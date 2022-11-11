Read full article on original website
The 11 Best iPad Games to Play in 2022
Whether you use your iPad as a portable workhorse or as a creative tool, you aren’t taking full advantage of your tablet until you start gaming on it. With a beautiful, expansive screen and a huge selection of games available in the App Store, there’s never a shortage of new titles to try on your iPad. These games are best on the iPad because they shine on the Liquid Retina screen, they creatively employ the mobility of the device, or simply because they’re downright great games.
Multiplayer Survival Game Scavengers to Shut Down Next Month
Improbable has announced that it's shutting down its free-to-play multiplayer game Scavengers on December 16, simply because not enough people are playing the game. "The last few months have seen a decline in the player base, and whilst we explored many options to reinvigorate server population while the game is in Early Access, it became clear that it was unsustainable to continue development and live service," Improbable said in a statement on its website.
God of War: Ragnarok Weirdly Makes PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale Canon
God of War: Ragnarok has plenty of fun references to PlayStation history, but now fans have discovered a conversation that calls back to PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale — the crossover fighting game released for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. Warning: Light spoilers for God of War: Ragnarok below!
Pentiment Video Review
Pentiment reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. Also available on Xbox. "As an engrossing 15 to 20-hour adventure game, a chronicle of a small town and its people in turbulent times, a reverent celebration of the finer details of Late Medieval history, and a clever detective story in which straight answers are hard to come by – Pentiment is a clear champion. My gripes about it are all relatively minor, and I look forward to playing it at least once or twice more to explore roads not taken. It never suffers for its simplicity, lacking in combat or traditional puzzles, because of how effectively it tangled me up in the complexities of its gorgeously-realized world and made me want to learn all I could about its people and its past. There isn't much more to say about Pentiment, other than I can hardly recommend it highly enough."
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Next-Gen Update Arrives This December
CD Projekt Red has announced that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be released on December 14. Announced in a post on The Witcher's official Twitter account (below), CD Projekt Red has stuck to its promise of a fourth quarter release by confirming the December date.
God of War Ragnarok Devs on Why THAT Weapon Was Not Playable
The following news story has heavy spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. You do not want to know this. Turn back!. It’s no secret that the God of Thunder, Thor, is one of the major characters in God of War Ragnarok. And while we didn’t think that he would be one of the playable characters, one would have hoped that Kratos (or even Atreus) would be able to wield the Mjölnir hammer. But alas, that was not the case much to our disappointment.
The 12 Best Games to Play on Your Chromebook in 2022
Your Chromebook is capable of so much more than its reputation would have you believe. While it’s true that the Chromebook needs an internet connection for some of its best features, you can use it to game even when you’re offline. It’s not a laptop computer when it...
Netflix Hit Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Is Getting Its Own Game
The Netflix hit anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, is one of the best series to ever grace the streaming platform. While there are no plans for a second season, the show is getting its very own game, but it’s not what you think it is. R. Talsorian Games announced recently...
IGN Rewards Wrap-Up: Last Chance on Joking Hazard Sweepstakes, 50% Discounts on KitBash3D, and More
Whether you are a paying IGN Plus member, or you've registered a free IGN account, there is always cool stuff you can get as part of IGN Rewards. This week, you can dive into the wacky management game, Onsen Master. IGN Plus members can grab a complimentary Steam key and get started creating their own spa. And with Tiny Troopers: Global Ops, players can control small soldiers (no, not those Small Soldiers) and battle it out across 30 stages.
The Best Xbox Series X & Series S Accessories (Late 2022) - Budget to Best
With so many new Xbox accessories popping up over the years, we think it's about time to update Budget to Best's essential Xbox Series X and S accessories list a bit with some hot new items! This time, not only are we looking at Xbox Series accessories everyone can benefit from, but we're also looking at some more niche peripherals for gamers who are looking for just a bit more out of their gaming experience.
Ballads of Hongye - Official Pre-Launch Concept Trailer
Ballads of Hongye will be available on Steam on November 15, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for this Eastern-themed strategy city-builder game. In Ballads of Hongye, take on the role of the local magistrate and carefully plan and act to complete the various challenges in different environments to earn the right to rule the lands. Build a thriving city and revive Hongye County.
Why Is It Harder to Get Into Digimon Compared to Pokemon?
People who grew up in the late ‘90s and early 2000s will be familiar with the fierce Digimon versus Pokemon debate . Both franchises have lovable creatures for players to bond with, and they were made even more popular thanks to numerous tie-in media like anime and manga. The...
The Game Awards 2022 Nominations Sees God of War: Ragnarok Leading With 10 Awards Nods
Geoff Keighley has announced every nominee for The Game Awards 2022, with God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring leading the way with ten and seven nominations respectively. God of War: Ragnarok's nominations include Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, two in Best Performance, Best Action/Adventure, and Innovation In Accessibility.
Sony Sees Strong Start to Holiday Period as PlayStation 5 Tops Hardware Charts
Sony is leading the gaming hardware race into the holiday period as the PlayStation 5 was October 2022's best selling console in the U.S. According to the NPD Group's latest figures, the PS5 topped the hardware charts both in terms of units sold and dollar sales, with the Xbox Series X and S coming in second place. Hardware dollar sales fell by 10% overall compared to last year, however, with year-to-date spending for all video game products falling by 7%.
EA Sports FIFA 23 Had an Event in Dubai to Celebrate the New FIFA World Cup Game Mode
EA Sports hosted a two-day event in Dubai to celebrate the launch of the FIFA World Cup game mode in FIFA 23 this past weekened. The event was held in Dubai's premier football and fitness center, Ballers Dubai, and featured influencers, pro-players, the women's game mode, and a 3v3 football challenge.
Best PlayStation Early Black Friday Deals: Today's Top PS5 Offers
Black Friday sales are already getting started this week, and there are already got some impressive deals to check out for PlayStation owners. We've already got discounts for SSDs, video games, headsets, and more, so check out all our favourite early PS5 Black Friday deals just below here. Remember, Black Friday deals are just getting started, so make sure you're following @IGNDeals on Twitter for instant deal updates, and bookmark your favorite IGN Black Friday pages to make sure you don't miss a thing.
How to Upgrade the Leviathan Axe (Frozen Flame and Spark Locations)
Like the previous God of War, Ragnarok will have you upgrading your main weapons over the course of your adventure with Kratos. Doing so will not only let you deal more damage to you opponents, but it instrumental increasing your overall Power Level. This page contains information on all the ways you can upgrade the Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok.
We Are Football - Official National Teams DLC Trailer
The National Teams DLC will be available today, November 14, 2022, in We Are Football. Check out the trailer for the National Teams DLC, which will add international competitions such as the European and World Championships to the game, along with many other features around those events. Before starting a new game, you can choose to become the coach of one more than 90 national teams - both women's and men's squads.
Tactics Ogre: Reborn - Official Launch trailer
Tactics Ogre: Reborn is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Watch the launch trailer to meet your heroes, learn more about the game, and see gameplay from this remake of the tactical RPG. As the iron-willed knight Denam Pavel, delve into an intriguing...
Pentiment - Review
It's been an age since I felt so captivated by such a simple adventure game as Pentiment. A rousing, steadily-paced detective thriller set in the Late Medieval Bavarian countryside, the storybook art style inspired by colorful manuscripts of the era is downright enthralling. While the gameplay basically consists of looking around for clues, questioning townsfolk, and trying to draw your own conclusions about the evidence you find, that minimalist approach works excellently for the rich and complex story Pentiment tells.
