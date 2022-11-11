Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Bozeman to host College Gameday for first time
BOZEMAN, Mont. — For the first time ever, Montana State will host College Gameday in Bozeman on Saturday November 19. ESPN’s College Gameday made the announcement early Sunday morning that they will make the trip over to Bozeman for the 121st edition of Brawl of the Wild. This...
NBCMontana
UM wins at home against Eastern Washington
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana football beat Eastern Washington in fashion, 63-7. It was an emotional day as a lot was on the line- senior day, military appreciation, playoffs and what some call a rivalry. No matter the reason players did no disappoint as they left it all out on...
NBCMontana
Tech students receive accolades in environmental challenge
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Tech students took top honors at the 60th annual conference of the Pacific Northwest International Section of the Air and Waste Management Association. The conference was held on Oct. 11 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, for the first time since the pandemic, and more than a...
NBCMontana
Red Robin closed indefinitely in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Red Robin announced it has closed indefinitely due to a staffing shortage at the Southgate Mall located in Missoula. Red Robin’s management team posted a sign to its door apologizing for the inconvenience. The note also stated a date has not been set for the...
NBCMontana
Vote for your favorite play of the year
MISSOULA, Mont. — If you are using our app click here to vote!. Sleep City has been providing sleep products by the best brands in the industry for over 20 years. Visit Sleep City, where the mattress experts know your best tomorrow starts tonight!
NBCMontana
UM officials say large bear spotted on campus
MISSOULA, Mont. — A large bear was reported on the University of Montana campus at 9 p.m. on Friday night. UM police said it was spotted near the Skaggs Building, heading in the direction of the Native American Center. Officers are responding in the area and ask people to...
NBCMontana
Valley inversions lead to air stagnation; weak disturbance arrives Monday with light snow
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
NBCMontana
UM receives $250,000 gift for Native excellence programs
MISSOULA, Mont. — University of Montana Native excellence programs received a $250,000 gift from the Cognizant Foundation, which aims to ensure continued growth and stability for the Montana American Indians in Math and Science program. The Cognizant Foundation will also help UM launch the Indigenous First-Year Experience program for...
NBCMontana
UM course helps students imagine future food
MISSOULA, Mont. — University of Montana students are collaborating with UM Dining for a group cooking class to imagine what food will taste like in the future. The cooking class is part of a semester-long course called Soil-to-Soil: Food and Climate and features an experimental and field-trip based curriculum following where food is grown and becomes composted.
NBCMontana
Missoula Food Bank to host turkey distribution
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center will distribute turkeys and all the fixings to Missoula County residents this coming Sunday. Customers can join the vehicle line or walk into the building. Volunteers will be helping to pass out meal items and load cars. There is...
NBCMontana
Valley inversions, next weather maker to bring snow
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect through 11 AM Wednesday for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. Air quality is expected to become moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups due to strengthening valley inversions. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
NBCMontana
St. Ignatius police seek information on 2 thefts
MISSOULA, Mont. — St. Ignatius police are looking for information on two thefts that occurred at Rod's Harvest Foods on Nov. 6. Officials said the first theft was at 10:02 a.m. and the second occurred at 1:07 p.m. and believe both suspects are working together. If you have any...
NBCMontana
Money Cents: What to do with extra money
MISSOULA, Mont. — This week’s financial tip is for those who are wondering what to do with any extra money they may have stored up. Having extra cash is always a good feeling, but what you don’t want is the feeling of it burning a hole in your pocket where you want to spend it all.
NBCMontana
UM's Mansfield Center receives $7.5 million grant
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana's Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center received a $7.5 million grant to support nationwide scholar exchanges. The grant came from the U.S. Department of State to lead a series of institutes dedicated to enhancing global understanding of the U.S. The following information was...
Comments / 0