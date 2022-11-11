Read full article on original website
Lake Land College Broadcast Students Receive State Accolades
Lake Land College broadcast students Stephanie Sample of Sullivan, Kyla Hutton of Arcola and Sue Shirley of Mattoon earned accolades at the annual Illinois Broadcasters Association Student Silver Dome Awards. Sample earned first place in the Best Sales Presentation category for her piece “Shirley Girls Cuts & Curls.” Sample and...
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Dakota W. Keller of Altamont for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Dakota was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Kyle J. Young of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
Beverly J. Koester, 79
Beverly J. Koester, 79, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at her home in Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham with burial in Arborcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham and for one hour prior to service, Wednesday at the church. Memorial donations may be given to the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Bobby Gene Story, 89
Bobby Gene Story, age 89, passed away on November 11, 2022, at home in Newton. Bobby was born on July 25, 1933, in Effingham, the son of Robert Sheldon and Zola (Klier) Story. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in the West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Newton with Rev. Amy Jeffries officiating. Interment will follow with military rites being offered by Jasper Post No. 20 of the American Legion. Crain Funeral Home, Newton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Air Force Veteran Walking Across America Makes Stop in Effingham
An air force veteran that is walking across the United States recently made a stop in Effingham. Ron Coleman is walking from Carson City, Nevada to Washington D.C. He recently stopped in Effingham over the weekend of November 11th. Our very own Samantha Leturno interviewed Coleman about his trip across...
Charleston pedestrian struck by vehicle near Dollar General
*Editors note: This story has been edited to correctly name the Charleston Police Lieutenant CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Charleston Sunday. According to Lt. Joel Shute of the Charleston Police Department, a person walking near the entrance to the Dollar General parking […]
Crime Stoppers looking to solve 2014 murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a suspected murder that happened eight years ago this week. Champaign Police suspected foul play when they discovered Damian Henderson unresponsive the morning of Nov. 18, 2014. Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Forsythia Drive for a […]
Teutopolis Board of Education Set to Meet Monday
The Teutopolis Board of Education is set to meet on Monday, November 14th at 6:00pm. Board Business – Consent Agenda: Approval of Minutes; Approval of an Intergovernmental Agreement for Bookkeeping Services; Acceptance of the Annual Statement of Affairs Publication; Approval of the School Maintenance Grant FY23. Consider a Motion...
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 43 year old Timothy J. Beccue of Effingham for attempted residential arson. Timothy was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 year old Kenneth R. Lowe of Effingham for a US District Court of the Southern District warrant for conspiracy to distribute meth, distribution of meth, and possession of meth with intent to deliver. Kenneth was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in Crawford Co. identified
*Editors Note: This story has been corrected to state 1 person has died and a second person has been seriously injured as a result of this incident. CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian, identified as Bryan Hager, 48, of Flat Rock has been killed, and another injured […]
Building collapses on Main Street in Olney
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to learn more information about a building collapse in Richland County. The front of the Olney Cleaners building collapsed late Friday evening. The building is located at 410 Main Street, next to Hovey's Diner in Olney. Main Street between North Boone Street...
Heavy ‘surprise’ snow hits part of South Central Illinois
Snowfall measurements up to eight inches are being reported from the early morning snow in South Central Illinois with official readings at the Salem Water Plant of 3 inches and 2.6 inches at the Centralia Water Plant. The heaviest band of snow appears to have moved through the Beckemeyer, Carlyle,...
Noble L. “Bo” Brown, 79
Noble L. “Bo” Brown, 79, of Trilla, IL, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Copper Creek Cottages in Mattoon, IL. Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham, IL. Private family burial will be in Boles Cemetery in Trilla at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Salem man receives five year prison term after failing Marion County Drug Court
A 35-year-old Salem man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being removed from the Marion County Drug Court Program. Judge Mark Stedelin on Thursday sentenced Damon DeBoer of South Jefferson Street to multiple prison terms with all time to be served concurrently. He had pleaded guilty to all of them earlier to get into drug court.
Police Beat for Saturday, November 12th, 2022
Centralia Police have made two felony drug arrests. 30-year-old Cody Matson of West Noleman in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a Marion County traffic warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $10,000. 46-year-old...
Police Beat for Friday, November 11th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Watkins of Walnut Hill Road in Centralia on an outstanding St. Clair County Warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated DUI charge. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Koch of West Spruce in Salem on an outstanding...
Patricia A. Schultz, 81
Patricia A. Schultz, 81, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at her home in Teutopolis. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 am Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis with burial in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday in St. Clare Hall at St. Francis Church. Memorial donations may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Teutopolis.
Auburn sailor killed at Pearl Harbor returns to Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — As the nation honors its veterans this weekend, a central Illinois sailor received a homecoming 80 years in the making. Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Edward Conway, born in Auburn, was one of approximately 2,400 Americans who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. It was only recently, […]
FBI arrest Illinois woman for allegedly stealing more than $400k from bank
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former bank employee was arrested by the FBI Thursday after being accused of embezzling about $439,000. Samantha Cherry, 35, of Morrisonville, Ill. was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Oct. 26 on one count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer.
Merrill Dean Fritschle, 92
Merrill Dean Fritschle, age 92, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his home in Newton, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Dean’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022 with Pastor Collin Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Newton, Illinois. Military rites will be offered by Jasper Post No. 20 of the American Legion.
