ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial Beach, CA

Paloma Aguirre holds thin lead in Imperial Beach mayor's race

By Tammy Murga
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Councilmember Paloma Aguirre maintained her lead Thursday in the race to become Imperial Beach’s next mayor, according to the latest result from the Registrar of Voters.

The Democratic incumbent started Election Day with a four percentage point advantage over Republican challenger Shirley Nakawatase that narrowed to less than one percentage point as more votes were tallied in the early hours Wednesday.

In the four-way contest, Councilmember Jack Fisher stayed in third place and resident Vance trailed in last.

In the District 1 City Council race, Carol Seabury, a community volunteer, continued to lead Jen Crumley, a small business owner.

Mitchell McKay, a retired aerospace engineer, maintained his advantage over Anna Web, a business consultant, in the District 3 City Council race.

Imperial Beach voters appeared to significantly approve of Measure R , which would raise the transient occupancy tax for hotels, motels and vacation rentals from 10 percent to 14 percent.

The proposal would need a simple majority to pass. If approved, Imperial Beach would have the highest lodging tax rate in San Diego County by January. The tax would bring in an additional $400,000 annually to the city’s general fund to maintain essential city services. Imperial Beach expects to generate about $1.3 million in TOT this year at the current rate, according to city staff.

Throughout the mayoral campaign, both candidates pressed the importance of solving the Tijuana sewage issue, but they differed on how high a priority it should be. Aguirre said her top priority is to continue the fight that current mayor Serge Dedina has spearheaded. Nakawatase said the city needs to refocus on addressing hyperlocal issues, such as making the city safer for children and diversifying its business inventory.

Candidates in District 1 focused largely on improvements in recreation and city infrastructure.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

McCann continues to lead in the Chula Vista Mayoral race

Chula Vista Councilman John McCann leads the unofficial general election results by nearly 10% against businessman Ammar Camp-Najjar, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters in their most recent update. The most recent projections show that McCann received ​ 21,303 votes, or 54.93% of the votes, leading businessman...
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Business Journal

San Diego’s Most Influential Business Leaders

It’s been another eventful year for America’s Finest City – and the business leaders that power it. The local business landscape, dominated for two years by concerns about COVID, had a new challenge in 2022 – inflation, which rocketed from 2 to 8% seemingly overnight. With prices for everything from food to gas suddenly surging, the Federal Reserve unleashed a string of aggressive rate hikes just as San Diego and the rest of the nation was emerging from the pandemic.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

11 Sensational Seafood Restaurants in San Diego That Are Off the Hook!

From Oysters on the Half Shell to Fresh Sushi and Sashimi, These Restaurants Will Cure Your Seafood Cravings. You may be feeling shellfish, but San Diego’s got enough to go around when it comes to the art of seafood. Enjoy the city by the sea with the freshest it has to offer, from casual coastal to fine-dining delights. Get it grilled, taste it fried or try it raw; any way it’s served, it’s guaranteed to be fresh. With 11 sensational seafood spots in San Diego to choose from, your perfect ambiance and your favorite fish shouldn’t be hard to find.
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

Bluff continues to move at San Clemente railroad site

Excavation is expected to start Friday for the installation of ground anchors to stop the still-sliding slope beneath the railroad tracks at San Clemente, an Orange County Transportation Authority spokesman said this week. Metrolink and Amtrak suspended passenger rail service Sept. 30 between San Diego and Orange Counties after movement...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
gcsummit.com

Homelessness In Our Hometown

It is no secret that homelessness has become a significant issue spanning all of San Diego County. Data the San Diego Regional Task Force recently released on homelessness showed in September that 1,368 people had become homeless, the fourth-highest in the past 12 months. Only 789 ended up finding housing, which was the third-lowest in the past year.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Public Defender awards two Chula Vista teens in annual "25 Most Remarkable Teens " ceremony

The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office announced the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award recipients of 2022, which include two Chula Vista teens. University of Southern California freshman and recent Olympian High School graduate Lucia Perez Valles,18, earned the Remarkable Teen Award in Social Conscience, and 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School junior Nicolette Luna recieved the award in the category of Journalism.
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
71K+
Followers
107K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy