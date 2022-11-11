Read full article on original website
God of War Ragnarok Devs on Why THAT Weapon Was Not Playable
The following news story has heavy spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. You do not want to know this. Turn back!. It’s no secret that the God of Thunder, Thor, is one of the major characters in God of War Ragnarok. And while we didn’t think that he would be one of the playable characters, one would have hoped that Kratos (or even Atreus) would be able to wield the Mjölnir hammer. But alas, that was not the case much to our disappointment.
God of War Ragnarok Devs on How They Designed the Combat for THAT Character
The following news story contains light spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Beware!. In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos isn’t the only character the player will be taking the control of. In what was a surprising move from Santa Monica Studio, the sequel to PlayStation’s 2018 bestseller also features the boy, Atreus, as a playable character, complete with his own set of moves, weapons and upgrade path.
Comedy stick-figure game ‘Shadows Over Loathing’ gets surprise launch
Comedy stick-figure adventure game Shadows Over Loathing has been surprise released today (November 11) after five years of secret development. The follow-up to 2017’s West Of Loathing and the long-running massively multiplayer role-playing game The Kingdom Of Loathing, Shadows Over Loathing has been developed by Asymmetric and is available now on PC and Mac, via Steam.
Ballads of Hongye - Official Pre-Launch Concept Trailer
Ballads of Hongye will be available on Steam on November 15, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for this Eastern-themed strategy city-builder game. In Ballads of Hongye, take on the role of the local magistrate and carefully plan and act to complete the various challenges in different environments to earn the right to rule the lands. Build a thriving city and revive Hongye County.
Why Is It Harder to Get Into Digimon Compared to Pokemon?
People who grew up in the late ‘90s and early 2000s will be familiar with the fierce Digimon versus Pokemon debate . Both franchises have lovable creatures for players to bond with, and they were made even more popular thanks to numerous tie-in media like anime and manga. The...
Remedy Confirms Sequel to Critically Acclaimed Title - IGN Daily Fix
On today's Fix of entertainment news: Dave Bautista makes his case for playing Marcus Fenix in Netflix's Gears of War adaptation, and his point being he's already played the character! Well sort of, as Bautista was part of the marketing campaign for Gears 5 and he was an alternate skin for Marcus Fenix in the game. What other reason do you need for casting Drax in your movie, Netflix? In DC news, DC Films co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are wasting no time setting up a new DCU. The two have begun to assemble creative minds to plan out the next 8-10 years of projects across television, film, animation, and more. And finally, Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm have announced a new Star Wars project!
Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok
We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
How to Upgrade the Leviathan Axe (Frozen Flame and Spark Locations)
Like the previous God of War, Ragnarok will have you upgrading your main weapons over the course of your adventure with Kratos. Doing so will not only let you deal more damage to you opponents, but it instrumental increasing your overall Power Level. This page contains information on all the ways you can upgrade the Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok.
Pentiment Video Review
Pentiment reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. Also available on Xbox. "As an engrossing 15 to 20-hour adventure game, a chronicle of a small town and its people in turbulent times, a reverent celebration of the finer details of Late Medieval history, and a clever detective story in which straight answers are hard to come by – Pentiment is a clear champion. My gripes about it are all relatively minor, and I look forward to playing it at least once or twice more to explore roads not taken. It never suffers for its simplicity, lacking in combat or traditional puzzles, because of how effectively it tangled me up in the complexities of its gorgeously-realized world and made me want to learn all I could about its people and its past. There isn't much more to say about Pentiment, other than I can hardly recommend it highly enough."
McPixel 3 - Official Launch Trailer
McPixel 3 is available now on PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Watch the fun launch trailer for this adventure game to see a dinosaur get punched and more silly scenarios. McPixel 3 sees the titular wanna-be hero avert one disaster after another at every turn using unconventional yet entertaining methods of mayhem.
Netflix Hit Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Is Getting Its Own Game
The Netflix hit anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, is one of the best series to ever grace the streaming platform. While there are no plans for a second season, the show is getting its very own game, but it’s not what you think it is. R. Talsorian Games announced recently...
IGN Rewards Wrap-Up: Last Chance on Joking Hazard Sweepstakes, 50% Discounts on KitBash3D, and More
Whether you are a paying IGN Plus member, or you've registered a free IGN account, there is always cool stuff you can get as part of IGN Rewards. This week, you can dive into the wacky management game, Onsen Master. IGN Plus members can grab a complimentary Steam key and get started creating their own spa. And with Tiny Troopers: Global Ops, players can control small soldiers (no, not those Small Soldiers) and battle it out across 30 stages.
Supreme Boss Fight (Ouranos Island Titan)
This walkthrough will provide you with all the tips and tricks needed to battle Supreme, which is the boss found in Sonic Frontiers' Ouranos Island area. After Sonic collects all the Chaos Emeralds on Oruanos Island with the help of Eggman and Sage, he'll set off in hopes of finally saving his friends.
God of War: Ragnarok Weirdly Makes PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale Canon
God of War: Ragnarok has plenty of fun references to PlayStation history, but now fans have discovered a conversation that calls back to PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale — the crossover fighting game released for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. Warning: Light spoilers for God of War: Ragnarok below!
Dave Bautista Really Wants to Be in the Gears of War Movie - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Dave Bautista really wants to be in Netflix's Gears of War movie as the Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a video of himself in the game’s iconic armour on Twitter. DC Studios' co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun work on an eight to ten year plan for DC films, TV shows, animation, and more. Finally, legendary animation company Studio Ghibli has teased a possible collaboration with Star Wars and Indiana Jones studio Lucasfilm.
Australian Indie Games Showcase Alt-Shift-Play to Be Held in Kuala Lumpur
The indie gaming community is the cornerstone of every country’s video game industry, thanks to the multitude of unique experiences being created as a result of collaborations between indie developers. What’s even more important is for these communities to exchange ideas with each other through events and meet-ups.
Atomic Heart: 4 Robots That Will Try to Kill You - IGN First
Atomic Heart is set in an alternate Soviet history world full of robots. They are each cleverly grounded in the lore of Atomic Heart - built by Facility 3826 to provide day-to-day help for the population - and definitely not going to try and kill you. Here, we’ll be taking a closer look at four of the many unique designs that developer Mundfish has created for Atomic Heart.
Holiday Harmony - Official Trailer
Singer/songwriter Gail (Annelise Cepero) lands an opportunity to compete for a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the big time, and heads cross country—only getting as far as Harmony Springs, Oklahoma when her ride, her budget and all her hopes are stalled. With just two weeks to get to the iHeartRadio Christmas Eve performance of her dreams, she takes the advice of local Jack-of-all-trades, Jeremy (Jeremy Sumpter), and takes on a group of misfit kids hoping to perform in a Christmas Eve Gala of their own. Gail and Jeremy grow close, but if she’s going to fulfill her lifelong dream, she may have to leave him and the town she’s grown to love behind.
Tactics Ogre: Reborn - Official Launch trailer
Tactics Ogre: Reborn is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Watch the launch trailer to meet your heroes, learn more about the game, and see gameplay from this remake of the tactical RPG. As the iron-willed knight Denam Pavel, delve into an intriguing...
Superman Unreal Engine 5 Demo Creator Claims Game Was Stolen, Being Sold on Steam
An indie developer who made a demo of a Superman flight experience in Unreal Engine 5 said his work was stolen and listed for sale on Steam. In April, we shared a video of an amazing Superman-style flight experience built in Unreal Engine 5. The demo, which is still free to try out on itch.io, was built using Epic's The Matrix Awakens' city. Developer Tyson Butler-Boschma replaced the Matrix elements and inserted a Superman-like character to give players an idea of what a future superhero game could look like on Unreal Engine 5.
