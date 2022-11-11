ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Randall's Island 'tent city' set up for influx of migrants to close next week: report

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The tent city which went up on Randall’s Island to house an influx of migrants from Texas is set to close next week, the New York Post reported.

Open for just about a month, the tents caused controversy from their inception when they were originally slated to be put up on Orchard Beach in the Bronx but were soon flooded.

The facility, which has largely remained empty, was supposed to house as many as 1,000 people and cost the city taxpayers roughly $650,000 to build.

The complex is currently housing single adult men who will be moved to the Watson Hotel in Manhattan, an email to council members obtained by the Post said.

“This site was always intended to be temporary-and the City believes that the Watson Hotel HERRC is the most effective and efficient option for single adult men,” the email reads.

Beginning next Monday, the 600-room hotel will be checking in the men as the tents will shut down on Wednesday, though it will take a couple of weeks for the structure to be completely dismantled, according to a source the Post spoke with.

Comments / 5

Julius KRIZON
3d ago

what a hotel😠our homeless are in shelters and they get hotel?? our homeless should follow them right to there.burn it down

Reply
2
 

New York City, NY
