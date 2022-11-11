Only six visitors per day, per the artist’s wishes, are permitted to visit the City, Michael Heizer’s monumental land sculpture in the Nevada desert, which finally opened to the public in September — after 50 years of construction. A mile and a half by a mile wide, it’s been called the largest contemporary artwork ever created. To get to the City is a pilgrimage; to view it, life-changing; to understand it, a form of mental sublimation, or so it has been said. Sign me up. On a chilly Thursday in October, I drive about 90 miles to the dusty cattle town...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO