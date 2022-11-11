Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
CCSD to celebrate education week
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — CCSD is celebrating education week starting on Monday. It's a nationally celebrated movement that honors public education and those who make a difference every day for young people. Multiple schools throughout the district will be putting on events throughout the week.
news3lv.com
WATCH: Lombardo delivers victory speech on projected win in Nevada governor race
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Joe Lombardo is expected to deliver remarks Monday on his victory in Nevada's race for governor. The Clark County sheriff and governor-elect will give a victory speech at 2:30 p.m. from Rancho High School, Lombardo's alma mater and the site where he formally announced his gubernatorial campaign last year.
news3lv.com
Clark County gives update on midterm election results
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Saturday was the last day for mail-in ballots, postmarked by election day, to be counted. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria gave the public one last update on the mid-term election count for the weekend. According to Gloria, more than 27,000 mail ballots were...
news3lv.com
Nearly 10,000 ballots to cure in Clark County by Monday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Election Center is contacting nearly10,000 voters who need to cure or fix their mail ballot due to a signature issue or because they didn't sign it. Staff at the center have identified 14,569 ballots to cure during the election. The county has...
news3lv.com
Nye County clerk tempers hand count expectations, calls it a 'test'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One day after Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf finally began his controversial hand count plan, he appeared to step back from previous claims and said it amounted to a “test.”. “In any system conversion, if you wanted to change, you wouldn't just shut off...
news3lv.com
Opportunity Village continues hiring efforts to help those in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Opportunity Village continues to look for dozens of people to ensure those with disabilities can continue receiving support throughout the year. The nonprofit recently held a job fair where they were looking to meet and hire 60 potential Direct Support Professionals to their team. Direct...
news3lv.com
Culinary Union door knocking to help Clark County voters cure ballots
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Members of the Culinary Union were out on Friday and plan to be out this weekend knocking on voters' doors and calling them, urging them to fix the issues with their ballots so their votes can be counted. Linda Hunt is one of 200 Culinary...
news3lv.com
The Sanctuary dispensary hosts canned food drive for Three Square
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sanctuary dispensary is teaming up with Three Square on its mission to end hunger. The "Cans for Cannabis" initiative will be collecting food donations from Sunday, November 13 until Monday, November 21. Customers who donate three canned food products will receive a free cannabis...
news3lv.com
First Microsoft DigiGirlz Code Camp happening this week
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The first-ever Microsoft DigiGirlz Code Camp is coming to Las Vegas later this week. Miranda Richardson with Microsoft and Natasha Williams, assistant director at Gear Up, join us now to tell us all about it. For more information, click here.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas veteran receives new car at 'Keys to Progress' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Progressive insurance is honoring military veterans across the country with its 10th annual "Keys to Progress" event. Sophia Broaddus of Las Vegas is one of those veterans. Broaddus served in the Marine Corps and currently serves other veterans as an outreach specialist with the United...
news3lv.com
New statues to honor former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, late Lt. Erik Lloyd
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas has announced it will unveil two statues this week to honor a former mayor and a late police lieutenant. Both statues, one for Oscar Goodman and the other for Erik Lloyd, will be unveiled on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the city said in a news release.
news3lv.com
Nye County authorities search for armed robbery suspect out of Pahrump
Pahrump (KSNV) — Detectives with the Nye County Sherriff's Office are asking for the public's help locating a robbery suspect who they say stole from two separate locations over the weekend. The first incident occurred Friday, November 11, at around 2 a.m. at a Pahrump area Rebel Gas Station...
news3lv.com
Local organization seeks donations at annual holiday toy drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holiday season is approaching, and the Las Vegas community is uniting to put toys under the tree for children throughout the valley. K-Doll promotions will be accepting donations for its Toy Drive until Saturday, December 10. The community is invited to donate toys, school...
news3lv.com
Henderson Winterfest Parade seeks participants
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community is invited to light up the holiday night at this year's Winterfest Parade!. The City of Henderson is looking for volunteers to spread the Christmas spirit and join the parade to win big prizes. Participants are welcome to submit ideas for a holiday...
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Skyler
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Skyler, 6, was born with her intestines located outside of her body. Surgeons rushed to put them back inside, however, only a third of her internal organs ended up as they should be. This has left the little girl with many issues, including not being...
news3lv.com
Iranian regime has killed hundreds of protesters, Las Vegans lead car convoy in opposition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Iranian security forces have killed hundreds of people since the start of nationwide protests. The non-governmental organization "Iran Human Rights" says the numbers are "an absolute minimum." It says the death toll includes dozens of children and 25 women. A precise number is impossible to...
news3lv.com
'Pawtastic Friends' holds event to help shelter dogs
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all dog lovers. Pawtastic Friends held their event on Sunday near Sunset Park, hoping to get people like you to adopt one of their dogs. The event included lots of food, drinks, auctions, raffles, and "pick a scholar," where you can sponsor one of the dogs in their program.
news3lv.com
Three Square's holiday match campaign happening now through December 31
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Three Square's holiday match campaign is here!. Now you have a chance to double the impact on our local food-insecure families this holiday season. Joining us now to tell us all about it is Kate Hibbard Gaines, director of development at Three Square.
news3lv.com
Fatal crash involving motorcyclist in southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley. On Sunday, at about 11:25 a.m., police received reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist on West Russell Road at the intersection of South Torrey Pines Drive. Investigators said the...
news3lv.com
PHOTOS: Las Vegas Pizza Festival 2022 returns
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals stacked up their pies at this year's Las Vegas Pizza Festival. More than 20 Las Vegas pizzerias gathered at The INDUSTRIAL Event Space on Saturday to sample a variety of slices. 1,600 Las Vegas had the opportunity to try pizzas inspired by Detroit, New...
