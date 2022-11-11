Read full article on original website
Miami-Dade flips red: Midterm lessons for Republicans and Democrats
Miami-Dade County swung red this election, making Gov. Ron DeSantis the first Republican gubernatorial candidate to win the county in two decades. It's a sharp reversal from 2018, when DeSantis lost the state's most populous, majority-Hispanic county by roughly 20 points. The intrigue: There were early signs that Republicans had...
More voters prefer DeSantis to Trump as 2024 GOP nominee: Poll
In the wake of midterm elections, more American voters prefer that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis be the Republican nominee for president in 2024 than former President Donald Trump, according to a new YouGov poll. Why it matters: Some Republicans have blamed Trump for the party's failure to materialize a "red...
Democrats will keep control of the Senate
Democrats will keep control of the Senate after winning key races in Nevada, Arizona and New Hampshire and flipping a Republican-held seat in Pennsylvania, as the House remains too close to call. Driving the news: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) defeated former Nevada Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the AP...
Results: Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats Trump-endorsed Republican Kari Lake in Arizona's gubernatorial election
Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.
Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez defeats Trump-backed Joe Kent, flipping seat for Democrats
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez has defeated Joe Kent, a far-right Republican endorsed by former President Trump, delivering a major upset in Washington's 3rd Congressional District, the Associated Press reported Saturday night. Why it matters: Gluesenkamp Pérez's win will turn the district in southwest Washington blue for the first time...
Sen. Cortez Masto holds Nevada seat in decisive victory for Dems
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) won her bid for re-election, defeating former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, and handing Democrats control of the Senate, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Cortez Masto’s crucial victory comes after Arizona was called for incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly and Democrat John Fetterman...
Midterm stunner shows extremes don't pay
One of the clearest trends that emerged from election night: Most extreme Republican nominees badly underperformed, costing the GOP very winnable races and control of the Senate. Driving the news: In the Senate, Trump-endorsed Blake Masters in Arizona and Adam Laxalt in Nevada were the final two GOP candidates to...
Marjorie Taylor Greene breaks with far-right allies on McCarthy challenge
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) signaled Monday she will vote to elect GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as House speaker, criticizing efforts by other right-wing Republicans to challenge his bid as "risky" and a "bad strategy." Why it matters: Greene, despite a history of incendiary statements and conspiracy theories that...
Hobbs holds narrow lead as Lake gains ground in Arizona's race for governor
Democrat Katie Hobbs expanded her lead in the governor's race over the weekend, but Republican Kari Lake gained some ground over the past couple nights. The latest: The governor's race is still too close to call, with 160,021 votes left to count statewide, including 94,285 in Maricopa County. Hobbs is...
The rise of the independent voter
Almost a week after the election, a clearer picture of the 2022 midterm elections has emerged. We now now that Democrats not only have retained control of the Senate, but might pick up another seat. We’re still waiting on the House, but we’ve got a lot more information on historic Democrat wins in state and local races, including with state legislatures and governors' races. But - it's not a blue wave - more one of swing voters.
Kelly beats Trump-backed Masters in Arizona Senate race
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will hold onto his seat after beating Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Kelly's win brings a sigh of relief to Democrats after days without final Senate race results and comes as a blow for Republicans in their quest to regain Senate control.
Stephen Miller blames McConnell, lack of funds for failed "red wave"
Former Trump White House senior adviser Stephen Miller laid out a number of issues that he saw as the reason Republicans failed to materialize a "red wave" during the midterm elections during an appearance on Fox's “Sunday Morning Futures,” including issues with funding and messaging. Driving the news:...
Biden on Dems keeping Senate control: "I am incredibly pleased"
President Biden on Sunday celebrated the news that Democrats had clinched control of the Senate, telling reporters that he was "incredibly pleased" by the result. Driving the news: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) won her bid for re-election over former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt late Saturday night, officially handing Democrats control of one chamber of Congress.
Trump sues Jan. 6 committee to fight subpoena
Former President Trump filed a lawsuit on Friday to counter a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee. Why it matters: Trump's move likely eliminates the possibility of him testifying before the panel, which is set to release its final report in the coming months and dissolve by the end of the year.
GOP civil war
A Republican civil war is erupting at virtually every level of the party, triggered by an underwhelming midterm performance that threatens to destabilize the ranks of Senate, House and national GOP leadership. Why it matters: This is only the beginning. Election disappointments always lead to recriminations, but the feuds now...
Biden believes Congress must codify Roe v. Wade, top aide says
With Democrats having held back a "red wave" and secured control of at least one chamber of Congress, President Biden believes that that Congress should move to codify Roe v. Wade," White House senior adviser Anita Dunn told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. Driving the news: The first major...
Pence: Trump "decided to be part of the problem" on Jan. 6
Former President Trump's actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot meant he "decided to be part of the problem," former Vice President Mike Pence told ABC's “World News Tonight” in an interview airing Monday evening. Why it matters: The interview, coinciding with the release this week of Pence's...
Warren calls for removing debt ceiling during lame-duck Congress
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that Democrats should raise the debt ceiling during Congress' lame-duck session. Why it matters: It's still unknown which party will control the House in the next Congress, but Republicans have considered using the debt ceiling to obtain spending cuts from the Biden administration if they control the majority in the chamber, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.
Moderate Democrats win big in governor races
Three moderate Democratic candidates for governor who broke with their party on several key issues performed particularly well on election night. Why it matters: At a time when voters are tired of extremes, these moderate Democrats executed a winning playbook by underscoring their differences with the national party. Colorado Gov....
Jayapal touts power of progressives after big midterm gains
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, on Sunday highlighted incoming members of her group and touted the CPC's growing power within the House Democratic Caucus. Why it matters: Jayapal has been a central player in Congress' legislative fights over the last two years —even withholding...
