Federal court strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness program

By CNN Newsource
 3 days ago
By Katie Lobosco , CNN

Published 8:04 PM EST, Thu November 10, 2022

A federal judge in Texas has struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, declaring it illegal.

The lawsuit was filed by a conservative group, the Job Creators Network Foundation, in October on behalf of two borrowers who did not qualify for debt relief.

Biden’s program had been accepting applications for student loan relief but no debt had been canceled yet because the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which is hearing a separate legal challenge, put an administrative hold on the program on October 21.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

