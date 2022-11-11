Almost a week after the election, a clearer picture of the 2022 midterm elections has emerged. We now now that Democrats not only have retained control of the Senate, but might pick up another seat. We’re still waiting on the House, but we’ve got a lot more information on historic Democrat wins in state and local races, including with state legislatures and governors' races. But - it's not a blue wave - more one of swing voters.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO