Beverly J. Koester, 79, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at her home in Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham with burial in Arborcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham and for one hour prior to service, Wednesday at the church. Memorial donations may be given to the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, or the charity of the donor’s choice.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO