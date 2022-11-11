ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

CCSD to celebrate education week

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — CCSD is celebrating education week starting on Monday. It's a nationally celebrated movement that honors public education and those who make a difference every day for young people. Multiple schools throughout the district will be putting on events throughout the week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County gives update on midterm election results

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Saturday was the last day for mail-in ballots, postmarked by election day, to be counted. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria gave the public one last update on the mid-term election count for the weekend. According to Gloria, more than 27,000 mail ballots were...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Nearly 10,000 ballots to cure in Clark County by Monday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Election Center is contacting nearly10,000 voters who need to cure or fix their mail ballot due to a signature issue or because they didn't sign it. Staff at the center have identified 14,569 ballots to cure during the election. The county has...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Opportunity Village continues hiring efforts to help those in need

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Opportunity Village continues to look for dozens of people to ensure those with disabilities can continue receiving support throughout the year. The nonprofit recently held a job fair where they were looking to meet and hire 60 potential Direct Support Professionals to their team. Direct...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Sanctuary dispensary hosts canned food drive for Three Square

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sanctuary dispensary is teaming up with Three Square on its mission to end hunger. The "Cans for Cannabis" initiative will be collecting food donations from Sunday, November 13 until Monday, November 21. Customers who donate three canned food products will receive a free cannabis...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

First Microsoft DigiGirlz Code Camp happening this week

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The first-ever Microsoft DigiGirlz Code Camp is coming to Las Vegas later this week. Miranda Richardson with Microsoft and Natasha Williams, assistant director at Gear Up, join us now to tell us all about it. For more information, click here.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas veteran receives new car at 'Keys to Progress' event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Progressive insurance is honoring military veterans across the country with its 10th annual "Keys to Progress" event. Sophia Broaddus of Las Vegas is one of those veterans. Broaddus served in the Marine Corps and currently serves other veterans as an outreach specialist with the United...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nye County authorities search for armed robbery suspect out of Pahrump

Pahrump (KSNV) — Detectives with the Nye County Sherriff's Office are asking for the public's help locating a robbery suspect who they say stole from two separate locations over the weekend. The first incident occurred Friday, November 11, at around 2 a.m. at a Pahrump area Rebel Gas Station...
PAHRUMP, NV
news3lv.com

Local organization seeks donations at annual holiday toy drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holiday season is approaching, and the Las Vegas community is uniting to put toys under the tree for children throughout the valley. K-Doll promotions will be accepting donations for its Toy Drive until Saturday, December 10. The community is invited to donate toys, school...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Winterfest Parade seeks participants

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community is invited to light up the holiday night at this year's Winterfest Parade!. The City of Henderson is looking for volunteers to spread the Christmas spirit and join the parade to win big prizes. Participants are welcome to submit ideas for a holiday...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Skyler

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Skyler, 6, was born with her intestines located outside of her body. Surgeons rushed to put them back inside, however, only a third of her internal organs ended up as they should be. This has left the little girl with many issues, including not being...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Pawtastic Friends' holds event to help shelter dogs

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all dog lovers. Pawtastic Friends held their event on Sunday near Sunset Park, hoping to get people like you to adopt one of their dogs. The event included lots of food, drinks, auctions, raffles, and "pick a scholar," where you can sponsor one of the dogs in their program.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fatal crash involving motorcyclist in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley. On Sunday, at about 11:25 a.m., police received reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist on West Russell Road at the intersection of South Torrey Pines Drive. Investigators said the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

PHOTOS: Las Vegas Pizza Festival 2022 returns

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals stacked up their pies at this year's Las Vegas Pizza Festival. More than 20 Las Vegas pizzerias gathered at The INDUSTRIAL Event Space on Saturday to sample a variety of slices. 1,600 Las Vegas had the opportunity to try pizzas inspired by Detroit, New...
LAS VEGAS, NV

