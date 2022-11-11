Read full article on original website
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
news3lv.com
Pink announces concert date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music star Pink has announced she will bring her 2023 concert series to Las Vegas next fall. The Summer Carnival 2023 will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, with special guest Brandi Carlile, Live Nation announced Monday. The announcement of the tour follows...
luxury-houses.net
This $12.5 Million Architectural Home in Las Vegas is A One of A Kind Desert Contemporary Masterpiece with Exemplary Interior and Exterior Design
5 Promontory Ridge Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a desert contemporary masterpiece set on a cul-de-sac Ridge lot with unobstructed strip, city, mountain and golf course views comes with unparalleled quality of construction. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, please contact Christine P McNaught (Phone: 702-241-7990) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
news3lv.com
First Microsoft DigiGirlz Code Camp happening this week
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The first-ever Microsoft DigiGirlz Code Camp is coming to Las Vegas later this week. Miranda Richardson with Microsoft and Natasha Williams, assistant director at Gear Up, join us now to tell us all about it. For more information, click here.
news3lv.com
Top 50 places to eat in Las Vegas 2022
Vegas is known for its celebrity restaurant scene, but more importantly, it is also known for incredible local eats off The Strip. Yelp’s Top 50 Places to Eat in Las Vegas 2022 is a list unlike any other “best of” out there. From fine dining to ice cream shops to vegan spots—find them all in Yelp’s Top 50 Places to Eat in Las Vegas 2022.
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells talks Post Malone, Billy Idol on the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was another big entertainment weekend here in Las Vegas. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to break it all down, including Post Malone taking over the Strip, Billy Idol kicking off his residency, Las Vegas Marries the Military, and the Latin Grammys happening this week.
news3lv.com
Yukon Pizza opening brick-and-mortar location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — After first popping up at the Vegas Test Kitchen over the last two years, a local favorite is getting a new brick-and-mortar location. Alex White, founder of Yukon Pizza, joined us to share a taste of what you can expect.
news3lv.com
Several festive holiday events debuting in Las Vegas this week
Las Vegas (KSNV) — From ice skating to parades and more, Las Vegas is gearing up to celebrate the holidays with several events already set to debut later this week. On Friday, November 18, Santa arrives at Downtown Summerlin during the return of the center's annual holiday parade. The...
news3lv.com
Garth Brooks announces new Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks has announced a new residency on the Las Vegas Strip. Brooks will headline a new show, called "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE," at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in 2023, per Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation. "Vegas is the place where...
news3lv.com
Circa Las Vegas to host World's Largest Hot Tub Party
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circa in downtown Las Vegas is taking hot tubing to a whole new level. The resort is making a throwback with an '80s Heat' hot tub party. Guests are encouraged to put on colorful '80's ski-wear and indulge in the ski lodge experience. The whole...
news3lv.com
New statues to honor former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, late Lt. Erik Lloyd
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas has announced it will unveil two statues this week to honor a former mayor and a late police lieutenant. Both statues, one for Oscar Goodman and the other for Erik Lloyd, will be unveiled on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the city said in a news release.
Las Vegas Strip Adds Another Huge Casino Project
New hotel casino projects along the Las Vegas Strip continue to proliferate following the slowdown during the covid pandemic. Locals and visitors have gotten used to seeing cranes and construction equipment in the area, and they can expect to see a lot more in the coming months. In recent years,...
news3lv.com
New mural unveiled at East Las Vegas Community Center
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new mural in the valley shows off some local kids' artistic talents. This new mural is located at the East Las Vegas Community Center. The mural designed by local artist Bonnie Kelso incorporates local children's art through pictures they have drawn. Most of the...
news3lv.com
Three Square's holiday match campaign happening now through December 31
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Three Square's holiday match campaign is here!. Now you have a chance to double the impact on our local food-insecure families this holiday season. Joining us now to tell us all about it is Kate Hibbard Gaines, director of development at Three Square.
How to Visit Michael Heizer’s ‘City’ Outside Las Vegas, the World’s Largest Contemporary Artwork
Only six visitors per day, per the artist’s wishes, are permitted to visit the City, Michael Heizer’s monumental land sculpture in the Nevada desert, which finally opened to the public in September — after 50 years of construction. A mile and a half by a mile wide, it’s been called the largest contemporary artwork ever created. To get to the City is a pilgrimage; to view it, life-changing; to understand it, a form of mental sublimation, or so it has been said. Sign me up. On a chilly Thursday in October, I drive about 90 miles to the dusty cattle town...
news3lv.com
Wynn Las Vegas unveils $1 million ticket package for Formula One weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Break open the checkbook: Wynn Las Vegas is offering a seven-figure ticket package for next year's Formula One race. Wynn Resorts announced it will offer what it calls a $1 million all-access experience for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023. The package will grant...
8newsnow.com
Her Las Vegas home has been struck 8 times, and she’s afraid next time will be deadly
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rose Mary Romero says she has lived at her residence in the northeast valley for more than 30 years. However, she says in the last seven years she has noted cars speeding by her property, some even crashing into her home. “This is the eighth...
jguru.com
Shipping containers for sale in Las Vegas
What is a shipping container? In simple terms, it is just a rectangular box with strong steel walls designed for the transport of various types of non-standard cargo. Due to the lack of a special finish, shipping containers for sale in Las Vegas go for quite affordable prices. Usually, sizes...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas veteran receives new car at 'Keys to Progress' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Progressive insurance is honoring military veterans across the country with its 10th annual "Keys to Progress" event. Sophia Broaddus of Las Vegas is one of those veterans. Broaddus served in the Marine Corps and currently serves other veterans as an outreach specialist with the United...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Days Rodeo has arrived
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a rodeo weekend here in Las Vegas. Locals are getting the chance to see cowboys compete in a series of riding and roping contests during the Las Vegas Days Rodeo at the Core Arena's outdoor equestrian center. The rodeo also features a free whiskerino...
Man robs Resorts World casino on Las Vegas Strip, leaves in taxi, sources say
A man took a taxi to Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, robbed the casino and then left in the cab with an undisclosed amount of money, sources confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators on Thursday.
