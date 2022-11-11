Read full article on original website
Amazon reportedly plans to lay off about 10,000 employees starting this week
Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times. The cuts would be the largest in the company's history and would primarily impact Amazon's devices organization, retail division and human resources, according to the report.
Bezos urges consumers and business owners to reduce risk in the face of a likely recession
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos once again warned of the challenges of an economic recession. He urged consumers and small business owners to reduce their risk by holding cash and delaying big purchases. Many executives have recently warned of difficult economic times ahead, with a fresh wave of layoffs and cost...
Twitter cuts a large number of contract workers without giving internal teams a heads up
Twitter has terminated a large number of its contract workers according to internal communications viewed by CNBC, all without giving full-time employees who worked with them any advanced notice. Platformer reported that 4,400 out of 5,500 contractors at Twitter experienced job cuts. Employees told CNBC that they had no notice...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are coming off a strong week, thanks in large part to a cooler-than-expected inflation reading that prompted hopes of lighter rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 had its best week since June, while the Nasdaq had its best frame since March. Even with the Democrats holding the Senate (more on that below) there is still strong potential for the GOP to win the House and usher in gridlock in Washington, which would likely limit new regulations and tax increases. Still, Fed officials are cautioning that it could take a while for the central bank to bring inflation to heel. "Quit paying attention to the pace and start paying attention to where the endpoint is going to be. Until we get inflation down, that endpoint is still a ways out there," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Sunday. Read live market updates here.
FTX's founder Bankman-Fried says he failed to see warning signs - NYT
Nov 14 (Reuters) - FTX founder and former Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried said he expanded his business too fast and failed to notice signs of trouble at the exchange, whose downfall sent shock waves through the crypto industry, the New York Times reported late on Monday.
The 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S.
For the third straight year, Atherton, California, is the most expensive ZIP code in the U.S. to own a home. Homes in the exclusive Bay Area town sold for a median price of $9 million in 2022, increasing 0.56% from 2021, according to an analysis by online realtor RealtyHop. The first-place ranking goes back three years to when the annual rankings were first tracked.
Between $1 billion and $2 billion of FTX customer funds have disappeared, SBF had a secret 'back door' to transfer billions: Report
Reuters reports that at least $1 billion worth of customer funds have vanished from the failed crypto exchange. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to the digital asset trading house, Alameda Research. As Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX...
Investors bought nearly $7 billion in Series I bonds in October. Here's the best time to cash them in, experts say
Investors purchased nearly $7 billion in Series I bonds in October, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. If you're one of the masses of new I bond owners, there are a few things to weigh before cashing in your assets, experts say. If you're one of the masses...
Washington lobbyists sever ties with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried after crypto exchange implodes
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his allies are losing advocates in Washington. Lobbyists who worked for FTX and Guarding Against Pandemics, a nonprofit partially funded by Bankman-Fried and run by his brother, told CNBC they have severed ties. FTX announced Friday that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy...
Amazon 'primed' to lay off thousands of workers this week
Amazon announces it plans to lay of thousands of employees this week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman and Dan Nathan.
iPhone supply disruptions in China weigh on Apple, but should be temporary headwind
's (AAPL) iPhone shipment forecast amid uncertainty over when production at a key assembly plant in China will fully resume, predicting revenue and earnings declines in the current quarter. But even with expected supply disruptions, the Club remains optimistic on Apple's ability to make up production shortages in light of Beijing's recent move to begin easing Covid-19 restrictions.
Bitcoin holds above $16,000 following FTX fallout, and Binance to launch recovery fund: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Aaron Kaplan of Prometheum reveals what could prevent the next collapse.
Jeff Bezos says he plans to give away most of his $124 billion fortune
Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sanchez, announced in a CNN interview plans to give away the "majority" of a $124 billion fortune. On Saturday, Bezos and Sanchez announced a $100 million award to icon Dolly Parton. Bezos offered few specifics on timing or exact amounts. The giving will focus on...
Mark Cuban reveals the 14-second pitch he used to make money at his first sales job
Some kids make extra cash running lemonade stands. A 12-year-old Mark Cuban sold trash bags door-to-door. The billionaire serial entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner recently told GQ magazine that a family friend gave him the opportunity, marking his first-ever sales job. The friend sold Cuban boxes of trash bags for $3, so Cuban could turn around and sell them around the neighborhood at $6, to save money for sneakers.
CNBC’S ‘MONEY COURT’ WITH KEVIN O’LEARY AND BETHENNY FRANKEL PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 AT 10PM ET/PT
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — November 14, 2022 — CNBC today announced primetime original series "Money Court" with entrepreneur and investor Kevin O'Leary ("Shark Tank") and entrepreneur, Skinnygirl founder and CEO Bethenny Frankel premieres Wednesday, November 30 at 10pm ET/PT. In each of the seven all-new one-hour episodes, Kevin and Bethenny, the ultimate team of business experts, weigh in on and resolve a wide range of high-stakes financial disputes commonly faced by many small and expanding business and chart a path forward.
Jim Cramer says there’s enough pain in the market for the Fed to slow rate hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that there's enough pain in the market for the Federal Reserve to consider easing its pace of interest rate hikes. "There's enough turmoil that the Fed needs to slow down its rate hikes, if only to prevent the headwinds from turning into some sort of weird [Category] 5 hurricane," he said.
Google settles with 40 states over location tracking practices
Google agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states over location tracking, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Monday. The settlement was led by Rosenblum and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson along with 38 other state attorneys general. agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states over its...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda quietly used FTX customer funds for trading, say sources
Alameda Research, a trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, was trading billions of dollars from FTX accounts and leveraging the exchange's native token as collateral, according to a source. Many employees and outside auditors were unaware that FTX did not have enough money to match customer withdrawals, the source says.
