Programs Give Up To $3,024 To Help You Pay Utility Bills
Storms brought early-season snow to some parts of America. The early mornings and nights are frigid, causing people to turn on their heat utilities. Fuel costs have been high all year.
Your Loan is More Likely to be Approved if Your Bank Does This
There’s good news and bad news when it comes to credit scoring agencies and bias. The good news is that credit scoring companies are taking active steps to curb historic bias in credit scoring decisions, such as allowing rental payments to be factored into credit decisions and improving the accuracy of predictive tools that are routinely less accurate (by up to 10%) for lower-income and minority credit applicants.
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update
(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
Child Tax Credit: Updates to Know for November
American families who qualify for the enhanced Child Tax Credit still have a couple more weeks to sign up for it. Stimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now. Social Security Schedule: When November 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent. Even if you have no earned income and have not...
Inflation Relief money still coming to millions of people
rolls of moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source)
A Boyfriend Can Be a Dependent for Tax Purposes — Must Meet These 4 Factors
There are plenty of reasons why you might financially support your boyfriend that don’t involve a so-called “deadbeat” in the mix. Whether they’re a stay-at-home parent, switching careers, or something else entirely, that’s your business. Article continues below advertisement. If you do support your boyfriend,...
Can I Retire At 60 With 500k?
Can I retire at 60 with 500k in retirement? It is amazing to me how many people really hate their jobs. I used to be the same way when I was working more IT support jobs. Just really couldn’t handle angry people or the long hours.
Biden's Education Department 'will hold onto' student-loan borrowers' debt cancellation applications so it can 'quickly process their relief once we prevail in court,' the White House says
A federal judge in Texas struck down Biden's student-debt relief on Thursday. The White House said the Education Department will hold onto borrowers' information during this time. The administration is appealing the decision and is confident its debt relief will prevail in court. President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness suffered a...
Passive Income Investment Ideas in 2022: Making Money While You Sleep
In today’s modern world, earning a living is difficult. The average personal income in the U.S. is only $63,214, with the median income across the country being $44,225. With the...
IRS hiring 700+ customer service reps amid wave of corporate layoffs
The IRS is hiring more than 700 new customer service representatives even as several large companies have announced layoffs amid fears of rising recession risks.
Federal Taxes Will Hit a Lot More People This Year
Few things are more pleasant that when an accountant runs through what you've earned and paid and confirms that you will not owe any extra taxes in April. On the other hand, few things are worse than finding out that you underestimated just how much in taxes you have to pay.
The Latest Inflation Numbers Are Good News for Mortgage Rates
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Hope for relief from rapidly rising mortgage rates was revived this week when October inflation numbers came in lower than expected. Consumer prices continued to increase last month but at a slower pace than at any...
CNET
Current Mortgage Rates for Nov. 11, 2022: Rates Fall
A couple of closely followed mortgage rates dropped today. The big slip in interest rate for fixed-rate 30-year mortgages is notable, and 15-year fixed rates also sank. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, climbed. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since...
ATM use jumps as cost-of-living payments land in bank accounts
Cash machine use jumped this week as some cost-of-living payments started to hit bank accounts, according to ATM network Link. The second instalment of a £650 payment to help people on low incomes started to be paid into bank accounts from Tuesday November 8, as part of a wider package of Government support measures.
CNET
Best 6-Month CD Rates for November 2022
A certificate of deposit, or CD, is a type of savings account offered by banks and credit unions that pays higher yields than a standard savings account as long as account holders agree to not to withdraw the money for a specific period of time. CDs offer a fixed interest rate that's generally higher than national average annual percentage yield, or APY, for a savings account, which is currently 0.16% according to CNET's sister site, Bankrate.
Builder
Economic Outlook: Recession, Housing Demand Contraction, Home Price Declines Expected in 2023
A combination of economic factors, including high inflation and monetary policy tightening, will push the economy into a recession in 2023, according to projections from economists with Zonda, the NAHB, Fannie Mae, and the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). Zonda chief economist Ali Wolf says a recession will encompass a broad slowdown across the economy and national job losses. While the technology and real estate industry sectors—particularly lenders—have been most impacted and are slowing more than other sectors of the economy, there are expectations job losses will spread more broadly.
CNET
$4.5 Billion in Energy Assistance Is Available Now. Find Out if You Qualify
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. As the northern hemisphere heads into winter, people are turning off their air conditioners and firing up their heaters. But electricity prices have increased close to 15% since last year and natural gas prices have risen about 25% during the same time, so heating your home costs significantly more. The increase is especially difficult for people with low incomes. About 40% of low-income households pay more than 10% of their pay on their energy needs. Even though you can cut back on your energy use in a lot of ways, you may not be able to save enough energy to cover the increased cost.
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - November 11, 2022: Rates plunge
Rates on 30-year mortgages had their biggest downward day on record, triggered by Thursday's latest inflation report. The flagship mortgage average plummeted close to a half percentage point and landed below 7% for the first time in five weeks. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. On the heels of Thursday's release...
