding her disappearance. Emily Castillo came home to the Simi Valley apartment she shared with her sister Rachel Thursday night to find no one there. But, there was what police called a substantial amount of blood around the apartment. And, the missing 25-year-old's keys, phone, and car were all there.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Two close races still remain

While the national political struggle over which party will control Congress is likely to rage on for days or even months, the West Orange County area only holds a couple of cliffhangers,. In the election for the Orange County Supervisor District 1, only 230 votes at our deadline separated the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

56 animals face euthanasia at southeast LA County shelter

Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but has since expanded...
DOWNEY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm

Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
LOS ANGELES, CA

